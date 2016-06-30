Name Description

Clifford Raphiri Mr. Clifford D. Raphiri is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., He holds BSc Mechanical Engineering, Graduate Diploma in Engineering, MBA, He started his career as a consulting engineer with Andersen Consulting. After a stint at Metal Box (now Bevcan) as a project engineer and at BKS Inc as a design mechanical consulting engineer, he went on to join SA Breweries (SAB) as a quality assurance technologist and has served in manufacturing leadership positions. He is currently employed as the manufacturing and technical director of SAB and serves on the boards of SAB Limited subsidiaries.

Andrew Hall Mr. Andrew G. Hall is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. Mr. Hall joined Adcock Ingram in October 2007 as the chief financial officer from his previous position as chief fi nancial officer of another listed pharmaceutical company in South Africa. Prior to that, Andy was the partner in charge of health sciences at Ernst & Young where he spent 13 years. Before joining Ernst & Young he was involved in retail pharmacy for two years and in sales and marketing with Pfizer for five years.

Dorette Neethling Ms. Dorette Neethling is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., Ms. Neethling, a qualified CA(SA) with a Master's degree in Commerce (Taxation), joined Adcock Ingram in August 2007 as the Group Financial Manager. She was previously Financial Director of Quintiles South Africa and a Financial Manager in the FMCG environment in Namibia. Ms Neethling also serves as a member of the Financial Reporting Investigation Panel of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Ntando Simelane Mr. Ntando Simelane is Company Secretary and Head of Legal of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. He Joined Adcock Ingram in April 2009 as the Group’s Legal and Compliance Manager Appointed as Company Secretary on 1 April 2011 Spent nine years at the SABC in various legal Spent four years at the Advertising Standards Authority of SA (ASA) as a dispute resolution consultant.

Juliet Fourie Ms. Juliet Fourie is Managing Director - Consumer of the Company. She was the Regional Business Development Director of Africa and Middle East for SunOpta. Ms. Fourie Worked for Tiger Brands, National Brands and Sunpac.

Pravin Iyer Mr. Pravin Iyer is Managing Director - India of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., He Joined Adcock Ingram in June 2011 Director of Adcock Ingram Healthcare Private Limited, India Previously CEO of the Medreich Group, Adcock Ingram’s joint venture manufacturing partner in India, 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry heading operations, finance, business development and international marketing Currently serves as Director of Adcock Ingram Healthcare Private Limited, India.

Tobie Krige Mr. Tobie Krige is Managing Director – Distribution of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., He Joined Adcock Ingram in January 2012 More than 15 years’ experience in supply chain and logistics Worked in extended geographical areas in Europe, Middle East and Africa Worked for various other organisations, including Nampak and DHL.

Ashley Pearce Mr. Ashley Pearce is Managing Director – Prescription of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. He Joined Adcock Ingram in October 2012 as Customer Relationship Executive Appointed into current role on 1 April 2013 Previously CEO of MSD in South Africa Over 28 years’ experience within the pharmaceutical industry, in Production, R&D, Business Development, and Sales and Marketing Has led both the Pharmaceutical Industry Association of South Africa (PIASA) and the Pharmaceutical Task Group (PTG).

Colin Sheen Mr. Colin Sheen is Managing Director - Hospital of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. He Joined Adcock Ingram in June 2008 Previously held various roles at Schering- Plough including Divisional Director, Marketing Director and Head of the South African commercial business Spent 10 years at 3M Corporation in various commercial roles including Commercial Head of Pharmaceuticals.

Werner Van Rensburg Mr. Werner Van Rensburg is Managing Director – Over the Counter of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. He MEng (Mechanical Engineering), MBA, EMLog, GCC (ML & OHS) CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Joined Adcock Ingram in May 2013 Previously Managing Director at Formex Pharmaceutical experience gained at Aspen Pharmacare, as Group Operations Director.

Basadi Letsoalo Ms. Basadi Letsoalo is an Executive Director - Human Capital and Transformation of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. She is Head of Transformation at Standard Bank SA, Head of HR information management at ABSA. Ms. Letsoalo currently serves as a member of the University of KwaZulu-Natal Council.

