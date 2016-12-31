Name Description

James Nasso Mr. James D. Nasso is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Mr. Nasso is now retired. Mr. Nasso is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University (B.Comm.) and is a certified director of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). Mr. Nasso has been a director of Agnico Eagle since June 27, 1986. Area of expertise: Management and Business Strategy.

Ammar Al-Joundi Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi has been appointed as re-designated as President of Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited., with effect from 6 April 2015. He is a position he has held since April 6, 2015. From September 2010 to June 2012, Mr. Al-Joundi was Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle. Prior to returning to Agnico Eagle in 2015, Mr. Al-Joundi served in various roles at Barrick, including as Chief Financial Officer from July 2012 to February 2015, Senior Executive Vice President from July 2014 to February 2015 and Executive Vice President from July 2012 to July 2014. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle in 2010, Mr. Al-Joundi spent 11 years at Barrick serving in various senior financial roles, including Senior Vice President of Capital Allocation and Business Strategy, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Barrick South America. Prior to joining the mining industry, Mr. Al-Joundi served as Vice President, Structured Finance at Citibank, Canada. Mr. Al-Joundi is a graduate of Western University (M.B.A. (Honours)) and the University of Toronto (BASc (Mechanical Engineering)).

Sean Boyd Mr. Sean Boyd, CPA, CA., is Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. He has been with the Company since 1985. Prior to his appointment as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in April, 2015, he served as Vice-Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer since February 2012; Mr. Boyd served as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to 2012 and as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2005, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer from 1996 to 1998, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer from 1990 to 1996, Secretary Treasurer during a portion of 1990 and Comptroller from 1985 to 1990. Prior to joining the Company in 1985, he was a staff accountant with Clarkson Gordon (Ernst & Young). Mr. Boyd is a Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the University of Toronto (B.Comm.).

David Smith Mr. David Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited., since October 24, 2012. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations, a position he held since January 1, 2011, prior to that he was Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and prior to that he was Vice-President, Investor Relations. He started work in investor relations at Agnico Eagle in February 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Smith was a mining analyst for more than five years and held a variety of mining engineering positions, both in Canada and abroad. Mr. Smith is a Chartered Director, a member of the Board of Directors of the Denver Gold Group and an alternate Director of the World Gold Council. He is a graduate of Queen’s University (B.Sc.) and the University of Arizona (M.Sc.). Mr. Smith is also a Professional Engineer.

R. Gregory Laing Mr. R. Gregory Laing is Senior Vice President - Legal, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited., since December 14, 2006, prior to which, Mr. Laing had been General Counsel, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary since September 19, 2005. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Legal of Goldcorp Inc. from October 2003 to June 2005 and General Counsel, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of TVX Gold Inc. from October 1995 to January 2003. He worked as a corporate securities lawyer for two prominent Toronto law firms prior to that. Mr. Laing is a graduate of the University of Windsor (LL.B.) and Queen’s University (B.A.).

Donald Allan Mr. Donald G. Allan is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited., since December 14, 2006. Prior to that, Mr. Allan had been Vice-President, Corporate Development since May 6, 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Allan spent 16 years as an investment banker covering the mining and natural resources sectors with the firms Salomon Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Allan is a graduate of the Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth College (M.B.A.) and the University of Toronto (B.Comm.). Mr. Allan is also qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Alain Blackburn Mr. Alain Blackburn, P.Eng., is Senior Vice President - Exploration of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited., since December 14, 2006. Prior to that, Mr. Blackburn had been Vice-President, Exploration since October 1, 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Blackburn served as Agnico Eagle’s Manager, Corporate Development from January 1999 and Exploration Manager from September 1996 to January 1999. Mr. Blackburn joined Agnico Eagle in 1988 as Chief Geologist at the LaRonde mine. Mr. Blackburn is a graduate of Universite du Quebec de Chicoutimi (P.Eng.) and Universit ´ e du Quebec en ´ Abitibi-Temiscamingue (M.Sc.).

Louise Grondin Ms. Louise Grondin is Senior Vice President - Environment and Sustainable Development and People of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to that, Ms. Grondin was Senior Vice-President, Environment and Sustainable Development and before that she was Vice-President, Environment and Sustainable Development. Prior to her employment with Agnico Eagle, Ms. Grondin worked for Billiton Canada Ltd. as Manager Environment, Human Resources and Safety. Ms. Grondin is a graduate of the University of Ottawa (B.Sc.) and McGill University (M.Sc.). Ms. Grondin is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario since 1984 and of the Ordre des Ingenieurs du Qu´ebec since 2001.

Timothy Haldane Mr. Timothy Haldane is Senior Vice President, Operations – USA & Latin America of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited., since February 15, 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Haldane was Senior Vice-President, Latin America. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle in May 2006, he was Vice President, Development for Glamis Gold Inc. Mr. Haldane has participated in numerous acquisition and development activities in North America and Central America, most recently including the Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota and La India properties for Agnico Eagle. He is a graduate of the Montana School of Mines and Technology (B.S. Metallurgical Engineering) and has 35 years of experience in the precious metals and base metals industries.

Marc Legault Mr. Marc Hubert Legault is Senior Vice-President, Operations - USA and Latin America of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Project Evaluations of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited since February 2012. Prior to that, he was Vice-President, Project Development since 2007. Mr. Legault has been with Agnico Eagle since 1988, when he was hired as an exploration geologist in Val d’Or, Quebec. Since then, he has taken on successively increasing responsibilities in the Company’s exploration, mine geology and project evaluation activities. Mr. Legault is a graduate of Carleton University (M.Sc. in Geology) and Queen’s University (B.Sc.H. in Geological Engineering). Mr. Legault is a registered Professional Engineer.

