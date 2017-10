Name Description

Ruchi Rangari Ms. Ruchi Ravidas Rangari serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Ruchi Ravidas Rangari, by qualification is company secretary, a Graduate in commerce and presently holding the position of Senior Manager at Bank's Head Office, Hyderabad.

R. Srinivasan Shri. R. Srinivasan serves as Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Shri R. Srinivasan, by qualification is Post Graduate in Commerce and presently holding the position of Deputy General Manager at Head Office, Hyderabad. He possess around 31 years of experience with Andhra Bank in various capacities.

Satish Kalra Shri. Satish Kumar Kalra is Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Director of Andhra Bank. He has 32 years of experience in Banking. He is Post Graduate in Science and MBA (Finance) with CAIIB. He joined in Allahabad Bank as Probationary Officer during 1981. He worked in various capacities and is having rich experience in Operations, Corporate Credit, International and Industrial Finance. He also served as Zonal Head of various Zones. He was heading Treasury Branch in Allahabad Bank in the capacity of General Manager, Treasury prior to joining the Bank.