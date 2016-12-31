Name Description

Jozef De Mey Mr. Jozef De Mey has been Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Ageas S.A. since February 16, 2009. Mr. De Mey is Chairman of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee. He was named Non-Executive Director of the Company on February 13, 2009. In 2007, he was appointed Chief Investment Officer within the Executive Committee. He started his career in 1967 at the Insurance Control Authorities of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. From 1969 until 1971 he worked at Kredietbank Belgium. In 1971 he joined John Hancock, a financial services provider, where he held various positions until he joined Fortis in 1990. At Fortis, he served as General Manager of Fortis International, CEO of Fortis AG, and was appointed Member of the Executive Committee in September 2000, where he was responsible for the Belgian and international insurance activities. He retired from Fortis in December 2007. He continued to hold a number of non-executive board memberships in Fortis operating companies. He has acted as Chairman of Credimo NV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors at Flemish-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, at De Eik NV, and at Ghent Festival of Flanders. He holds a degree in Mathematics from Universiteit Gent, 1965, and graduated as Actuary from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, 1968.

Bart De Smet Mr. Bart Karel August De Smet has been Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee of Ageas S.A. since July 1, 2009. He is responsible for the Business, Strategy and Business Development, Audit and Communications. He earned a degree in mathematical sciences from the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL), and has diplomas in Actuarial Sciences and Managerial Sciences. He began his career with Argenta in 1982. From 1985 to 1993, he served as Executive Vice President of the Life division at the Swiss insurance company Nationale Suisse. In 1994, he joined ING Insurance Belgium, where he was a member of the ExCo, responsible for individual and group life insurance, health insurance & banking activities. He moved to Fortis in 1998, where he was a member of the management committee of Fortis AG and responsible for Fortis Employee Benefits. In 2005, he took charge of the Broker Channel at Fortis Insurance Belgium, assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Insurance Belgium in 2007. In June 2009 he became Chief Executive Officer of Fortis, which was renamed Ageas following the AGM in April 2010. He has a specific responsibility for the Strategy & Development, Audit and Communications departments.

Guy de Selliers de Moranville Mr. Guy J. de Selliers de Moranville has been Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Ageas S.A. since May 8, 2009. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Chairman of the Risk & Capital Committee of the Company. He became the Company’s Member of the Board of Directors in April 29, 2009. He has been Member of the Advisory Board of Pamplona, and is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Partners in Drive Forward, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of I-Pulse Inc as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Renewable Energy Foundation. He has served as President & Co-Founder of HCF International Advisers Limited, as Member of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Finance Committee of Solvay, Member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Advanced Metal Group among others. He started his career in 1977 at the World Bank, where he was responsible for Metals and Mining projects. From 1982 until 1990 he was Senior Vice President International Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers. From 1990 until 1997 he was Vice Chairman of the Credit Committee and Member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Executive Committee. After this, Mr. de Selliers de Moranville was Chief Executive of MC-BBL Eastern Holdings, a Board Member and Executive Chairman for Eastern Europe at Robert Fleming and Co. Ltd., Advisor to the European Commission and Co-Chairman of a task force mandated to develop a strategy to facilitate the implementation of energy projects of strategic interest in the context of the European Union/Russia Energy Dialogue. He graduated from Universite catholique de Louvain with Masters degrees in Economics and Engineering.

Christophe Boizard Mr. Christophe Boizard has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee of Ageas S.A. since May 29, 2015. He is responsible for Finance, Investments, Investor Relations and Corporate Performance Management. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between September 5, 2011 and May 29, 2015. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1981. He also holds a Master of Sciences degree from Stanford University (United States) and graduated from Centre des Hautes Etudes d’Assurances. He has experience in the financial world and the insurance sector. He worked 17 years for AXA group as Director of the Finance and Control Department at AXA Courtage and AXA France and as Chief Financial Officer at AXA Assicurazioni, initially for Italy but later including the Mediterranean Basin. In 2006 he was appointed Financial Director of PARIS RE and afterwards he joined the Executive Committee of Partner Re Global.

