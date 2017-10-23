Name Description

Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq Mr. Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He is an Architect graduated from Ecole Speciale d'Architecture (ESA) in Paris. He started his career in 1976 as Head of Studies and Realization Department within Ministere des Habous. In 1978, he joined Etablissement Regional d'Amenagement et de Construction du Tensift (ERAC) as Managing Director. In 1989, he joined Groupe ONA (Omnium Nord Africain). In 1994, he founded Alliances SA.

Jamal Hamdaoui Mr. Jamal Hamdaoui serves as Chief Executive Officer Advisor of Alliances Developpement Immobilier S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chairman's Advisor on Development at Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Accounting Studies. He started his career in 1985 as Auditor in Price water house. In 1990, he joined ONA as Immobilier and Financial Director. He joined Alliances SA in 1998.

Ahmed Amloul Mr. Ahmed Amloul serves as Head of Intermediate and Social Housing of Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Ecole Mohammadia des Ingenieurs. Mr. Amloul has worked from 1981 to 1992 in ERAC Tensift Marrakech within ERAC Centre Sud Meknes. In 2004 he was appointed Regional Development Director of Al Omrane in Marrakech. He joined Alliances SA in 2007.