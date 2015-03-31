Name Description

Rajendra Shah Mr. Rajendra S. Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of AIA Engineering Ltd. He is a Mechanical Engineer and is an Industrialist. He has an entrepreneurial insight into running engineering business. He possesses and varied experience in Administration and Finance. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Harsha Engineers Ltd. manufacturers of bearing cages. He holds Directorships in Welcast Steels Limited, Harsha Engineers Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd, Shilp Gravures Ltd.

S. Jetheliya Mr. S. N. Jetheliya is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of AIA Engineering Ltd . He is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary by qualification. He joined the company in 1993 and has a total work experience of 32 years out of which 12 years is with AIA Engineering. Apart from the responsibilities as Company Secretary, he also looks after the Finance, Accounts and Tax departments of the company. His past experience includes working for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises. From 1984- 1993, he was the proprietor of S N Jetheliya & Co, Chartered Accountants.

Bhadresh Shah Shri. Bhadresh K. Shah is Managing Director, Executive Director of AIA Engineering Ltd. He is a metallurgical engineer from IIT Kanpur, he is the founder of AIA Engineering. His vision and positioning AIA as a niche metallurgical products Company has placed it among the top three global Companies in the mill internals space.

Yashwant Patel Mr. Yashwant M. Patel is Whole-time Director of AIA Engineering Ltd. He possesses rich and varied experience in Production, Administration and Accounts. He holds B.Sc in Chemistry

Bhumika Shodhan Ms. Bhumika Shyamal Shodhan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She possesses appropriate skills, expertise and knowledge in marketing and other fields. She holds Diploma in Fashion Designing.

Khushali Solanki Mrs. Khushali Samip Solanki is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Her holds Diploma in Hotel Management qualification. She possesses appropriate skills, expertise and knowledge in marketing and other fields.

S. Srikumar Dr. S. Srikumar is a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Engineering Ltd. He is M. Tech (Industrial Engg.). He has completed his Ph.D. in 1988 and holding PGDM from AIMA. He possesses knowledge and experience of Industry, Project Management, Technical Evaluation, Engineering Coordination and Administration.

Rajan Harivallabhdas Mr. Rajan Ramkrishna Harivallabhdas is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate from Gujarat University (India) with a Bachelors Degree in Commerce and Masters Degree of Business Administration from USA. He was Managing Director and Director in various companies as part of the family owning Textile, Engineering and Chemical companies known as Shri Ambica Group from 1973 to 1988. In this capacity he dealt with US, Swiss and German companies and acquired experience of management, finance and marketing from 1988 to 1996. He promoted and managed the family’s private chemical manufacturing companies. Later he promoted and managed as Chairman and Managing Director of a Public Listed chemical manufacturing Company HK Finechem Ltd. from 1996 to 2010. The Company is one of the few manufacturers of speciality chemicals from vegetable oil based raw materials using for the first time in India large molecular distillation equipment imported from UIC GmbH of Germany along with fractionation distillation column designed by Sulzer of Switzerland. HK Finechem healthcare products were exported and sold to US, Europe and Japanese Companies.