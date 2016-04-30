Name Description

Christopher Cole Mr. Christopher Cole is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ashtead Group Plc. Chris is chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Finance and Administration Committee. He is non-executive chairman of WSP Global Inc., a company formed from the merger of GENIVAR Inc. and WSP Group plc. Prior to the merger he was chief executive of WSP Group plc. He is also the non-executive chairman of Tracsis plc and Applus+ and senior independent director of Infinis Energy plc.

Geoffrey Drabble Mr. Geoffrey Drabble is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Ashtead Group Plc. He was appointed as chief executive in January 2007, having served as chief executive designate from October 2006 and as a non-executive director since April 2005. Geoff was previously an executive director of The Laird Group plc where he was responsible for its Building Products division. Prior to joining The Laird Group, he held a number of senior management positions at Black & Decker. Geoff is chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.

Suzanne Wood Ms. Suzanne Wood has been appointed as Finance Director, Executive Director of Ashtead Group Plc. Suzanne joined Sunbelt as its chief financial officer in 2003. Suzanne is a qualified accountant, having trained with Price Waterhouse. She is a member of the Finance and Administration Committee. Suzanne is a US citizen and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina but also maintains a London residence.

Sat Dhaiwal Mr. Sat S. Dhaiwal was Chief Executive of A-Plant, a subsidiary Company of Ashtead Group Plc and Executive Director of Ashtead Group Plc, since March 2002. Sat was managing director of A-Plant East, one of A-Plant’s four operational regions, from May 1998 to March 2002. Before that he was an A-Plant trading director from 1995 and, prior to 1995, managed one of A-Plant’s stores.

Brendan Horgan Mr. Brendan Horgan is Chief Executive of Sunbelt Rentals Inc., a subsidiary Company of Ashtead Group PLC and Executive Director of Ashtead Group PLC. He was appointed a director in January 2011. Brendan joined Sunbelt in 1996 and has held a number of senior management positions including chief sales officer and chief operating officer. Brendan is a US citizen and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eric Watkins Mr. Eric Watkins is the Company secretary of the company.

Tanya Fratto Ms. Tanya D. Fratto has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 4 July 2016. Tanya is a non executive director of Smiths Group Plc and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Michael Burrow Mr. Michael Burrow is Independent Non-Executive Director of Ashtead Group Plc. He was appointed as member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees effective from March 2007 and chairman of the Remuneration Committee in September 2010. Michael was formerly managing director of the Investment Banking Group of Lehman Brothers Europe Limited.

Wayne Edmunds Mr. Wayne Edmunds is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Wayne is the member of the Audit Committee in February 2014 and became chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees with effect from 1 July 2014. Wayne is a non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee at BBA Aviation plc and a non-executive director of MSCI, Inc.. He was formerly chief executive officer of Invensys plc. Wayne is a US citizen and lives in New Jersey.

Bruce Edwards Mr. Bruce A. Edwards is Independent Non-Executive Director of Ashtead Group Plc, since June 2007. He a member of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee effective from February 2009 and September 2010 respectively. Bruce is also a non-executive director of Greif Inc., a NYSE-listed packaging and container manufacturer. He was formerly the global chief executive officer for Exel Supply Chain at Deutsche Post World Net. Bruce is a US citizen and lives in Columbus, Ohio.

Lucinda Riches Ms. Lucinda Riches has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 June 2016. Lucinda is a non executive director of CRH plc, Diverse Income Trust plc and ICG Enterprise Trust plc.