Steven Braekeveldt Mr. Steven Braekeveldt serves as CEO Continental Europe of Ageas S.A. Mr. Braekeveldt holds different degrees in Law and a Masters in Economics. He has had a long international career in the financial services sector, both in banking and insurance. He held various management positions within ING, among others as managing director of BBL Hong Kong and managing director of Commercial and Merchant Banking at BBL/ING Singapore. In 2001 he became Executive Committee member of ING Commercial America, one of the largest insurance companies of Latin America. In 2006 he joined Fortis Insurance International and became responsible for Europe (9 countries).

Gary Crist Mr. Gary Lee Crist has been CEO Asia of Ageas S.A. since August 2011. He joined Ageas in January 2002, responsible for the strategic development of the Company's insurance activities in the region. Mr. Crist has been in a variety of professional and managerial positions in the Asian insurance business since 1981. Prior to joining Ageas SA/NV, he held a series of senior management positions in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and the Philippines. In addition to being Member of the Management Committee of Ageas, Mr. Crist is appointed as a Non-Executive Director for Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited. He also holds non-executive directorships with Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited, Etiqa Takaful Berhad, Mayban Investment Management, Etiqa Offshore (Labuan) Ltd, Ageas Asia Holdings Limited and Muang Thai Holding Company Ltd., which are all operating or holding companies associated with Ageas in Asia. Mr. Crist holds Master Degree from the American Graduate School of International Management in Phoenix, Arizona, United States and a Bachelor Degree in Political Science from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, United States.

Hans De Cuyper Mr. Hans De Cuyper has been CEO Belgium of Ageas S.A. since October 1, 2015. He holds a Master Degree in Actuarial Sciences from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (1993) and an Executive MBA in Financial Services from Vlerick Management School (2004). He joined Ageas group in 2004 as Director Insurance Management Asia in Hong Kong. In 2007, he moved to Malaysia as Chief Financial Officer in Etiqa Insurance & Takaful, the joint venture between Maybank and Ageas. From 2011 till 2013, he was member of the Executive Committee of Maybank, the leading Malaysian bank, and Chief Executive Officer for Etiqa. From September 2013 until September 2015, Hans held the position of Chief Financial Officer of AG Insurance, Ageas’s Belgian subsidiary. As from 1 October, 2015, Hans is Chief Executive Officer of AG Insurance and consequently CEO of the segment ‘Belgium’ within the group.

Andy Watson Mr. Andy Watson has been CEO United Kingdom of Ageas S.A. since January 8, 2013. He has responsibility for Ageas' multi-channel, multi-product Non-Life Insurance strategy in the UK, which is underpinned by delivering market-leading service to the Company's brokers, partners and customers. In addition, he is a member of the Ageas Group's Management Committee. He plays an active role in the Association of British Insurers where he is a member of the GIC Management Committee and Chairs the Motor Committee. Previously, he was Managing Director, UK Retail for Ageas UK from 2010, having spent his career in financial services. Andy has a mathematics degree from Oxford University, is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and attended the General Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Antonio Cano Mr. Antonio Cano has been Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee or of Ageas S.A. since April 27, 2016. He served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company between October 1, 2015 and 2016. He is responsible for the implementation of the Group strategy and the achievements of the targets of the business units as well as the further sharing of knowledge and best practices within the Group. His other mandates within Ageas include: Board member of Ageas Insurance International N.V, AG Insurance SA/NV, AG Real Estate, Interparking , Credimo SA/NV, MBCPA, Ocidental Vida, Ocidental Pensoes, Ocidental Seguros (CH), Medis (CH), Ageas Portugal Holdings SGPS, S.A. (incl. subs) (CH), Cargeas (VC), Muang Thai Holding Co Ltd and Muang Thai Life Assurance. He is also Chairman of the Board of Portima. He is an economist and holds a postgraduate degree Registered Controller. He started his career in the insurance sector in 1989 at AMEV Netherlands. In 1993 he joined Fortis Insurance International. In 1994 he moved to Caifor, the Spanish bancassurance joint-venture between Fortis and "La Caixa", where initially he was responsible for ALM and ultimately was deputy Managing Director. In 2001 he became head of Risk and Business Planning at AG Insurance and since 2006 has been Managing Director Bank channel and Life Insurance Development. In September 2009, he was nominated Chief Executive Officer AG Insurance and member of the Management Committee Ageas. He held this position up until October 1, 2015.

