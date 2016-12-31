Name Description

Robert Brown Mr. Robert E. Brown serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Aimia Inc. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of CAE Inc., a provider of simulation and modeling technologies as well as integrated training services for both civil aviation and defence customers, from August 2004 to September 2009. Prior to joining CAE Inc., Mr. Brown was Chairman of Air Canada during its restructuring from May 2003 to October 2004. Mr. Brown joined Bombardier Inc. in 1987 and was responsible for the Bombardier Aerospace sector from 1990 to 1999. He became President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier Inc. (aerospace, transportation and recreational products) from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Brown also held various senior positions in federal ministries with economic vocations, including the position of Associate Deputy Minister in the Department of Regional Industrial Expansion. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Royal Military College and attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School. Mr. Brown is a Director of BCE Inc., Bell Canada, Rio Tinto Plc. and Rio Tinto Ltd. He has also received honorary doctorates from five Canadian universities. Mr. Brown is a Member of the Order of Canada and an Officer of L’Ordre National du Québec.

David Johnston Mr. David Johnston is Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Aimia Inc. In this role, he is responsible for driving further development of Aimia’s global operating model and performance, with all operating divisions reporting to Mr. Johnston. Mr. Johnston is also responsible for the global business development team who plan and execute the expansion of Aimia’s full suite strategy into new territories. Prior to this Mr. Johnston was President and Chief Executive Officer, EMEA and Executive Vice President from January 2010. In this role, he had full responsibility for driving the expansion of Aimia's businesses in the EMEA region including Nectar, Nectar Italia and Air Miles Middle East as well as all of our proprietary loyalty and loyalty analytics businesses in the region. Mr. Johnston joined Aimia from PepsiCo where he spent 13 years in Marketing and General Management. He has had extensive global experience in PepsiCo in Europe, Latin America and in PepsiCo's global headquarters in Purchase, New York. He holds an Honours Degree in Business from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

Roman Doroniuk Mr. Roman Doroniuk is re designated as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director of Aimia Inc., effective Sept. 5. 2017. Roman Doroniuk is a consultant providing financial and strategic advisory services to a variety of companies in the healthcare, industrial manufacturing and media industries. Mr. Doroniuk sits on the board of Martinrea International Inc. and acts as the Court appointed special receiver in the matter of the Livent Inc. bankruptcy. Mr. Doroniuk was Executive Vice President of Magna International Inc. and Chief Operating Officer of Magna Entertainment Corp. from January 2003 to October 2003, President of Lions Gate Entertainment from October 1998 to April 2000, and Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Communications Corporation from October 1995 to September 1998. Mr. Doroniuk holds a Bachelor of Business Management from Ryerson University and is a Chartered Accountant.

Mark Grafton Mr. Mark Grafton has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Aimia Inc. with effect from September 2017 after 10 years of progressively senior finance roles at Aimia. He has supported many of Aimia's key strategic and commercial partnerships and initiatives globally and was previously CFO, EMEA. Mark is a qualified accountant and began his career at EY. He will take on the leadership of the finance team in the streamlined organization.

Shailesh Baidwan Mr. Shailesh Singh Baidwan serves as President - Global Loyalty Solutions of the Company. He is responsible for developing and executing Aimia’s growth strategy across the Global Loyalty Solutions Division. This Division provides clients and partners comprehensive end to end loyalty solutions across the globe with operations in Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. GLS helps clients with loyalty strategy, program design, implementation and ongoing provision of platform based solutions, campaigns, and analytics. Mr. Baidwan has more than 20 years of experience across marketing, sales, strategy and general management in both financial services and consumer products, with a proven ability to work across borders. Before joining Aimia, he spent 10 years with American Express, where he worked across multiple markets and was most recently Chief Executive Officer for American Express Banking Corporation, India. He previously spent six years at VISA in Singapore across various roles and before that he was at Nestle India in a range of roles. Mr. Baidwan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Delhi, and a Masters in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Vincent Timpano Mr. Vincent R. (Vince) Timpano serves as President - Americas Coalitions of Aimia Inc. He brings 17 years of financial leadership, with a strong grounding in both capital markets and operational finance in large, publicly traded, and complex businesses. Prior to joining Aimia in May 2016, Mr. Lønnum was CFO of Copenhagen-based Tryg, the second largest P&C insurance company in Scandinavia. During his time with Tryg, operating performance improved and total shareholder returns increased significantly. Between 2003 and 2011, Mr. Lønnum served as Deputy CEO and CFO of insurance company and retail bank Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and oversaw the company's demutualization and IPO. Mr. Lønnum qualified as an accountant in Norway and worked at Deloitte and KPMG in the early stages of his career. He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Bristol and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées. He sits on the Board of TGS Nopec ASA (OSLO: TGS).

Marc Allsop Mr. Marc Stephen Allsop serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Development of the Company. In this role, he leads the global business development team who plan and execute the expansion of Aimia’s full suite strategy into new territories, as well as supporting the enhancement of the Aimia value proposition in existing geographies. Alongside this, he also takes responsibility for the management of our combined businesses in the Middle East region. Mr. Allsop joined Aimia from American Express where he spent 15 years across a range of business lines, including operations, merchant acquiring and consumer card issuing, where he was most recently responsible for business development in their European business. He has extensive global experience, spending a significant amount of time working in loyalty, business development and partnership management, working with major blue chip clients across a range of key industry verticals including airline, lodging, retail and financial services. He holds an Honours Degree in Management Studies and French from the University of Brighton in the United Kingdom. Mr. Allsop is currently a serving member of the board of governors of the University of Brighton, where is also Chair of the Finance and Infrastructure Committee.

