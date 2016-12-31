Name Description

Robert Routs Mr. Robert J. Routs has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since April 2010. Mr. Routs is former Executive Director for Downstream at the energy company Royal Dutch Shell. He was appointed to Aegon’s Supervisory Board in 2008. Mr. Routs is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM N.V. and sits on the Board of Directors at ATCO Ltd., A.P. Moeller - Maersk A/S and AECOM Technology Corporation. He is Chairman of the Company's Nominating Committee and Governance Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee.

Alexander Wynaendts Mr. Alexander Rijn Wynaendts has served as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Management Board of Aegon N.V. since April 23, 2008. He began his career in 1984 with ABN AMRO Bank, working in Amsterdam and London in the Dutch bank’s capital markets, asset management, corporate finance and private banking operations. In 1997, Mr. Wynaendts joined Aegon as Senior Vice President for Group Business Development. He was appointed as a member of the Executive Board in 2003, overseeing the Company’s international growth strategy. In April 2007, Mr. Wynaendts was named Aegon’s Chief Operating Officer, and has been CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board and Management Board since April 2008. Mr. Wynaendts is a graduate from Ecole Superieure d’Electricite, Paris and holds a degree in Economics from the Universite Paris I Panteheon Sorbonne.

Mark Bloom Mr. Mark Bloom has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer at Aegon NV since August 2016. He joined Aegon from Citi in February 2016, where he served as Global Head of Consumer Digital and Operations Technology, responsible for Digital, Data and Operations technology solutions and innovations, including Citi’s online and mobile banking applications, ATMs, and Call Center technologies. Prior to that, he held a number of technology leadership positions in financial services and the aerospace industry. At Aegon, as Global Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Bloom is responsible for leading the Company’s technology and innovation activities, including leadership of Aegon’s digital initiatives, leveraging technology to drive efficiency and focus on improving the customer experience.

Allegra Van Hovell-Patrizi Ms. Allegra van Hovell-Patrizi has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer at Aegon since January 2016. She began her career in 1996 at McKinsey & Company, specializing in financial institutions. After several years as a partner there, she joined F&C Asset Management in 2007 as a member of the Management Committee. In 2009, she joined Prudential plc where she became Group Risk Director, and a member of the Group Executive Risk Committee, as well as the PUSL Board (within the Prudential plc group). Ms. van Hovell-Patrizi joined Aegon at the end of 2015.

Onno van Klinken Mr. Onno van Klinken has been Member of the Management Board at Aegon NV since August 2016. He has acted as General Counsel at the Company since 2014. He started his career at Allen & Overy, and previously worked for Aegon between 2002 and 2006. He then served as Corporate Secretary for Royal Numico, the Dutch baby food company, before it was acquired by Groupe Danone. His next position was as General Counsel for the Dutch global mail and express group TNT, where he served from 2008 until the legal demerger of the group in 2011. This was followed by General Counsel positions at D.E. Master Blenders 1753 and Corio N.V.

Carla Mahieu Ms. Carla Mahieu has been Member of the Management Board at Aegon NV since August 2016. She has acted as Global Head Human Resources at the Company since 2010. She started her career in 1984 at Royal Dutch Shell, where she held various management positions within Human Resources, Communications and Corporate Strategy. Following several years as a consultant – during which time she worked for Spencer Stuart, among other companies – Ms. Mahieu was appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Human Resource Management at Royal Philips Electronics in 2003. She is former Board member of Duisenberg School of Finance and has been a member of the non-executive Board of the Royal BAM Group since 2011.

Adrian Grace Mr. Adrian Grace has served as Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Aegon UK of Aegon N.V. since February 2012. Mr. Grace began his career with Leeds Permanent Building Society in 1979, before joining Mercantile Credit in 1984. In 2001, Mr. Grace joined Sage Group PLC as Managing Director of the Small Business Division. In 2004, he moved to Barclays Insurance as Chief Executive, before joining HBOS in 2007 as Managing Director of Commercial Business within the Corporate Division. In 2009, he joined Aegon UK as Group Business Development Director and in April 2011 became the Chief Executive Officer.

