Name Description

Igor Landau Mr. Igor Landau is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. Previously, he was also Deputy Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board. Mr. Landau serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE, as well as Member of the Boards of Directors of Sanofi-Aventis S.A. and HSBC France SA. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Aventis S.A., Paris France.

Kasper Rorsted Mr. Kasper B. Rorsted is Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board at adidas AG effective October 1, 2016. He will serve as Member of the Executive Board at the company since August 1, 2016 till October 1, 2016. Currently he serves as Chief Executive Officer of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Sabine Bauer Ms. Sabine Bauer has been Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since January 1, 2010. Prior to that, she served as Senior Manager Quality Analysis & Reporting, Global Operations at the Company. She is Chairwoman of the Central Works Council.

Willi Schwerdtle Mr. Willi Schwerdtle is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. Prior to this he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Managing Consultant at Hofheim am Taunus, Germany. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Eckes AG. He is Independent Management Consultant/Partner, WP Force Solutions GmbH.

Harm Ohlmeyer Mr. Harm Ohlmeyer is Member of the Executive Board of adidas AG since March 2017. He will take the role of Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board with effect from May 12, 2017. He served in adidas-Salomon AG in various roles between 1998 to 2004.

Roland Auschel Mr. Roland Auschel is Member of the Executive Board for Global Sales of adidas AG since October 1, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Head of Region EMEA adidas Group, Head of Region EMEA adidas Brand, Managing Director Area Central (D, A, CH), Senior Vice President Region EMEA - Sales and Logistics and Managing Director adidas Austria. He holds Degree in Business Studies, BA European Business Studies (UK), and MBA (US).

Glenn Bennett Mr. Glenn Bennett was Member of the Executive Board, Global Operations of adidas AG from March 1997 to March 2018. He joined the Executive Board of adidas AG in 1997. From 1994 to 1997, he occupied the post of Senior Vice President of Footwear Operations at the Company. Prior to that, he was Head of Worldwide Development at adidas AG. From 1983 to 1993, he held various responsibilities at Reebok International Ltd., most recently holding the position of Director of Worldwide Development.

Eric Liedtke Mr. Eric Liedtke is Member of the Executive Board, Global Brands of adidas AG since March 6, 2014. Previously he served as Senior Vice President adidas sport performance. He also served as Director of footwear marketing and Vice President Brand Marketing. He started his career at DMB&B Advertising in the USA. He obtained Bachelor's degree in journalism.

Ian Gallienne Mr. Ian Gallienne is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since June 15, 2016. He serves as Managing Director, Director at GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT S.A., Member of the Board of Directors at SGS Ltd, Non-Executive Director at UMICORE S.A., among others.

Dieter Hauenstein Mr. Dieter Hauenstein is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG. He is Member of the Works Council, Herzogenaurach adidas AG, Deputy Chairman of the Works Council Herzogenaurach (2012-2014), since 2002 he is a Member of the Central Works Council.

Wolfgang Jaeger Dr. Wolfgang Jaeger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. In addition, he occupies the post of Managing Director in charge of Public Relations and Scholarships at Hans-Boeckler-Stiftug, Duesseldorf, Germany.

Stefan Jentzsch Dr. Stefan Jentzsch is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since November 7, 2007. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Member of the Supervisory Board at Sky Deutschland AG. He is also Corporate Finance Consultant/Partner of Perella Weinberg Partners UK LLP, London. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board AIL Leasing Muenchen AG.

Herbert Kauffmann Mr. Herbert Kauffmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he is Management Consultant at Stuttgart, Germany. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board Uniscon universal identity control GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board DEUTZ AG.

Katja Kraus Ms. Katja Kraus is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 8, 2014. She serves as Managing Partner at Jung Von Matt/sports GmbH.

Kathrin Menges Ms. Kathrin Menges is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 8, 2014. She serves as Executive Vice President Human Resources and Infrastructure Services at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Udo Mueller Mr. Udo Mueller is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of adidas AG since October 6, 2016. Since 2013 he is a Director Future, Head of Global Functional Retail Training(2006 – 2012), Head of Global Technical Marketing(1997 – 2005), among others.

Roland Nosko Mr. Roland Nosko is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since May 13, 2004. He is Member of the General Committee at the Company. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he holds the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CeramTec GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Trade Union Official at IG BCE, Headquarters Nurember, Germany.

Hans Ruprecht Mr. Hans Ruprecht has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since January 1, 2002. He is also Sales Director Customer Service for Central Europe West at adidas AG.

Nassef Sawiris Mr. Nassef Sawiris is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since June 15, 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer at OCI N.V. (formerly OCI S.A.E.); since 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orascom Construction Limited; since 2015 Director, LafargeHolcim Ltd., among others.

Heidi Thaler-Veh Ms. Heidi Thaler-Veh is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG. She is Member of the Central Works Council and Mediation Committee at the Company.