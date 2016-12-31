Name Description

Raymond Mikulich Mr. Raymond C. Mikulich is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Altus Group Limited., effective 27 April 2015. Mr. Mikulich is the Managing Partner of Ridgeline Capital Group, LLC, a real estate investment and asset management company. He was head of Apollo Global Real Estate North America. Mr. Mikulich was a member of the investment committee and the co-head of the Real Estate Private Equity Group of Lehman Brothers and the Group Head of Global Real Estate Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers. He has served as a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute, on the Board of The Real Estate Roundtable, as a member of the Advisory Board of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) as well as numerous other industry organizations. Mr. Mikulich is a Chartered Surveyor (RICS) and CRE. He is a graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law and earned his BA from Knox College.

Robert Courteau Mr. Robert G. Courteau is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Altus Group Limited. Mr. Courteau is the Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group. Prior to joining Altus Group, Mr. Courteau was President, North America, of SAP AG, a global market leader in enterprise application software, with other previous roles, including Chief Operating Officer of its Global Customer Operations. He has been an active board member of numerous North American not-for-profit organizations and has served on boards of several publiclytraded companies. On January 24, 2013, Mr. Courteau was appointed a director of Real Matters Inc. and on December 22, 2016, Mr. Courteau was appointed a director of Kinaxis. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Concordia University in 2011.

Angelo Bartolini Mr. Angelo Bartolini is a Chief Financial Officer of Altus Group Limited. Angelo has over 25 years of experience as a finance and accounting professional. Angelo joined Altus Group in January 2008, assuming a senior leadership role in the Accounting department. He has been instrumental in building a highly competent team, and in improving the accounting and finance processes. Previously, he held senior finance and accounting roles at Canadian Tire and Home Depot Canada. Angelo is a Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in Honours Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Jim Derbyshire Mr. Jim Derbyshire is a Global President - Property Tax Consulting of Altus Group Limited. Jim founded Derbyshire Consultants Limited in 1980. In 2002, a merger with Viceroy Property Tax Consultants Ltd. created Derbyshire Viceroy Consultants Limited. A key player in the industry, Jim has provided property tax services for Canada’s premier real estate companies, REITs, pension funds and industrial properties for over 25 years. Through his broad range of expertise and client knowledge, Jim brings a wealth of insight and experience to his global role. Jim is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS).

Alex Probyn Mr. Alex Probyn is President - Altus Group UK of Altus Group Limited. With Altus and its predecessor Edwin Hill since 1996, Alex has practiced extensively throughout England advising occupiers and owners on minimizing Business Rates and other property matters. His experience in dealing with Rating Revaluations, appeals and the co-ordination of negotiations on both large office and industrial complexes has led him to assume responsibility for a number of key corporate rating instructions throughout the country. In addition, Alex has been extensively involved with the UK empty rates team, specializing in the avoidance and deferral of property tax on newly constructed, un-let and/or vacant property. Alex is a Chartered Surveyor and a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS).

Liana Turrin Ms. Liana Turrin is a General Counsel & Secretary of Altus Group Limited. Liana has a broad range of experience in acquisitions and dispositions, financing transactions, leasing, and restructurings. She has acted for public and private companies in a variety of industries such as manufacturing, real estate, high tech, financial and retail, and has also represented financial institutions and governmental bodies. Prior to joining Altus Group, Liana was in private practice for 25 years, including as a partner of a national law firm for 16 years. Liana has an LL.B. and LL.M. from Osgoode Hall at York University.

Angela Brown Ms. Angela Brown is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Brown is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Moneris Solutions Corporation. Prior to joining Moneris, Ms. Brown served as Group Executive, Enterprise Development, Merchants & Acceptance, for MasterCard Worldwide. Previously, Ms. Brown spent 13 years at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce within the payments business. Ms. Brown sat on the Board of Vital Processing Solutions (now wholly owned by TSYS) which provides merchant acquiring processing systems to U.S. financial institutions. She also served as a Director on the “A” Transition Board of Acxsys Corporation, guiding Interac debit network strategies in Canada from 2008 to 2010. Ms. Brown holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, and is a graduate of the Directors’ Education Program co-sponsored by Rotman School of Management and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Carl Farrell Mr. Carl Farrell is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Farrell is the Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, SAS Institute Inc., the leader in business analytics software and the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market. Mr. Farrell has over 30 years of global experience in the software and related services industry and has held executive positions at Vignette Corporation, Idiom Technologies, JD Edwards and JBA Plc.

Anthony Gaffney Mr. Anthony Gaffney is Independent Director of Altus Group Limited. Mr. Gaffney is a corporate director with extensive chief executive officer experience. Mr. Gaffney currently serves on the board of Loblaw’s President’s Choice Bank. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Aon Hewitt Canada, a human capital and management consulting company. Previously, Mr. Gaffney was Managing Partner, Toronto, of Accenture Inc. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE Emergis, a publicly-traded company, and Bell Nexxia. Mr. Gaffney has also held international leadership positions with MCI Telecommunications, SHL Systemhouse Inc. and Andersen Consulting. He is also a director of Bishop Strachan School. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.A.I) degree and M.A. from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Mr. Gaffney is also a graduate of the Rotman Corporate Directors program (ICD.D).

Diane MacDiarmid Ms. Diane B. MacDiarmid is an Independent Director of Company. Ms. MacDiarmid is Executive Vice President, Human Resources of QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate company. Ms. MacDiarmid was formerly Senior Client Partner of Korn/Ferry International, a global executive search firm. Prior to joining Korn/Ferry International, she was Executive Vice President, Corporate Resources, with Bentall Kennedy, a North American real estate investment advisory and services company, and prior to that she served as President of Oliver Wyman Delta Canada (previously Mercer Management Consulting). Earlier in her career, she was employed in financial services, consulting engineering and the oil industry. Ms. MacDiarmid is a licensed Professional Engineer and a member of the Board of Morneau Shepell Inc.. She holds a Master of Business Administration from York University and a Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering) from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario.

Eric Slavens Mr. Eric W. Slavens is an Independent Director of Altus Group Limited. Mr. Slavens currently serves on the board of Effort Trust Company, a financial services, real estate and asset management company, and Titanium Corporation Inc., an oil sands services and technology company. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Slavens was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 30 years, serving most recently as the National Leader, IPO Services. Mr. Slavens has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Directors’ Education Program co-sponsored by Rotman School of Management and the Institute of Corporate Directors.