Khotso Mokhele Dr. Khotso David Kenneth Mokhele Ph.D., has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from March 1, 2017. Dr Mokhele is Special Advisor to the Minister of Science and Technology, Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Afrox and a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Zimbabwe Platinum Holdings, Tiger Brands and Hans Merensky Holdings. His extensive academic qualifications include a PhD in Microbiology and an MSc Food Science degree, both from the University of California in the USA. He also has nine Honorary Doctorates from universities in South Africa and the USA.

Mark Dytor Mr. Mark A. Dytor is Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as Chief Executive of the Company effective March 1, 2013, and as Executive Director of the Company effective January 2, 2013. Having joined Chemical Services Limited (Chemserve) as a sales representative in 1984, and after managing two Chemserve companies, Mark was appointed to Chemserve’s Executive Committee in 1998 and subsequently to its Board. In addition to a portfolio of Chairmanships at companies in AECI’s specialty chemicals cluster, he has been tasked with the growth of the mining chemicals business. He is also a Non-Executive Director of AEL.

K. Kathan Mr. K. Mark Kathan is Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is AECI’s Financial Director and Chief Financial Officer, which positions he took up in 2008. Prior to joining AECI, he held as a senior finance position at Nampak and served on that company’s Group Executive Committee. In addition to overall responsibility for the Finance and Treasury functions, Mark oversees AECI’s Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Legal and Secretariat, Internal Audit and IT functions as well as its Retirement Funds. He also plays a leading role in M&A activities.

Edwin Ludick Mr. Edwin E. Ludick, BCom (Hons), is Chemicals Executive, Managing Director of the Company. He was appointed Managing Director of AEL in July 2015. He joined Chemserve as a Human Resources Manager in 1991, was appointed to its Executive Committee in 2008 and to its Board in January 2010. Edwin joined AECI’s Executive Committee later in 2010. He has served as Managing Director at four companies in the specialty chemicals cluster and as a Chairman of a number of others.

Khosi Matshitse Ms. Khosi Matshitse is Human Capital Executive of AECI Ltd. since January 2012. She holds BA (English Literature), MA (African Literature and Art of Teaching), Certificate in Strategic Human Resources, Senior Leadership Development Programme Certificate. She oversees the Transformation of the Group, assist in the ongoing internationalisation of AECI businesses and also focuses on transforming Human Capital into a strategic service provider. She has worked as a consultant in the Organisation Design and Development and Change disciplines and has held senior Human Capital positions at other companies.

Nomini Rapoo Ms. Nomini Rapoo is Company Secretary of the Company. She holds BCom (Law), UED, LLB, Admitted Attorney of the High Court, Certificate in Corporate Governance. In addition to her commercial and legal degrees, she has qualifications and experience across of broad spectrum of disciplines including risk and compliance management, internal audit, legal services and corporate governance functions.

Graham Dempster Mr. Graham Wayne Dempster is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 31 January 2016. He has 35 years’ experience in the banking industry, both in South Africa and internationally. He was an Executive Director of the Nedbank Group/Nedbank Limited (“Nedbank”) at the time of his retirement in 2015 and is the past Chief Operating Officer of Nedbank. He served as a Member of Nedbank’s Board Group Credit sub-Committee, as Chairman of the Asset and Liability Committee and the Nedbank Brand Committee. He serves as a Non-executive Director on the Boards of Imperial Holdings and Telkom.

Godfrey Gomwe Mr. Godfrey Gregory Gomwe is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gomwe joined the AECI Board in January 2015 and he is member of the Audit Committee. Godfrey has extensive experience as an Executive in the metals and mining industries. At the time of his early retirement in 2014, he was Chief Executive of Anglo American Thermal Coal and was also responsible for Anglo American’s manganese interests in the joint venture with BHP Billiton. During his career Godfrey developed and led the execution of major business repositioning and transformation strategies. He was also a leader in driving safety culture and performance in the workplace.

Zellah Fuphe Ms. Zellah Fuphe is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a member of the Social and Ethics Committee. A graduate of the University of Cape Town, Zellah was until September 2011 as Managing Director of Plessey South Africa. She was then appointed Managing Executive of Plessey Broadband Investments. She also serves on the Engen Board. Previously she served on the Boards of Afric Oil (Chair), Worldwide Coal Carolina (Chair), the Oceana Group, Worldwide African Investment Holdings and the Unisa School of Business Leadership.

Liziwe Mda Ms. Liziwe L. Mda is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds MSc (Chem Eng). She is a member of the Risk Committee. She has experience as Refinery Operations Manager at SAPREF’s petrochemical refinery in Durban. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities, she obtained production, process engineering and projects experience at SAPREF, Sasol Technology and Unilever SA. She is furthering her business skills by pursuing an MBA degree at the Wits Business School.

Allen Morgan Mr. Allen John Morgan, BSc, BEng (Elect), Pr Eng, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the AECI Board in 2010. He is Chairman of the Risk Committee, a member of the Audit and Social and Ethics Committees as well as Chairman of the AEL FRRC. Allen spent his working life at Eskom and served as that company’s Chief Executive from 1994 until his retirement in 2000. Other directorships include BioTherm Energy, Imalivest Assets and Kumba Iron Ore.