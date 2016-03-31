Name Description

John Petch Mr. John F. Petch, QC, LL.D. serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Andrew Peller Limited. Senior Lawyer specializing in business law. He is Lead Chair of ShawCor Ltd. and Director and Chair of Governance Committee, Canada Bread. Chair Emeritus of the Governing Council of the University of Toronto.

Brian Athaide Mr. Brian David Athaide serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Human Resources & Information Technology of the Company. Mr. Athaide who, prior to January 2015 was Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer of Proctor and Gamble Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Anthony Bristow Mr. Anthony M. Bristow serves as Chief Operating Officer of Andrew Peller Limited. Prior to September 2001, was Executive Vice President Sales of Andres Wines Ltd.

Shari Niles Ms. Shari A. Niles serves as Executive Vice President - Marketing of Andrew Peller Limited. Prior to January 2003, was Director of Marketing at Quaker Oats/Division of Pepsico.

Brendan Wall Mr. Brendan P. Wall serves as an Executive Vice President - Operations of Andrew Peller Limited. Mr. Wall who, prior to May, 2007 was Vice President of Operations and Industrial Sales at Gay Lea Foods.

Colin Campbell Mr. Colin M. Campbell serves as Vice President - Sales, Western Canada of the Company. Mr. Campbell who, prior to May 2013 was Sales Director – Western Canada.

Erin Rooney Ms. Erin L. Rooney serves as Vice President - Sales, Eastern Canada and Agency of the Company. Ms. Rooney who, prior to May 2013 was Vice President, Sales at S.C. Johnson.

Terry Sauriol Mr. Terry C. Sauriol was Vice President - Marketing Core Wines and Business Planning of the Company. Prior to May 2013, he was Executive Director of Marketing.

Gregory Berti Mr. Gregory J. Berti serves as Vice President - Government Relations and Export of Andrew Peller Limited. Prior to June 2003, he was Director of Estate Wines of Andres Wines Ltd. Mr. Berti who, prior to May 2013 was Vice-President, Estate Wines and Export.

James Cole Mr. James H. Cole serves as Vice President - Retail and Estate Wine Group of the Company. Mr. Cole, who prior to May 2013 was Vice President, Retail.

Lori Covert Ms. Lori C. Covert serves as Director of Andrew Peller Limited. Ms. Covert is Vice President Marketing, Communications & Information Technology, Ocean Nutrition Canada Limited.

A. Angus Peller Dr. A. Angus Peller, M.D., serves as Director of Andrew Peller Limited (formerly Andr s Wines Ltd). Senior Medical Consultant, Medcan Health Management Inc. Medcan Health Management Inc. is a health management company.

Mark Cosens Mr. Mark W. Cosens serves as Independent Director of Andrew Peller Limited. Mr. Cosens is the Managing Director at Kilbride Capital Partners and a former Managing Director of Korn/Ferry International, specializing in industrial, energy, and financial services. Prior to joining Korn/Ferry International, Mr. Cosens held several positions in the investment and commercial banking industry. Mr. Cosens holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and an LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Richard Hossack Dr. Richard D. Hossack, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Andrew Peller Limited. Mr. Hossack retired from his role as President and Senior Partner of Delta Oliver Wyman in Canada. He holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior from the Fielding Graduate Institute, an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Toronto, a B.Comm. in accounting and economics and a BsC. in mathematics and physics, both from the University of Manitoba. He was formerly a senior partner in both Coopers & Lybrand and in PricewaterhouseCoopers consulting groups.

Perry Miele Mr. Perry J. Miele is an Independent Director of Andrew Peller Limited. Mr. Miele is Chairman and Managing Partner of Beringer Capital responsible for investing activities, strategic development, and oversight of Beringer’s investment portfolio. Since 2006 he has also been serving as the Executive Chairman of Budco, a marketing and fulfillment company, servicing some of the Fortune 100 Companies. Mr. Miele is the founder of the Mentor Fund, a private equity fund investing primarily into the marketing and communications sector. He is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and a member of McGill’s “expert panel” for the M.B.A. program and has guest lectured at McGill as well as other university business programs.

Randy Powell Mr. Randy A. Powell serves as Independent Director of Andrew Peller Limited. Mr. Powell is the Founding Partner of Southpier Capital Inc., a venture capital company exclusively focused on branded consumer goods and services. Prior to founding Southpier Capital Inc., Mr. Powell was the President & Chief Executive Officer at Armstrong Group, a world leader in luxury rail travel. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions in consumer product and service businesses. He was Global President of Maple Leaf Fresh Foods, President & CEO of Second Cup, and President of S.C. Johnson Wax. A native of Toronto, Ontario, he earned his bachelor of Business Administration Studies from York University. Mr. Powell is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and currently serves on the Faculty Advisory Board for the Sauder School of Business – University of British Columbia.