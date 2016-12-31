Name Description

Nikos Theodosopoulos Mr. Nikos Theodosopoulos has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ADVA Optical Networking SE since January 9, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from December 29, 2014 till January 9, 2015. He is Chairman of the Compensation and Nomination Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He Founder and Managing Member of NT Advisors LLC, Manhasset, New York. He is an active supporter of technology start-ups and invested in them during the establishment phase. He has over 30 years experience in the technology and financial services industry, including 18 years as a senior analyst and strategist in the equity analysis for the technology sector on Wall Street. He also spent 10 years as an engineer and head of sales at Bell Laboratories and AT & T. Mr. Theodosopoulos has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University, a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.

Brian Protiva Mr. Brian Protiva has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (previously: ADVA AG Optical Networking) since May 2001. In addition to his duties at the Company, he also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Alvarion Ltd., Tel Aviv. Mr. Protiva co-founded ADVA AG Optical Networking in 1994 and, as one of two Managing Directors, he initially focused on creating ADVA AG Optical Networking's marketing, sales and growth strategy. In 2001, with the change of the Management Board structure to emulate a United States company structure, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer and set in motion the strategies. Prior to ADVA AG Optical Networking, Mr. Protiva was Managing Director at AMS Technologies (now the EGORA Group), which he joined in 1987 and where he focused on co-managing its subsidiaries. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in the United States.

Johanna Hey Ms. Johanna Hey has been Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (previously: ADVA AG Optical Networking) since June 4, 2013. Prior to that, she served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from May 16, 2011. She also acts as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Ms. Hey is Professor of tax law at Universitaet zu Koeln, Cologne, Germany. She has been Member of the Central Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Ulrich Dopfer Mr. Ulrich Dopfer has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of ADVA Optical Networking SE since January 1, 2015. Previously, he was Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Corporate Services since 2007. He also serves as President of company's North American subsidiary. He is Graduate in Business Administration.

Christoph Glingener Dr. Christoph Glingener, Ph.D., has been Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (previously: ADVA AG Optical Networking) since January 1, 2015. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board from January 1, 2007. He has also served as Member of the Advisory Board of Telent GmbH in Backnang, Germany. He joined ADVA AG Optical Networking in April 2006 as Vice President of Engineering, assuming responsibility for all global engineering activities at sites in Europe, the United States and China. Dr. Glingener occupied leadership positions at Marconi Communications (now Ericsson) and before at Siemens Communications (now Nokia Siemens Networks). In his most recent role at Marconi/Ericsson, he oversaw the wireless product unit, focusing on strategic product roadmaps, product management, engineering, new product introduction and procurement. He holds a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Electrical Engineering from the Technische Universitaet Dortmund in Germany.