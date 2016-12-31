Name Description

Jack Lee Mr. Jack C. Lee serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Alaris Royalty Corp. Mr. Lee is President of Facet Resources Ltd., a private investment company and is currently Lead Director of Sprott Inc. Mr. Lee is also the Executive Chairman of the board of Gryphon Petroleum Corp., a private oil and gas company. Prior thereto he was Chairman of Ithaca Energy and Canetic Resources Trust as well as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acclaim Energy Trust. Mr. Lee has a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Commerce degree and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Stephen King Mr. Stephen W. (Steve) King serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Alaris Royalty Corp. He has served in that role since he co-founded the Company’s predecessor, Alaris IGF in 2004. Mr. King has also served on the board of directors of Alaris since the company went public in 2008. Prior to creating Alaris, Steve spent 12 years in the investment banking industry in both Toronto and Calgary, advising both public and private company entrepreneurs on their capital raising needs. Mr. King is also a director of Metropolitan Investment Corporation, a private investment company.

Darren Driscoll Mr. Darren Driscoll is a Chief Financial Officer of Alaris Royalty Corp. Mr. Driscoll has been the Chief Financial Officer of Alaris and its predecessor company, Alaris IGF Corp. since November 2004. Before joining Alaris, Darren was the Chief Financial Officer of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. Darren obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1995 while working with KPMG LLP in Calgary.

Gregg Delcourt Mr. Gregg Delcourt is a Senior Vice President - Small Cap Investments of the Company. Prior to joining Alaris in July of 2015, Gregg spent 11 years as an investment banker, most recently as Managing Director, Investment Banking at Raymond James. Prior thereto, Mr. Delcourt held the position of Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions at Ernst & Young Corporate Finance. Over the past 17 years, Mr. Delcourt has been active in financing private and public companies and has been active in advising management teams on raising capital, mergers & acquisitions and go public transactions, with a focus on small to mid-cap entities. Mr. Delcourt holds a Master of Science degree from the University of British Columbia, and is a CFA® Charter holder.

Curtis Krawetz Mr. Curtis Krawetz is a Vice President - Investments of Alaris Royality Corp. Prior to his appointment as Vice President Investments and Investor Relations in 2013, Curtis held the position of Analyst and Manager Investor Relations at Alaris and its predecessor, Alaris IGF Corp. since 2006. Prior thereto Curtis held positions in the petroleum marketing, banking and foreign exchange industries as well as the public sector. Mr. Krawetz received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan in 2001.

Dan Bertram Mr. Dan Bertram is a Vice President - Business Development of Alaris Royalty Corp. Prior to joining Alaris in the fall of 2014, Dan worked at Deans Knight Capital Management as an investment analyst and prior thereto worked in the investment banking industry as an analyst. Dan is a finance grad from Boston College and a CFA® Charterholder.

Amanda Frazer Ms. Amanda Frazer is a Vice President - Investments of Alaris Royality Corp. Prior to joining Alaris in October of 2013, Ms. Frazer spent 9 years working with Ernst & Young ("EY") most recently as a Senior Manager in the EY Transaction Advisory group where she provided transaction advisory services to both buy and sell side clients across a broad spectrum of industries. Ms. Frazer has been a Chartered Accountant in Canada since 2008 and earned a Bachelor of Applied Business Administration, with a major in accounting, from Mount Royal.

Elizabeth McCarthy Ms. Elizabeth McCarthy is Vice President - Legal of the Company. Prior to joining Alaris in October of 2016, Elizabeth spent 7 years working as a tax lawyer with Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP (law firm). As a tax lawyer, Elizabeth’s practice focused primarily on mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and financings, employee remuneration and compensation, tax-loss utilization transactions, partnerships and joint ventures, and tax litigation and tax dispute resolution. Elizabeth received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary in 2006 and her Law Degree from the University of British Columbia in 2009 and was called to the Alberta Bar in 2010.

Devin Timberlake Mr. Devin Timberlake serves as Vice President - Business Development of the Company. Prior to joining Alaris in July of 2015, Devin served as an Investment Banking Associate on the M&A advisory team with Primary Capital. Devin graduated from Brown University where he earned a degree in Business, Entrepreneurship and Organizations. Devin is a CFA Charter holder.

Michael Ervin Mr. Michael (Mike) Ervin serves as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Alaris Royality Corp. Prior to joining Alaris in October of 2013, Mr. Ervin was a corporate lawyer with Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, with a practice focusing on advising clients, including Alaris, on public and private financings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance matters and general corporate matters. Mr. Ervin received his Bachelor of Business Administration (with distinction) from the University of Regina in 2003 and his Bachelor of Laws (with distinction) from the University of Alberta in 2006 and was called to the Alberta Bar in 2007.

Robert Bertram Mr. Robert Gordon Bertram is an Independent Director of Alaris Royalty Corp. Mr. Bertram is a Corporate Director. In December 2008 he retired as the Executive Vice President of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (“Teachers”), a position he held from 1990. Prior to Teachers, Mr. Bertram spent 18 years at Telus Corporation, including roles as Assistant Vice President and Treasurer. Mr. Bertram is currently the Chair of the Strategic Committee of Glass Lewis, LLC, a member of the Independent Review Committee for the Strathbridge Asset Management family of funds, a director of Black Spruce Exploration Corp., a private oil and gas company, a director of the Investment Management Co. of Ontario, and a director of several not-for-profit boards and societies including, the Canadian Foundation for Governance Research. Mr. Bertram previously held director roles with Cadillac Fairview Corporation, Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, AltaLink, Nexen Inc., and Morguard Mortgage Investment Corp.

John Budreski Mr. John P. A. Budreski serves as an Independent Director of Alaris Royalty Corp. Mr. Budreski has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Morien Resources Corp. since November 2012. In June of 2014, Mr. Budreski became Executive Chairman of EnWave Corporation. Previously, he was a Managing Director and a Vice Chairman with Cormark Securities Inc. from 2009 to 2012. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Securities Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Prior thereto, he filled the roles of a Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets and Head of Investment Banking for Scotia Capital Inc. from March 1998 to February 2005 after starting out as a Managing Director of US Institutional Equity Group for Scotia Capital. He also held senior management roles in investment banking and equity sales and trading for RBC Dominion Securities and worked for Toronto Dominion Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Engineering from TUNS/Dalhousie.

Gary Patterson Mr. Gary A. Patterson is an Independent Director of Alaris Royalty Corp. Since June 2003 Mr. Patterson has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of GAP Financial Ltd., a British Columbia based company which provides financial and business advisory services to corporations. Mr. Patterson is managing director of DRI Capital Inc., a private fund manager. Mr. Patterson was previously on the board of trustees of Art In Motion Income Fund and SUMMIT Real Estate Investment Trust and the board of directors of EarthFirst Canada Inc. and Seacliff Construction Corp. Mr. Patterson is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

Mary Ritchie Ms. Mary C. Ritchie serves as an Independent Director of Alaris Royalty Corp. Ms. Ritchie is President and Chief Executive Officer of Richford Holdings Ltd., an accounting and investment advisory services company. Ms. Ritchie is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. Ms. Ritchie is a member of the Independent Review Committee of RBC Global Asset Management. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Industrial Alliance Ltd. and EnWave Corporation.