Jean Robitaille Mr. Jean Robitaille is Senior Vice President - Business Strategy and Technical Services of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited., since February 2014. Prior to that, he held various positions with Agnico Eagle since 1988, most recently as Senior Vice-President, Technical Services and Project Development, Vice-President, Metallurgy & Marketing, General Manager, Metallurgy & Marketing and Mill Superintendent and Project Manager for the expansion of the LaRonde mill. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle, Mr. Robitaille worked as a metallurgist with Teck Mining Group. Mr. Robitaille is a director of Pershimco Resources Inc. (a mining exploration company) traded on the TSX-V and has served on the board of directors of the Canada Mining Innovation Council since May 2014. Mr. Robitaille is a mining graduate of the College de l’Abitibi Temiscamingue with a specialty in mineral processing.

Yvon Sylvestre Mr. Yvon Sylvestre is Senior Vice President, Operations – Canada & Europe of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., since February 2014. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice-President, Operations, Vice-President, Construction, Mine General Manager at the Goldex division of Agnico Eagle and, previously, Mill Superintendent at the LaRonde division. Mr. Sylvestre is a Metallurgical Engineering Technology graduate from Cambrian College in Sudbury. Following graduation, he served as Metallurgist and Mill Superintendent at the Joutel division of Agnico Eagle and also held the position of Mill Superintendent at the Trollus division of Inmet Mining Corporation.

Leanne Baker Dr. Leanne Marie Baker, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. she is a consultant to, and board member in, the metals and mining industry since 2002 and she was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sutter Gold Mining Inc. from November 2011 — June 2013. Previously, Dr. Baker was employed by Salomon Smith Barney where she was one of the top-ranked mining sector equity analysts in the United States. Dr. Baker is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines (M.S. and Ph.D. in mineral economics).

Martine Celej Ms. Martine A. Celej is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. She is a Vice-President, Investment Advisor with RBC Dominion Securities and has been in the investment industry since 1989. She is a graduate of Victoria College at the University of Toronto (B.A. (Honours)).

Robert Gemmell Mr. Robert Joseph Gemmell is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. He is now retired, spent 25 years as an investment banker in the United States and in Canada. Most recently, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Global Markets Canada and its predecessor companies (Salomon Brothers Canada and Salomon Smith Barney Canada) from 1996 to 2008. In addition, he was a member of the Global Operating Committee of Citigroup Global Markets from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Gemmell is a graduate of Cornell University (B.A.), Osgoode Hall Law School (LL.B) and the Schulich School of Business (MBA).

Mel Leiderman Mr. Mel Leiderman, CPA, is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. He is the senior partner of the Toronto accounting firm Lipton LLP, Chartered Accountants. He is a graduate of the University of Windsor (B.A.) and is a certified director of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

Deborah McCombe Ms. Deborah McCombe is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. She is the President and CEO of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (‘‘RPA’’). She has over 30 years’ international experience in exploration project management, feasibility studies, reserve estimation, due diligence studies and valuation studies. Prior to joining RPA, Ms. McCombe was Chief Mining Consultant for the Ontario Securities Commission and was involved in the development and implementation of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (‘‘NI 43-101’’). She is actively involved in industry associations as a member of Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards — (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (‘‘CIM’’)), President of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (2010 — 2011); a Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (1999 — 2011); a CIM Distinguished Lecturer on NI 43-101; a member of the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions; and is a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators Mining Technical Advisory and Monitoring Committee and is a Guest Lecturer at the Schulich School of Business, MBA in Global Mine Management at York University. Ms. McCombe holds a degree from the University of Western Ontario (Geology).

Sean Riley Dr. Sean Riley is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. He is now retired, served as President of St. Francis Xavier University from 1996 to 2014. Prior to 1996, his career was in finance and management, first in corporate banking and later in manufacturing. Dr. Riley is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University (B.A. (Honours)) and of Oxford University (M. Phil, D. Phil, International Relations).

John Roberts Mr. John Merfyn Roberts is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. He was a fund manager and investment advisor for more than 25 years and has been closely associated with the mining industry. From 2007 until his retirement in 2011, he was a senior fund manager with CQS Management Ltd. in London. Mr. Roberts is a graduate of Liverpool University (B.Sc., Geology) and Oxford University (M.Sc., Geochemistry) and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Jamie Sokalsky Mr. Jamie C. Sokalsky, CPA, CA, is Independent Director of the Company. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Barrick Gold Corporation from June 2012 to September 2014. He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Barrick Gold from 1999 to June 2012, and its Executive Vice President from April 2004 to June 2012. He has over 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the mining industry (in various positions of increasing responsibility at Barrick Gold), including finance, corporate strategy, project development and mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. He also served for 10 years at George Weston Limited and he began his Professional career at Ernst & Whinney Chartered Accountants, a predecessor of KPMG. Mr. Sokalsky received his CA designation in 1982 and his B. Comm is from Lakehead University.

Howard Stockford Mr. Howard Roger Stockford is Independent Director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. He is a retired mining executive with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Most recently, he was Executive Vice-President of Aur Resources Inc. (‘‘Aur’’) and a director of Aur from 1984 until August 2007, when it was taken over by Teck Cominco Limited. Mr. Stockford has previously served as President of the CIM and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Stockford is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London University, U.K. (B.Sc., Mining Geology).