Shyamal Palit Mr. Shyamal Kumar Palit has been appointed as the Vice President - Operations of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is in charge of construction and planning activities of the company and has 26 years of experience in this field. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Palit was previously employed with Hyundai Corporation in Kuwait. He is associated with Ashiana for the last 20 years.

Kuldeep Gahlaut Mr. Kuldeep Gahlaut has been appointed as the Vice President of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is looking after the Human Resource department of the company. Mr. Gahlaut is a retired Colonel from Indian Army. He holds a Master of Science degree in Defence Studies and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Mr. Gahlaut has 27 years of experience. He joined Ashiana as Vice President, Jamshedpur in January 2009 and moved on to head the company’s HR operations from April, 2011.

Shantanu Haldule Lt. Col. (Retd.) Shantanu Haldule has been appointed as the Vice President of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is a retired Army officer is B.A. with Industrial Relations & Personnel Management and has a post graduate diploma in Industrial Security & Corporate Intelligence. He is the profit centre head at Jamshedpur and Kolkata, responsible for project implementation, revenue generation and to lead Jamshedpur and Kolkata team towards achieving the assigned targets. He brings his experience of 22 years in uniform and has been with Ashiana for the last two years.

Pramod Jaiswal Mr. Pramod Kumar Jaiswal is the Vice President of Ashiana Housing Limited. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) and has over 28 years of experience out of which 23 years are with Ashiana. Mr. Jaiswal is responsible for implementation and execution of company’s projects in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). He has many projects in his name. He was also instrumental in completing the Tataward Hospital at Patna medical college in the record time of ninety days. Prior to Ashiana he was associated with Vishnu Sugar Mills at the senior position.

Sanjeev Rawat Mr. Sanjeev Rawat has been appointed as the Vice President of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is looking after the entire project implementation, execution and other senior managerial work in Jaipur and Jodhpur (Rajasthan). He had been in Indian Navy and retired from the post of Commander. Mr. Rawat is a Master of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies and has around 31 years of experience. He is associated with Ashiana for the last four years.

Manoj Tyagi Mr. Manoj Tyagi has been appointed as the Vice President of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is looking after the entire project implementation, execution and other senior managerial work in Lavasa (Maharashtra). He holds the degree of Bachelor of Technology from Institute of Technology Banaras, Hindu University and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Indore. Mr. Tyagi has around 17 years of experience. Prior to Ashiana he was working with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. He joined Ashiana on 01st February, 2008.

Ankur Gupta Shri. Ankur Gupta is the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Ashiana Housing Limited since April 2010. He is the Joint Managing Director of the company. Ankur Gupta is a Bachelor in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University (USA) and an MS in Real Estate from New York University (USA). He foccused on residential projects for senior citizens during his research work at University. His experience was put to use at Utsav and currently he leads marketing, HR and IT of the company. He also looks after hotel and facility management segments. He has around twelve years experience and is actively associated with Ashiana for the last ten years.

Vishal Gupta Shri. Vishal Gupta is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is the Managing Director of the company. Vishal Gupta is a graduate from Sydenham College (Mumbai) and an MBA from FORE School of Management (Delhi). He is acknowledged for his understanding of the real estate business, customer psychology and market behavior. He has a great eye for detail and takes a keen interest in the conceptualization and planning of new housing projects for the company. He is associated with Ashiana for the last seventeen years and actively involved in finance, marketing, project execution and general administration. He has been instrumental in present growth of the company.

Anupama Gulati Ms. Anupama Gulati has been appointed as the General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Ashiana Housing Ltd since 2010. She is a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Tele-communications. She comes from the senior most batch of the ‘Women Officers’ in the Indian Air Force and brings in a experience of over 20 years. She joined Ashiana on 30th November, 2009.

Varun Gupta Shri. Varun Gupta has been appointed as the Whole Time Director of Ashiana Housing Limited. He is the Whole Time Director of the company. Varun Gupta is a Bachelor in Science from Stern School of Business, New York University (USA). He holds degree in Finance and Management and graduated with the high academic distinction, ‘Magna Cum Laude’. He then joined Citigroup in Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities where he was underwriting commercial real estate. After a year and a half of this experience, he has joined Ashiana where he is looking after land and finance for the last four years.

Atma Sharan Mr. Atma Sharan is the Vice President of VML a subsidiary of Ashiana Housing Limited since 2010. He is responsible for the facility management and active senior living business. He is an alumnus of IIM, Ahmedabad, and holds a diploma in Automotive Engineering. After a career in the defence forces, he joined Ashiana Housing Ltd. in Oct. 2007. For two years he headed the sales and marketing operations of the company before taking up the present assignment since Feb. 2010.

Anand Naryan Mr. Anand Naryan has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of Ashiana Housing Ltd., with effect from 13 February 2015. He has spent 17 years working in nvestment banking where he helped mid-market and large corporate raise equity and debt capital in India. He graduated with honors in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.