Sandy Walker Ms. Sandy Walker is a Chief Talent Officer, Head of Corporate Affairs & Corporate Secretary of the Company. She is also responsible for global communications, corporate reputation and oversight of global legal services and is Corporate Secretary to the Board of Directors of Aimia Inc. Previous to this role, Ms. Walker held senior positions at BCE/Bell Canada and Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. She joined BCE/Bell Canada in 2005, ultimately taking the post of Vice President, Human Resources - Business Markets where she successfully oversaw multiple transformational business endeavours and led the reset of Bell's Leadership Development and Talent Management programs. Prior to joining Bell, Ms. Walker was Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Administration at Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. where, as a member of the Executive Committee, she had full responsibility for all matters related to global human resources governance. Earlier in her career, Ms. Walker held progressively senior roles in the life and health reinsurance business, leading to the role of Head, Human Resource Services, North America for Swiss Re Life & Health. Ms. Walker is a graduate of the University of Toronto and holds the ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Michael Fortier The Hon. Michael M. Fortier, PC, serves as Independent Director of Aimia Inc., since January 19, 2009. Mr. Fortier joined RBC Capital Markets (RBCCM) as a Vice-Chairman in October 2010. Prior to joining RBCCM, Mr. Fortier was a partner of Ogilvy Renault LLP (now Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP) and a Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley in Canada since January 2009. Between February 2006 and October 2008, Mr. Fortier held various positions in the Government of Canada, including as Minister of International Trade and Minister responsible for Greater Montréal. Prior to that, Mr. Fortier was active in the investment banking industry, first as a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston (1999-2004) and then as a Managing Director with TD Securities (2004-2006). Mr. Fortier also practised law with Ogilvy Renault LLP from 1985 to 1999 in the areas of corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. He was based in London (England) for several years during this period. He is a director of CAE. Mr. Fortier holds a Bachelor of Laws from Université Laval.

Thomas Gardner Mr. Thomas D. Gardner is an Independent Director of the Company. He is the former Executive Vice President of Reader’s Digest Association, Inc. (now Trusted Media Brands, Inc.). He spent 15 years at the company in a variety of operating leadership roles, including President of Reader’s Digest International, and President of North American Books & Home Entertainment. He also served as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Vice President of Marketing for Reader’s Digest USA. Mr. Gardner is currently a trustee of Guideposts, and he previously served as a Director of Dex Media as well as of its predecessor company, SuperMedia. He is also currently on the Advisory Board of Hope’s Door, a domestic violence agency located in New York, and previously served as a Trustee of Northern Westchester Hospital Center in New York, and Reader’s Digest Foundation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gardner held positions at McKinsey & Co., General Foods Corporation (now part of KraftHeinz) and Yankelovich, Skelly and White, Inc. Mr. Gardner received a B.A. in Political Science from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Emma Griffin Ms. Emma Griffin serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Griffin holds more than 20 years of experience in capital markets and investment banking, with sector expertise in support services, construction and infrastructure, leisure, and technology. Most recently, she was the founder and managing director of Refined Selection, a private-equity-backed holding company created in 2014 for investing in the professional services and recruitment industries. Prior to this, in 2002, Ms. Griffin co-founded and built Oriel Securities, a U.K.-based stockbroking and mid-market investment banking firm, which was sold to Stifel Corporation in 2014. Her early career was spent at HSBC, where for several years she led the top-rated pan-European support services and technology research team. Ms. Griffin currently serves as a Director of IA Financial Group, and as a Director and Strategic Advisor to Golder Associates. Ms. Griffin trained in corporate finance at Schroders, and holds an MA in Classics from Oxford University.

Robert Kreidler Mr. Robert Kreidler is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kreidler is a strategic and financial consultant and has been a Special Advisor to the Aimia Board of Directors since December, 2016. Mr. Kreidler is also a Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company and a Member of the Council of Overseers for Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business. From 2009 to 2015, Mr. Kreidler was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Prior to Sysco, Mr. Kreidler was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Customer Officer of C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States. Before C&S, Mr. Kreidler enjoyed 11 years with Yum! Brands, one of the largest restaurant companies in the world and the parent company of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC, where he held a number of international positions, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Treasurer. Earlier in his career Mr. Kreidler was a partner in the small investment banking firm led by T. Boone Pickens. Mr. Kreidler earned a B.A. from Rice University, and an M.B.A from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.

William McEwan Mr. William G. McEwan is an Independent Director of the Company effective Dec. 1, 2016. Mr. McEwan is an accomplished CEO. He is a member of the Board of Directors of international food retailer Ahold Delhaize and serves as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Sustainability & Innovation Committee. Mr. McEwan is also a member of the Board of Agrifoods International Cooperative Ltd. and Ultima Foods. Between 2000 and until he made the personal decision to step down in June 2012, Mr. McEwan held the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Sobeys Inc., a leading Canadian grocery retailer and food distributor. Mr. McEwan also served on the Board of Directors of Sobeys’ parent company, Empire Company Limited. At Sobeys, Mr. McEwan was responsible for the leadership and oversight of all aspects of growing the company from a $9 billion to a $17 billion organization by leading the development and execution of the company’s long-term strategic plan and executing Sobeys’ food-focused growth initiatives. Between 1989 and 2000, Mr. McEwan held a variety of progressively senior marketing and merchandising roles in the consumer packaged goods industry with Coca-Cola Limited and Coca-Cola Bottling as well as in grocery retail with the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P) in both Canada and the U.S. Mr. McEwan served as President of A&P’s Canadian operations before his appointment as President and CEO of the company’s U.S. Atlantic Region. Mr. McEwan began his career at Ferraro’s Ltd.’s, Super Valu Stores at age 15, spending 13 years with the company in both B.C. and Alberta in a variety of store, operations, merchandising, procurement and general management roles.