Filip Coremans Mr. Filip Coremans has been Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee of Ageas S.A. since May 29, 2015. He served as Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between July 1, 2014 and May 29, 2015. He is responsible for Risk, Compliance and support functions (Legal, Human Resources, IT and Facility). He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in International Business Finance, a Master’s degree in Actuarial Sciences and a Bachelor Degree in Applied Economics, all from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. He has been active in the Insurance industry for over 25 years, his entire professional career. He joined ING Insurance Belgium in 1990 where he became Deputy Director overseeing the Save and Investment product lines in both Insurance and Banking. In 1998 he was appointed as Corporate Controller at KBC Insurance Belgium and joined Ageas at the end of 2002. At Ageas, he held various senior management positions in our Asian entities. He was Executive Director and CFO of the Company's operations in Malaysia until 2007, was the CFO of IDBI Federal Life insurance company in India until 2009, and was then appointed Regional CFO/CRO of Ageas Asia overseeing the finance, investment, risk and actuarial areas in the Asia region. He has served as Non-Executive Director on the Boards of the Company's operations in China, India, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Emmanuel Van Grimbergen Mr. Emmanuel Van Grimbergen has been Group Risk Officer of Ageas S.A. since January 1, 2011. Before joining the Company, he worked for ING for 18 years in the Risk/Actuarial departments. He held various senior management positions at ING Insurance's Belgian entity. In 2000, he became Chief Actuary of ING South West Europe and, in 2004, he was appointed Chief Insurance Risk Officer of ING Insurance Retail Banking. In 2007, he moved to Amsterdam as Chief Risk Officer of ING Central and Rest of Europe. Mr. Grimbergen holds a Masters' degree in both Mathematics and Actuarial Sciences.

Richard Jackson Mr. Richard Jackson has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ageas S.A. since September 16, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has been Non-executive Board Member of Ageas Insurance International N.V. (NL), Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Compensation and Nomination Committee at Oracle Financial Services Software, listed on Mumbai Stock Exchange Senior Advisor Ping An Insurance Group Company of China Ltd., China, Director at Novoview Ltd. (UK) and Member of the Audit Committee of the Great Britain China Centre. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, and majored in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics at Dorking County Grammar School, UK. Mr. Jackson joined Ping An in 2005 where he successively served as Chief Financial Business Officer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. from November 2005 to May 2010, Executive Director of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd., from June 2010 to September 2012 and as President and CEO of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd., from October 2010 to September 2012. From 1985 to 2005, Mr. Jackson served various positions in Citibank, including Head of International Business for Citigroup Insurance International and Financial Institutions Head for Asia. From 1974 to 1985, Mr. Jackson served as Deputy Manager for Hong Kong and Regional Marketing Manager for Asia in Commercial Union Assurance Corporation

Yvonne Lang Ketterer Ms. Yvonne Lang Ketterer has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ageas S.A. since April 27, 2016. She is Member of the Risk & Capital Committee at the Company. She is President of SpitexVerein Wadenswil and Member of the board of directors at the association Artisana. She holds a Master of Economics Degree from the University of Zurich, Switzerland. She brings relevant insurance experience to the table through her work at Zurich Insurance in Switzerland. Her most recent position within Zurich was CEO of all Life activities in Switzerland and member of the Executive Committee for Switzerland. In this role she had direct responsibility for 400 employees and had oversight of more than 1000 employees in the shared services functions (Distribution, Claims and Support). Prior to this she gained experience both in the life, non-life, retail, corporate insurance business and across various sales channels (brokers, agencies, banks and direct). Her experience is mainly in Switzerland, but she also had exposure to Hong Kong, Japan and Dubai where she had regulatory, compliance, control and audit responsibility through her function as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors for Zurich Life Insurance Company Ltd. for more than 5 years. And as a member of the Global Life Management team she was exposed to additional other geographical markets and products. She was recently appointed a board director at Artisana a minority shareholder in Helsana, the biggest Health Insurer in Switzerland focused on the professional health promotion of employees within SME’s. And also in the health sector, Yvonne is President of SpitexVerein Wadenswil, a non-profit organisation focused on the provision of external hospital care in Wadenswil.

