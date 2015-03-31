Name Description

Prakash Patil Shri Prakash M. Patil is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is chemical engineer having more than 28 years of experience in the field of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry. He is the head of production and Project Implementation Function of the Company. His technical experience has helped the company to emerge as one of the Pharmaceutical Company in the Country. Directorships held in other Companies Alchemie Gases & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Tarapur Environment Protection Society.

Chandrakant Gogri Shri. Chandrakant V. Gogri was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from UDCT, University of Mumbai, and also a Diploma Holder in Business Management. After graduation, while working as plant engineer and later as a project engineer, he gained experience in chemical manufacturing before venturing on his own. He is one of the main promoters of the Company. His business acumen, entrepreneurial zeal and organizational skill has been much helpful to the Company to grow. His other Directorship include: Aarti Corporate Services Limited.

Harshit Savla Shri. Harshit M. Savla serves as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective July 06, 2012. He served as Compliance Officer of the Company till February 21, 2011. He is a Bachelor of Commerce. He has experience over 24 years in handling commercial functions in company's sales, purchase and exports. His other directorship include: Suyash Laboratories Limited, Amit Heterochem Labs India Limited, Dhaval Raltors (1) Pvt. Ltd., Crystal Millenium Realtors Pvt. Ltd.

Uday Patil Shri. Uday M. Patil is Whole-Time Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He has experienced in factory administration work and liaisoning with various Government/Semi Government department and agencies. Directorships held in other Companies Alchemie Gases & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Harit Shah Shri. Harit P. Shah is Whole-time Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is a Commece Graduate. He has experience of over 20 years handling commercial functions encompassing Sales, Purchases and Exports. He looks after Local Sales and Export as well. He is also a Director of Aarti Ventures Ltd. Radiant Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Aarti Corporate Service Ltd. Spark Academy Pvt. Ltd. Unidas Developers & Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Rajendra Gogri Shri. Rajendra V. Gogri is Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is no longer a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective April 04, 2014. He holds B.E.-Chemical, UDCT Mumbai / M.S., USA. He has experience of over 26 years in Chemical Industry. His other directorships includes: Aarti Industries Limited, Aarti Healthcare Limited, Alchemie Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Gogri & Sons Investment Pvt. Ltd., Aarti Biotech Limited, Anushakti Chemicals & Drugs Ltd., Crystal Millennium Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Edu Plan India Private Limited.

Krishnacharya Akamanchi Prof., Shri. Krishnacharya G. Akamanchi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He holds B.SC-(TECH) / B.SC (HONS) /PHD-Technology. He presently is a Professor and Head of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, University Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. He has experience in handling industrial projects for solving the process chemistry and process technology problems and also development of new technologies. Since 1984 he has been providing consultancy for Process Technology Development, Process Chemistry Development, Project Evaluation, and Diversification into emerging areas to many industries.

Vilas Gaikar Dr. Vilas G. Gaikar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is a Ph.D.(Tech). He is a Professor at ICT (Formerly known as UDCT) since 2002 and Head of Department of Chemical Engineering. He has over 25 years of experience in the industry as a consultant. He has won several allocades for his founding contribution in the field of Chemical Engineering. He has also published vis a vis Demonstration Experiments in Chemical Engineering and Biotransformations and Bioprocesses.

Ramdas Gandhi Shri. Ramdas M. Gandhi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is L.L.M., Solicitor. He has been in practice for over 50 years and experience in the legal field and particularly on the matters relating to corporate laws. His other directorships includes: Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited, Unichem Laboratories Limited, Aarti Industries Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited.

Navin Shah Shri. Navin C. Shah is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He holds B. Com, FCA. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant, with more than 25 years of experience.