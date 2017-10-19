Edition:
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)

AFYON.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.23TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-0.60%)
Prev Close
8.28TL
Open
8.30TL
Day's High
8.38TL
Day's Low
8.17TL
Volume
2,903,064
Avg. Vol
5,450,973
52-wk High
9.94TL
52-wk Low
6.91TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu

48 2016 Chairman of the Board

Seyfettin Koseoglu

57 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Guvenc Ceyhan

Marketing and Sales Manager

Mutlu Dogruoz

2012 General Manager

Erdem Gokkus

2009 Plant Director

Nevra Ozhatay

45 Member of the Board

Serra Sabanci

42 2012 Member of the Board

Husnu Ergoz

Independent Member of the Board

Husnu Pacacioglu

75 Independent Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu

Mr. Mehmet Hacikamiloglu serves as Chairman of the Board of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He previously served in Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Mr. Hacikamiloglu began his career in the Sabanci Group in Betonsa, and later held various posts at Agregasa and Akcansa. He served as Vice General Manager of the Financial and Administrative Affairs of Cimsa, and was appointed to his current post as General Manager of the company in July 1, 2006. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Civil Engineering and from Istanbul Universitesi with a Masters degree. He also received an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi.

Seyfettin Koseoglu

Guvenc Ceyhan

Mr. Guvenc Ceyhan served as Marketing and Sales Manager of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is a Mechanical Engineer.

Mutlu Dogruoz

Mr. Mutlu Dogruoz is General Manager of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He graduated from Bogazici University with a degree in Electric and Electronics Engineering.

Erdem Gokkus

Mr. Erdem Gokkus is Plant Director of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is a Mechanical Engineer.

Nevra Ozhatay

Serra Sabanci

Ms. Serra Sabanci serves as Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. She is also performing as Board Member of Cimsa Cimento Sanayii ve Ticaret AS since December 18, 2009. Ms. Sabanci, while working at Temsa, was studying at London Institute of Directors. Ms. Sabanci is performing as Board Member at Sabanci Holding as well as Member of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci Vakfi. She graduated from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi Department of Economics and received a Masters degree from University of Portsmouth.

Husnu Ergoz

Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Member of the Governance Committees of the Company. Mr. Ergoz is a retired manager.

Husnu Pacacioglu

Mr. Husnu Pacacioglu is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is also Member of the Audit and Chairman of the Governance Committees of the Company. Mr. Pacacioglu also works for Haci Omer Sabanci Foundation. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Industrial Management in 1963.

