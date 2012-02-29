Name Description

Marthinus von Wielligh Mr. Marthinus W. von Wielligh is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Afrimat Limited. He holds B.Sc (Mech. Eng.) (University of Pretoria) MBA (University of Stellenbosch) Stanford Executive Programme (Stanford University USA). Matie has over 36 years’ professional experience in the mining industry. At Iscor Mining and Kumba Resources he served in various management positions before becoming managing director of Sishen Iron Ore Company until 2006. At Kumba Resources he was general manager of the Iron Ore business. He has experience and currently consults on business strategy, fi nancial and information management, new business development, feasibility studies and project management.

Andries van Heerden Mr. Andries J. van Heerden is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Afrimat Limited. He holds B.Eng (Mech) MBA (University of Stellenbosch) Government Certifi cate of Competence. Andries has experience in operational management, strategic positioning, marketing and fi nance. During 2001 he joined the Prima Klipbrekers group as a director and became managing director two years later. He left Prima in 2005 and formed a consortium which acquired the Lancaster group, of which he became chief executive. He was instrumental in 2006 in the formation and listing of Afrimat from the merger of Prima and Lancaster. Andries was a fi nalist in the 2008 Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur awards in the category “Emerging Entrepreneur”.

Pieter de Wit Mr. Pieter Gabriel Stephanus de Wit has been appointed as Financial Director of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2016. He was Chief Audit Executive, Company Secretary of Afrimat Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries. Mr. Pieter de Wit is currently the Regional director of the Company Kwazulu-Natal operations. He was responsible for the strategic repositioning of these businesses since 1 October 2013. He has held various leadership roles in Afrimat for 8 years, including Company Secretary and Chief Audit Executive. He is a chartered accountant having completed his training at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He will also receive his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree cum laude at the University of Stellenbosch in December 2015.

Gert Coffee Mr. Gert Johannes Coffee is Chief Operating Officer - Mining & Aggregates, Executive Director of Afrimat Limited. He holds B.Sc B.Eng. Mechanical (Industrial). A registered professional engineer, Gert has spent the past 35 years in the civil construction and materials supply industries in various executive management capacities. He joined Afrimat in January 2010 as the chief operating officer of the Mining & Aggregates division.

Mariette Swart Mrs. Mariette Swart is Company Secretary of Afrimat Ltd. She is a chartered accountant.

Loyiso Dotwana Mr. Loyiso Dotwana is Non-Executive Director of Afrimat Limited. He holds B.Sc Civil Engineering (University of Cape Town). Loyiso has worked as a civil engineer in design and project management for more than 20 years. He specialised in design and contract administration of township services, rural and urban roads and national roads. He has been involved in the conceptual and detailed design of bulk services for the Coega Industrial Development Zone in Port Elizabeth. Loyiso founded Illiso Consulting (Pty) Limited, one of South Africa’s black owned consulting engineering companies, of which he is currently a director and the shareholder.

Laurie Korsten Dr. Laurie Petrus Korsten is Non-Executive Director of Afrimat Limited. He holds PhD (Honoris Causa) (Potchefstroom University). Laurie began his professional career at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) where he later headed up the financial investigations and small business divisions. He was one of the founding shareholders and executive directors of Finansbank Limited. He is also a past chairman of the SA Merchant Bankers Association and a past executive chairman of Volkskas Merchant Bank and Volkskas International Bank. In 1991 Laurie was appointed by the South African Cabinet as Chairman of the Korsten Committee to investigate government pension funds. He also served as chairman of Rusfurn Limited and as a trustee of CANSA. Currently he serves as chairman and controlling shareholder of the investment holding companies Korfonds (Pty) Limited and Forecast Investments (Pty) Limited.

Johannes Van der Merwe Mr. Johannes HP van der Merwe is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr van der Merwe will be appointed as Nominee director by means of African Rainbow Capital Proprietary Limited’s shareholding in the Company. He stepped down as the CEO of Sanlam Investment Management on 1 November 2015 and remained on the Sanlam Investments, Capital Markets and Employee Benefits Boards, respectively, as non-executive director. He is a CA (SA) and is currently the co-CEO of African Rainbow Capital Proprietary Limited.

Helmut Pool Mr. Helmut N. Pool is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Pool studied B.Com (Law) at the University of Stellenbosch, is the Chairman of Pool Transport Proprietary Limited and served on the Board of Directors of Cape Lime Proprietary Limited until 2016. He also serves on the board of various private property companies and has a vast experience in logistics, commercial property, mining and business management.

Phuti Tsukudu Ms. Phuti Rachel Ethel Tsukudu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Afrimat Limited. She holds M Ed (University of Bristol) Post graduate Diploma in Adult Education B.A. (SW). Phuti is an organisational development and management consultant and is currently managing director/ senior consultant at Tsukudu Associates and a partner/senior consultant at CRG PPS. She has experience in organisational development, Human Resources management and Human Resources development in the public and private sectors – over sixteen years’ experience as an independent consultant and over ten years as a community development practitioner working in the development and education arena. She continues to hold a number of board positions.

Jacobus van der Merwe Mr. Jacobus F. van der Merwe is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. van der Merwe was the Managing Director and CEO of the highly successful Victoria & Alfred Waterfront (Pty) Limited, in Cape Town when he left to start his own company, DVDM Properties (Pty) Limited. He is a CA (SA) and is currently the CEO of People Spaces South Africa (Pty) Limited, a development and consultancy company.