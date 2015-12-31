Name Description

Volker Gruhn Prof. Dr. Volker Gruhn is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adesso AG since July 25, 2006. He co-founded adesso AG in 1997. He is Head of the Software Engineering Department at University of Duisburg-Essen, where his main research focuses on mobile applications. Prof. Dr. Gruhn is the author and co-author of approximately 270 national and international publications and conference contributions. Moreover, he is Member of the BIPRO e.V. advisory board. The BIPRO initiative is an association of finance companies that aim to optimize cross-company processes by developing functional and technical standards. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of e-Spirit AG.

Michael Kenfenheuer Mr. Michael Kenfenheuer is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of adesso AG since July 1, 2015. He is responsible for the departments Banking, Health and Insurance at the Company. Prior to that, he was Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from January 1, 2011. He was Member of the Executive Board of the Company, responsible for Consulting and Sales, since August 13, 2007. In the Executive Board he is also responsible for the Company's shareholdings e-Spirit AG, evu.it GmbH and gadiv GmbH. He also coordinates sales activities. In 2000 he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company for this task. He has many years of business management and project management experience. Currently, Mr. Kenfenheuer has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Sitgate AG and e-Spirit AG, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of BOV Training AG.

Christoph Junge Mr. Christoph Junge is Member of the Management Board at Adesso AG since May 1, 2005. He is responsible for Finance, Human Resources, Administration, Legal Affairs and also for Mergers & Acquisitions at the Company. He is furthermore in charge of the adesso shareholding percision services GmbH and Chief FinancialOfficer of e-Spirit AG. Before he was appointed as a Member of the BOV AG (now adesso AG as the result of a merger) Management Board in, he helped shape the Company’s business operations as Director of Finance and Company Development.

Andreas Prenneis Mr. Andreas Prenneis is Member of the Management Board of adesso AG since April 1, 2015. He is responsible for automotive & transportation, cross industries, public administration, IT management consulting and energy sector business and is furthermore in charge of the shareholdings adesso hosting services and adesso mobile solutions at the Company. Mr. Prenneis joined adesso AG from CompuGroup Medical Germany, where he managed a number of business areas in his role as Area Vice President Telematik & AddOn.

Gottfried Koch Prof. Dr. Gottfried Koch has been Member of the Supervisory Board of adesso AG since July 30, 2013. He is a professor of insurance IT and Member of the Management Board of the IT institute at Leipzig University. Before he took up the professorship in 1998, he worked at Helvetia insurance group in St. Gallen and Frankfurt, and was also active as a freelance consultant. In addition, he was Managing Director of FJA AG in Austria and Switzerland until 2000. He studied at the German Insurance Academy in Cologne, at Goethe University in Frankfurt, and at the University of St. Gallen, where he also received his doctorate. Having initially trained as an insurance clerk, he started his career at Frankfurter-Allianz Versicherungs AG.

Hermann Koegler Mr. Hermann Koegler serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of adesso AG since June 2, 2015. He is Director of Finance/Controlling and Spokesman of the Board at COGNOS AG. After studying Business Administration at Universitaet zu Koeln, he began his career as a self-employed wholesaler. He later held a number of senior management positions, including those at the Otto Wolff Group and Rhenus AG. In early 1996 he moved to the international steel distributor Kloeckner & Co., where he was an executive until 2001, most recently as Director of Finance/Controlling. Before he joined COGNOS AG in 2004 he worked as a consultant and interim manager.

Heinz-Werner Richter Mr. Heinz-Werner Richter has been Member of the Supervisory Board of adesso AG since July 30, 2013. He was Member of the Management board of Barmenia Versicherungen from 1996 to 2013 and was responsible for the IT and mathematics divisions in the health and life insurance sectors. Additionally, he was Member of the Management Board of the German actuarial association for many years as well as Member of numerous bodies within the German Insurance Association, and the association of private health insurers. Mr. Richter works as an actuarial trustee for private health insurers and performs an advisory function in IT projects. Before starting his career at Barmenia in 1977, he studied mathematics and informatics at the Universitaet Bonn where he graduated with a degree in mathematics.

Rainer Rudolf Mr. Rainer Rudolf has been Member of the Supervisory Board of adesso AG since July 30, 2013. He co-founded adesso AG in 1997 and led the company as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer until the end of 2010. In this capacity, he was responsible for the management of the entire Company until 2007, which comprised all business and administrative activities in addition to the company’s HR and legal teams. He has been Managing Director of Stock Informatik GmbH & Co. KG in Froendenberg.