Name Description

Huseyin Arslan Mr. Huseyin Arslan is Executive Chairman of the Board of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.. He was one of the founding shareholders of Saskcan, which was acquired by the Fund and merged with Agtech in August 2007. For the last 15 years, Mr. Arslan has been the General Manager of Arbel. Mr. Arslan was appointed a trustee of the Fund on January 31, 2008, and on the Conversion was appointed Executive Chairman and a director of AGT. Mr. Arslan is also a director of Arbel Bakliyat Hububat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Arbel”), Durum Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Durum”), Turkpulse Dis Ticaret A.S. (“Turkpulse”, and together with Arbel and Durum, the “Arbel Group”) and of certain companies owned by his family. Mr. Arslan holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering from Middle East Technical University in Turkey and has over two decades of experience in the trading of agricultural and food products globally. Mr. Arslan is also an elected member of the executive committee of the International Pulse Processors and Exporters Federation.

Murad Al-Katib Mr. Murad Al-Katib is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. He founded Saskcan Pulse Trading Inc. (“Saskcan”) in 2001 with Mr. Arslan, and has led its expansion as a processor and seller of pulses and specialty crops as AGT’s President and CEO. After the amalgamation of Saskcan and the Fund’s then operating company, Agtech Processors Inc. (“Agtech”), in August 2007, Mr. Al-Katib joined the board of trustees of the Fund, and assumed the role of President and CEO of the Fund’s new amalgamated operating company, Alliance. In January 2008, he was appointed Chairman of the board of trustees of the Fund and on the conversion of the Fund from an open-ended unit trust to a dividend-paying corporation (the “Conversion”), he was appointed President and CEO and a director of AGT. Mr. Al-Katib graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction in Finance and finished his Master of International Management with Distinction from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) in Arizona. In 2005, he was elected to board of directors of the Canadian Special Crops Association (“CSCA”) and Pulse Canada, the national association for the pulses and specialty crops industry where he has served in various capacities and is currently the Chair of Pulse Canada. Mr. Al-Katib also serves as the Chair of the Advisory Board for Small and Medium Enterprise for the Canadian Minister of International Trade and as a member of the panel for Government of Canada’s renewal of Canada’s Global Commerce Strategy and as the current Chair of the Regina Regional Opportunities Commission. Most recently, Mr. Al-Katib was awarded a Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal by Canada’s Governor General in 2012.

Howard Rosen Mr. Howard N. Rosen is an Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.. He is the senior managing director of FTI Consulting, a business and regulatory consulting firm. From April 2004 to March 2009, he was the managing director of LECG Canada, Ltd., also a business and regulatory consulting firm. Before that he was a principal of Low Rosen Taylor Soriano from May 1998 to April 2004, and a partner with Arthur Andersen from June 1992 to May 1998. He is a former director and member of the audit committee of The Medipattern Corporation, having resigned in February 2013. Mr. Rosen was also a director of Betacom Corp. from October 2002 to November 2003. Mr. Rosen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the York University Business School, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Business Valuator, Accredited Senior Appraiser and Certified Fraud Examiner.

Lori Ireland Ms. Lori Ireland is Chief Financial Officer of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. Ms. Ireland is a Certified Management Accountant with over 15 years’ experience in agricultural accounting. Lori worked as an Accountant for Heartland Livestock for three years managing the implementation and related staff training of the livestock Feeder Finance program through Farm Credit Canada (“FCC”). Ms. Ireland spent the next several years in Special Crops Accounting at the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool (Viterra), with duties including all aspects of grain accounting as well as being appointed Project Manager for the implementation of a new Grain Accounting Reporting Package that was designed for the Grain Accounting and Marketing areas of the company. In 2002, Ms. Ireland joined Saskcan as CFO and was named CFO of AGT in 2007, serving in this role to the present. Ms. Ireland has also been on contract with the Society of Management Accountants for several years and acts as a Moderator for the Strategic Leadership Program. This position involves the mentoring of candidates as they learn various areas of management, including: strategic planning, human resources management, treasury, decision making and report writing.

Gaetan Bourassa Mr. Gaetan Bourassa is Chief Operating Officer of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. Mr. Bourassa is responsible for all merchandising, plant operations and marketing programs for AGT and its subsidiaries globally. Mr. Bourassa brings nearly 20 years of experience in facility management, plant operations and merchandising activities in the global pulse industry. In 1992, after completion of his business studies, he joined the marketing team at Best Cooking Pulses, Canada's first pea splitter. Over the next 12 years, Mr. Bourassa built his pulse industry experience as General Manager of Best Cooking Pulses. In 2005, Mr. Bourassa joined Saskcan, assuming the role of Vice President of Marketing and Operations in 2006. In 2009 was named Chief Operating Officer of AGT. Mr. Bourassa has been a driving force behind establishing AGT as a world leader in split and value-added pulse production and export, overseeing a program of export to over 100 countries globally. He is a proven risk manager, leading the development of new product platforms including faba beans, pulses ingredients and chickpeas.

Drew Franklin Mr. Drew Franklin is an Independent Director of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. He has worked extensively in consumer packaged goods with some of the industry’s top companies including Procter & Gamble, General Mills and, for the past seventeen years, S.C. Johnson. A graduate of the Sobey School of Business at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Mr. Franklin has worked extensively in brand management and sales in North America serving in increasingly senior managerial and officer positions. Mr. Franklin oversaw key business units at General Mills Canada, following which he became President and General Manager of S.C. Johnson in Canada. Presently, Mr. Franklin serves as Vice President and is the corporate officer responsible for the Home Storage Division for S.C. Johnson in North America, its single largest business unit made up of the Ziploc, Saran and Space Bags brands at its world headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin. Mr. Franklin was previously responsible for the Insect Control business of S.C. Johnson.