Marco Keim Mr. Marco B. A. Keim has served as Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Aegon the Netherlands within Aegon N.V. since June 1, 2008. Mr. Keim began his career with accountants Coopers & Lybrand / Van Dien. Mr. Keim has also worked for aircraft maker Fokker Aircraft and NS Reizigers, part of the Dutch railway company, NS Group. In 1999, he joined Swiss Life in the Netherlands as Member of the Board. Three years later, Mr. Keim was appointed CEO. He holds a postgraduate degree in Accounting from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (1990), a Master of Science in Economics from the Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam (1988), a Master of Legal Letters from the Universiteit van Utrecht (1988) and a Master of Business Administration from Universiteit Nyenrode (1983).

Gabor Kepecs Mr. Gabor Kepecs has served as Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Aegon Central & Eastern Europe within Aegon N.V. since April 23, 2008. Mr. Kepecs began his career with the Hungarian government before joining former state-owned insurance company Allami Biztosito. In 1990, he was appointed CEO, two years before Allami Biztosito was privatized and acquired by the Company. Between 1992 and 2009, Mr. Kepecs was CEO of Aegon Hungary. In that time, he has headed the expansion of the Company’s businesses not only in Hungary but also across the Central & Eastern European region.

Mark Mullin Mr. Mark Mullin has served as Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Aegon Americas within Aegon N.V. since January 2010. Mr. Mullin has spent more than 20 years with the Company in various management positions in both the United States and Europe. Mr. Mullin has served as President and CEO of one of the Company’s United States subsidiaries, Diversified Investment Advisors, and as Head of the company’s annuity and mutual fund businesses. In January 2009, he was named President of Aegon Americas.

Sarah Russell Ms. Sarah Russell has been Member of the Management Board at Aegon NV since August 2016. She has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Aegon Asset Management at the Company since 2010.

Robert Dineen Mr. Robert W. Dineen has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since May 21, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk Committee of the Company. He was Vice Chairman of Lincoln Financial Network and a member of the Senior Management Committee of Lincoln Financial Group, before retiring in 2013. Before joining Lincoln Financial Group, Mr. Dineen was Senior Vice President and head of Merrill Lynch’s Managed Asset Group. He has no other board memberships.

Shemaya Levy Mr. Shemaya Levy has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since April 21, 2005. Mr. Levy is retired Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Renault Group. He is also a Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TNT Express N.V. and member of the Board of Directors of PKC Group Oyj. He is currently Chairman of the Risk Committee and Member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Ben Noteboom Mr. Ben J. Noteboom has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since May 20, 2015. He is also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Mr. Ben J. Noteboom worked for Randstad Holding N.V. from 1993 until 2013, where he was appointed member of the Executive Committee in 2001, and became CEO in 2003. Before joining Randstad, Mr. Noteboom worked for Dow Chemical in several international management functions from 1984 until 1993. He started his career in 1982 at Zurel as a management assistant. He is also a member of the Supervisory Boards of Ahold N.V. and Wolters Kluwer N.V..

Ben van der Veer Mr. Ben van der Veer has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since October 1, 2008. He is former Chairman of the Board of Management of KPMG NV. In addition, he is a member of the Supervisory Board of TomTom N.V. and a non-executive member of the Boards of RELX N.V., RELX PLC and RELX Group PLC. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.. Mr. van der Veer is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company.

Dirk Verbeek Mr. Dirk P.M. Verbeek has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since April 23, 2008. He is a former Executive Board member and Vice President Emeritus of Aon Group Inc. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Aon Groep Nederland B.V.. Furthermore, he was advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aon Corporation, and is Chairman of the Benelux Advisory Board of Leonardo & Co. B.V., member of the Advisory Boards of CVC Europe and OVG Real Estate and member of the INSEAD Dutch Council. Until December 2015 he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Robeco Groep N.V.. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Risk Committee and Member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.

Corien Wortmann-Kool Ms. Corien M. Wortmann-Kool has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. since May 21, 2014. She is Member of the Risk Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. She was a Member of the European Parliament and Vice-President on Financial, Economic and Environmental affairs for the EPP Group (European People’s Party). Ms. Wortmann-Kool is Chairman of the Board of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP), the Dutch public sector collective pension fund. She is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Het Kadaster, member of the Netherlands Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) and member of the Supervisory Board of Save the Children Netherlands.