Name Description

Paul Murphy Mr. Paul J. Murphy serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Alamos Gold Inc., with effect from 2 June 2014. Mr. Murphy was a Partner and National Mining Leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2004 to April 2010 and Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP since 1981. Throughout his career, Mr. Murphy has worked primarily in the resource sector, with a client list that includes major international oil and gas and mining companies. His professional experience includes financial reporting controls, operational effectiveness, International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), and SEC reporting issues, financing, valuation, and taxation as they pertain to the mining sector. Mr. Murphy is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice- President, Guyana Goldfields since April 2010 and Chief Financial Officer of Guyana Precious Metals since May 2012. He is a Director of Continental Gold and a Director of Century Iron Mines. Mr. Murphy obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University, and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1975.

John McCluskey Mr. John A. McCluskey is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Alamos Gold Inc. Mr. McCluskey began his career with Glamis Gold Ltd. in 1983. He went on to hold senior executive positions in a number of public companies in the resource sector. In 1996 he founded Grayd Resource Corporation, where he was CEO until 2003 and cofounded Alamos Minerals with mining hall of famer Chester Millar. He has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alamos since 2003, when the company was formed through a merger with National Gold Corp. Mr. McCluskey was named Ontario’s 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year, based on a judging panel’s assessment of financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, social responsibility and entrepreneurial spirit. Mr. McCluskey is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the World Gold Council.

James Porter Mr. James R. Porter, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of Alamos Gold Inc., since June 3, 2011. Mr. Porter was Vice-President of Finance of the Company from July 2008 to June 2011; Controller of the Company from October 2005 to July 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies Degree from the University of Western Ontario, and is a Chartered Accountant in Ontario and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant.

Manley Guarducci Mr. Manley R. Guarducci is Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Alamos Gold Inc. He was Mine Manager of the Company from April 2007 to May 2008.

Andrew Cormier Mr. Andrew Cormier is Vice President - Development and Construction of Alamos Gold Inc. Prior thereto, he was Project Manager of Aurico Gold Inc. and, prior to its acquisition by Aurico Gold Inc., Northgate Minerals Corporation.

Aoife McGrath Ms. Aoife McGrath is Vice President - Exploration of the Company. Ms. McGrath joined Alamos in February, 2013, as director of exploration and corporate development. Ms. McGrath has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly focused on gold exploration. Prior to joining Alamos, Ms. McGrath was executive director of exploration at Carbine Resources where she directed the initial exploration programs in Burkina Faso. She also worked for Red Back Mining as exploration manager at the Chirano mine in Ghana, where she led the team to the discovery of the Akwaaba underground deposit, and for AngloGold Ashanti as senior exploration geologist at the Geita gold mine in Tanzania. Ms. McGrath holds a bachelor of science in geology from University College Dublin, a master of science in mineral exploration from the University of Leicester, and a master of science in engineering geology from Imperial College London.

Charles Tarnocai Dr. Charles Tarnocai is Vice-President - Corporate Development of Alamos Gold Inc. since April 2008. Prior thereto, Vice-President of Corporate Development and Exploration of the Company.

David Fleck Mr. David A. Fleck is Independent Director of Alamos Gold Inc. David Fleck has more than 25 years of capital markets experience. Beginning his career in corporate finance, David ultimately rose to the positions of Co-Head Equity Products and Executive Managing Director of the BMO Financial Group. In addition, he was subsequently appointed President of Mapleridge Capital Corp., and then President and Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Capital Markets Canada. Mr. Fleck is a Partner of Delaney Capital Management. Mr. Fleck holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from INSEAD School of Business.

Anthony Garson Mr. Anthony Garson is Independent Director of Alamos Gold Inc. Mr. Garson began his career with the Ontario Department of Mines and subsequently with Derry, Michener and Booth, a geological consulting firm in Toronto. He worked as a mines and metals analyst with several international organizations, including the Bank of Nova Scotia, Nesbitt Thompson, Dean Witter Reynolds, Haywood Securities, Canaccord Capital, and Union Capital Markets (UK) Ltd. Mr. Garson has also held senior positions with mine development and mineral exploration companies. Mr. Garson obtained a Bachelor of Science in Earth Science from the University of Waterloo in 1969 and an MBA from the University of Toronto in 1983.

David Gower Mr. David Patrick Gower is Independent Director of Alamos Gold Inc. Mr. Gower has been involved in the mineral industry for over 25 years, including positions with Falconbridge Limited and Noranda Inc. (now Xstrata). While at Falconbridge he was General Manager of Global Nickel and PGM Exploration and a member of the senior operating team that approved capital budgets for new mining projects. David has been involved in numerous discoveries and mine development projects, including brown field discoveries at Raglan, Matagami, and Sudbury in Canada, and at Falcondo in the Dominican Republic, and green field discoveries in Brazil and at Kabanga in Tanzania. Since 2006, Mr. Gower has also been an executive of two junior mineral exploration companies of the Forbes and Manhattan Group – both focused in South America with advanced projects in Brazil and Bolivia. Mr. Gower has been the President of Brazil Potash Corporation since 2009. He also serves as a Director of Apogee Silver Ltd., Costal Gold Corp., Emerita Gold Corp. and Aguia Resources. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Saint Francis Xavier University and a Master of Science degree in Earth Sciences from Memorial University.

Kenneth Stowe Mr. Kenneth G. Stowe is Independent Director of Alamos Gold Inc. Mr. Stowe began his career with Noranda Inc. and spent 21 years in progressive operational, research and development, and corporate roles. In 1999, he was appointed President of Northgate Minerals and served as Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2011. Mr. Stowe received the prestigious Canadian Mineral Processor of the Year Award in 2006, recognizing his superior accomplishments and contributions in the field of mineral processing. Currently he is a Director of Hudbay Minerals, and was previously a Director of Klondex Minerals and Director of Fire River Gold. Mr. Stowe obtained a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University.