Jane Murphy Ms. Jane Murphy has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ageas S.A. since April 24, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She is Non-executive Board Member of Ageas Insurance International N.V. (NL), Non-executive Board Member of Elia System Operator SA and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Non-executive (independent) Board Member of Elia Asset SA, Counsel (Corporate Lawyer) with Law Square Board Member and Vice-President of the Canada-Belgium-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. She holds Masters in Law degrees from the ULB University of Brussels and from Laval University in Canada, as well as a Masters (LL.M) in European and International Law, obtained from the VUB University of Brussels. After having practiced as a lawyer in Canada, Ms. Murphy worked as a commercial officer at the Canadian Embassy in Brussels and thereafter as a financial and business consultant in Belgian firms. She is a member of the Brussels Bar and has been practicing as a lawyer in Belgium since 2003. She is specialized in corporate law and advises both Belgian and international clients. Since 2010, she is an independent non-executive director and member of the Corporate Governance Committee at Elia, the transmission system operator in Belgium and Germany listed on the BEL20 index.

Lionel Perl Mr. Lionel Perl has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ageas S.A. since April 29, 2009. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Risk and Capital Committee. He is Non-executive Board member of the AG Insurance (BE) and Ageas Insurance International N.V. (NL), Member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of AG Insurance SA/NV (BE) and of the Audit & Risk Committee of AG Insurance as well as Director at Finance and Communication NV. He holds a master degree in Applied Economics from the Solvay Business School and a degree in computer management from the Ecole d’Ergologie, both from the Universite Libre of Brussels in Belgium. Mr. Perl started his career in 1971 at the former Banque Lambert and worked as investment banker in several institutions and positions until becoming in 1988 member of the Executive Committee of Banque Degroof. Later on, he developed a solid industrial and commercial experience. Over the last 15 years, he participated in the development of Fenway Group, a Private Equity house active in several countries and industrial activities, where he was Managing Director.

Lucrezia Reichlin Mrs. Lucrezia Reichlin has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ageas S.A. since April 16, 2013. She is Member of the Risk & Capital Committee at the Company. She is Non-executive Board Member of Ageas Insurance International N.V. (NL), Professor of economics, London Business School and chair of economic department, Co-founder and director Now-Casting Economics limited Non-executive director at Messaggerie Italiane Group, Chair of Scientific Council, Bruegel, Board Member at the International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) and Member executive and supervisory committee at the Center for Economic Research & Graduate Education - Economics, among others. She holds a Laurea in Economics, University of Modena in Italy and a Ph.D. in economics from New York University. Mrs. Lucrezia Reichlin is Professor of Economics at the London Business School and Department Chair, Non-executive Director of UniCredit Banking Group, Research Director at the Centre for Economic Policy Research and columnist for Il Corriere Della Sera, a major Italian newspaper. She is a co-founder of Now-Casting Economics ltd. Between March 2005 and September 2008 she served as Director General of Research at the European Central Bank.

Katleen Vandeweyer Ms. Katleen Vandeweyer has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ageas S.A. since 2017. Following her degree in Applied Economics from the University of Leuven, Ms. Vandeweyer entered at Arthur Andersen (now Deloitte) where she specialized in the healthcare and technology sectors for companies like Alcatel or Tenneco. In 2003, she was appointed CFO of Belgium and The Netherlands for Banksys. End of last year, she has also been appointed to CFO of the Global Merchant Service business line next to her CFO Belgian/Dutch function. She now reports to Worldline Group CEO and the Worldline Group CFO. Next to her executive role, she has been sitting on the Board of IBA Worldwide for 4 years where she chairs the Audit Committee. More recently, she has joined the Board of bpost bank where she was a member of the Risk Committee and chairs the Remuneration Committee. For that purpose, she has been assessed ‘fit and proper’ by the ECB and the FSMA. She has managed many different projects at both operational and strategic levels. It also included M&A transactions as well as the take-over of Banksys/BCC by Atos Origin (now Worldline).