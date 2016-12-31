Name Description

Bernd Eulitz Mr. Bernd Hugo Eulitz was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of African Oxygen Limited since September 1, 2017. He was also appointed Member of the Nominations, Governance and Management of Resources Committee of the Company as of September 1, 2017. He was Chairman of the Board of the Company between June 1, 2015 and September 7, 2016. He was appointed Director of the Company as of May 28, 2015. He is a member of the Linde Group board of directors and is head of Linde Group´s region Europe, Middle East and Africa. He joined Linde Group in 2004 and since then has held a number of senior posts including regional business head of the Gases Division (South and East Asia), Singapore: Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of PanGas AG (Switzerland), Head of Sales Region East: Gases Division (Germany).

Matthias Vogt Mr. Matthias Vogt was appointed Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of African Oxygen Limited as of August 1, 2017. He was appointed General Manager - Finance of the Company on July 2015. Mr. Vogt joined Afrox in July 2015 as Finance General Manager, playing a key role in Afrox’s 2015/2016 turnaround program. He brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role of executive director. Mr. Vogt joined The Linde Group ("Linde"), Afrox´s holding company, in early 2007 as the Senior Corporate Controller for region Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he supported the implementation of Linde’s new controlling and reporting to meet the needs of the executive board and capital markets, after the BOC Group merger in 2006. Since 2010, he has held a number of senior finance positions with Linde and was responsible for the negotiation and implementation of Linde’s Global Shared Services. During this time at Linde, Mr. Vogt gained broad experience in transforming organizations and business processes. Furthermore, he has a strong finance and commercial background and understands the needs of dynamic and changing business environments. Prior to joining Linde, Mr. Voigt held a number of management positions with Siemens AG for almost 6 years. Mr. Vogt attended the University of Oxford SAID Business School and holds a Dipl. Betriebswirt (FH) in Business and Administration (Audit, Tax and Controlling) from Hochschule Rosenheim.

Schalk Venter Mr. Schalk Marthinus Venter is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed to the Afrox Board on 18 May 2015 and assumed the role of Managing Director. He joined Chemserve Systems in 1991 as a junior sales representative and went on to serve as managing director of a number of subsidiaries of the group before he was promoted to chemical services executive and joined the board in 2006. Thereafter, he was appointed chairman of a number of subsidiaries, including Nulandis, Resinkem, Duco Speciality Coatings and Chemfit. In 2010, he was promoted to executive for AECI and in 2012 he was promoted to managing director of AECI’s biggest subsidiary, AEL Mining Services. Schalk has a Higher National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry from Tshwane University of Technology and attended the Advanced Management Programme 107 at INSEAD Business School.

Marius Kruger Mr. Marius Kruger is an General Manager - Emerging Africa of the company. He has been with Afrox for 20 years serving in various senior financial management roles before being appointed as Cluster Manager for East Africa in July 2013, managing Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda businesses. He was appointed to the Afrox Executive Board as General Manager Rest of Africa in 2015.

Ben Mabelane Mr. Ben Mankiti Mabelane is General Manager - Onsites of the company. After nine years with Sasol, where he held various engineering and tonnage roles, including a one year secondment to Air Products in the UK, Ben joined Afrox in 2004 as Cluster Manager KZN. Since then he has enjoyed steady promotion through various levels of operations until his appointment as head of Tonnage in 2014. He holds a BSc Mech Eng (Hons) from the University of Cape Town and an MBL (Masters in Business Leadership) from UNISA.

Jan Ntuli Mr. Jan Ntuli is an General Manager - Operations of the company since October 2015. He joined Afrox in August 2011 and since then has managed the Brits Welding Consumables Factory (WFC) and successfully consolidated the former Speciality Consumables Factory in Spartan into WFC.

Ashley Soupen Mr. Ashley Soupen is an Head of Human Resources of African Oxygen Ltd. He joined Oin ctober 2013. Ashley has hands-on knowledge of our industry and human resources issues in South Africa and our sub-Saharan businesses. He was previously with Afrox between 1987 and 2005 in various roles, including Strategic HR Business Partner for the Rest of Africa.

Johann Cilliers Mr. Johann Cilliers is an Head of Communication of African Oxygen Ltd. He was appointed Afrox Retail Business Manager in June 2003 and promoted to Head of Communications in 2007. Prior to joining Afrox, Johann was a Senior Business Consultant with Affinity Logic. Before that he gained valuable experience at Massmart, where he held a Senior Buyer position. He holds an MBA from The Open University, UK.

Makhula Magaoga Mr. Makhula Magaoga is Head of Procurement of the company since September 2015. He joined Afrox in July 2012 as Regional Commodity Manager responsible for the Bulk and Tonnage Procurement portfolio. He has a proven track record of savings delivery, organisation and management skills and a focus on compliance.

Stephen Moran Mr. Stephen Moran is an Head of SHEQ of African Oxygen Ltd. He Commenced with Afrox in July 2012 in the position of the Head of SHEQ - Africa (17 years previous within RBU UK & Ireland most recent previous position SHEQ Manager Ireland). Initial focus on root cause analysis and Golden Rules to address MIRs and serious injuries within the business. Re-energize, reorganize and realign the SHEQ business to the business by creation of integrated plans to meet our strategic objectives. Ensure SHEQ agenda receives the highest priority within the business by enabling and making line management responsible and accountable for SHEQ performance.

Cheryl Singh Ms. Cheryl Singh is an Head of Legal, Risk and Compliance and Company Secretary of the company. Prior to joining Afrox in December 2013, Cheryl was the Group Company Secretary and Legal Counsel at ArcelorMittal and Pebble Bed Modular Reactor and held governance and company secretarial roles at Absa. She is a member of the Corporate Governance Network (CGN) at the Institute of Directors since 2009.

Khotso Mokhele Dr. Khotso D. K. Mokhele is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of African Oxygen Ltd. He was appointed to the Afrox Board in December 2005. He was on the teaching and research staff of the Universities of Fort Hare and Cape Town between 1986 and 1992. He was vice-president and then President of the Foundation for Research and Development from 1992 to 1999, and president of the National Research Foundation from 1999 to 2006. He served on the Council for Higher Education, the National Advisory Council on Innovation, and the National Skills Authority. Khotso was the founder and president of the Academy of Science of South Africa. Khotso holds eight honorary doctorates from South African higher education institutions and one honorary doctorate from Rutgers University in New Jersey (USA). He currently serves as special advisor to the Minister of Science and Technology. He is the chairman of two South African-listed companies (Tiger Brands Limited and AECI Limited). Khotso chairs the SET and SHEQ committees at Afrox and is a member of the NGMR Committee. Khotso holds the following qualifications: BSc Agriculture (University of Fort Hare), MS and PhD in Microbiology (University of California Davis, USA).

Richard Gearing Mr. Richard J. N. Gearing is Non-Executive Director of African Oxygen Limited since September 10, 2012. He was appointed to the Afrox Board in August 2012. He is the head of MPG operations at BOC UK, a subsidiary of The Linde Group. He joined BOC in 1985 and held various senior positions in the industrial and packaged gases business, including business director industrial, general manager north, customer services manager north and distribution manager. He holds a BSc in Engineering Mathematics from Bristol University. He is a member of the SHEQ Committee.

Matthias von Plotho Mr. Matthias von Plotho is Non-Executive Director of African Oxygen Ltd. He was appointed to the Afrox Board in May 2011. He is The Linde Group’s head of finance for EMEA. He joined The Linde Group in 2001 and was responsible for implementation of IFRS for financial instruments. Since then he has held a number of senior posts, including head of mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining The Linde Group, he worked with KPMG and AGIV AG in Germany. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Würzburg, Germany. Matthias attends Audit Committee meetings by invitation.

Nolitha Fakude Ms. Nolitha Victoria Fakude is Independent Non-Executive Director of African Oxygen Limited. He was appointed to the Afrox Board in March 2017 and bolsters our team with 25 years of experience across multiple organisations and diverse industries. Nolitha held a number of senior positions prior to joining Afrox, including executive director at Sasol, chairperson of Sasol Mining, non-executive director for Harmony Gold, director and group executive member at Nedbank Limited as well as managing director at the Black Management Forum. In April 2017, she will join the board of Anglo American Plc and previously served as a non-executive director on the boards of Datacentrix Holdings and Woolworths. Nolitha holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Walter Sisulu University and a BA Honours Degree, from the University of Fort Hare.

Nomfundo Qangule Ms. Nomfundo Vuyiswa Lila Qangule is Independent Non-Executive Director of African Oxygen Limited since July 22, 2014. She was appointed to the Afrox Board in July 2014. She was the chief financial officer of Harmony Gold Limited between 2004 and 2007. She is currently director of Hans Merensky Holdings, AfroCentric Health Limited, Rebosis Limited, and Nozala Investments (Pty) Ltd. She is both a CA(SA) and CAIB(SA). Nomfundo is a member of the Audit and SET committees.

Giullean Strauss Mr. Giullean Johann (Lean) Strauss is Independent Non-Executive Director of African Oxygen Limited since February 26, 2015. He was appointed to the Afrox Board in May 2015. He joined Sasol in 1982. He spent most of his career with Sasol Oil, where he held the positions of general manager, manufacturing and supply as well as general manager, marketing. He was appointed as general manager of Sasol Gas in 1997 and managing director of Sasol Nitro in 2002. In 2005 Lean was appointed as a member of the group executive committee and as group general manager responsible for Sasol’s international energy portfolio. From January 2010 he took over the group’s responsibility for Sasol Oil and Sasol Gas. In July 2010 he was promoted to senior group executive, responsible for the Group’s total growth portfolio, Sasol’s international energy cluster, Sasol new energy and Sasol technology. He was also a director and chairman of several companies in the Sasol group. Lean has a BCom and BCom Honours Degree from the University of Stellenbosch and an MCom Business Management Degree from the Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg). Lean chairs the NGMR Committee and is a member of the Audit and SHEQ committees.