Frans Cronje Mr. Frans Cronje is Information Technology Executive of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. He Joined Adcock Ingram in December 2007 Previously held a variety of IT executive roles at Tiger Brands over a period of 10 years Worked for an International IT company as an Applications Consulting and Project Manager More than 25 years IT experience in a variety of industries.

Doreen Kosi Ms. Doreen Kosi is Public Affairs Executive of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. She is the Chief Director and Head of Strategy and Special Projects in the Office of the Deputy President, Held various roles in The Presidency (Republic of South Africa) for 14 years, Held various senior management positions in Government administration.

Simon Mangcwatywa Dr. Simon Mangcwatywa is Medical Director of the Company., since October 2014. He is the Head of Medical Affairs & Business Development Manager at Litha Pharma. Held various positions in scientific operations and medical affairs at Novartis South Africa.

Lulama Boyce Ms. Lulama Boyce has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Boyce is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of the Commercial Accounting Department at the University of Johannesburg. She has financial and consulting experience in both the private and public sectors. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Coronation Fund Managers Limited; Coronation Management Company (RF) Proprietary Limited and at Coronation Life Assurance Company Limited.

Jenitha John Ms. Jenitha John has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. John is a qualified Chartered Accountant and is currently the Chief Audit Executive of FirstRand Bank Limited. She previously held various financial and audit related roles in both the public and private sectors and has served on various Boards in both the public and private sectors. She has also served on The Global Institute of Internal Auditors’ (IIA) Committee of Research and Education Advisors and on the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) Re-look Task Force. She currently serves on the Global IIA’s Global Financial Services Guidance Committee. Ms John also serves on the Board of Tongaat Hulett as the lead independent Non-Executive Director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee. She is also a Trustee on the FNB Pension Fund and a member of its Audit Committee.

Claudia Manning Dr. Claudia Manning is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr Manning is a business leader with a Doctorate in multi-disciplinary development studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom and has experience across various fields, including at Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and Department of Trade and Industries (DTI). She is also a Non-Executive Director at Basil Read Holdings, Mondi Zimele Proprietary Limited, Sangena Investment Proprietary Limited and MSC Educational Holdings.

Anna Mokgokong Dr. Anna Mokgokong is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is the co-founder and executive chairperson of Community Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd. Previous experience Deputy Chairperson for Community Oil and Gas Trading Independent non-executive director of Shoprite Holdings Non-Executive Chairperson of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd and Jasco Electronics Ltd. Serves on the boards of Afrocentric Ltd and Medscheme Ltd.

Roshan Morar Mr. Roshan Morar is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Public Investment Corporation (SOC) Limited. Non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Airports Company South Africa (SOC) Limited. Non-executive director of the South African National Roads Agency (SOC) Limited.

Lindsay Ralphs Mr. Lindsay Peter Ralphs is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Director of various Bidvest’s subsidiaries. Mr Ralphs completed his studies at the University of the Witwatersrand graduating with a BCom degree and a BAcc degree. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1981. He was appointed a Director of the Bidvest Group Limited in May 1992. He is a Director of numerous Bidvest subsidiaries, Chairman of the Bidvest South Africa divisions and Chairman of Bidvest Namibia. During his Bidvest career he has been Group Operations Director, Managing Director of Bidvest Steiner and was responsible for forming the Bidvest Services division in 1994. In February 2011, Mr Ralphs was appointed as CEO of Bidvest South Africa and in May 2016 was appointed CEO of The Bidvest Group Limited after the unbundling of The Bidvest Food Division (BidCorp).

Mattias Haus Mr. Mattias Haus is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited., since from 01 June 2012. After graduating from the University of Cape Town in 1974, Professor Haus spent seven years in private general practice and five years in Paediatrics at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, during which time he obtained a research doctorate (M.D.) from the University of Cape Town (UCT). He holds two post-graduate Diplomas from the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa in Paediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and is a Fellow of both the Royal College of Physicians (UK) and the College's of Medicine of South Africa. In 2004, he was seconded to the People's Republic of China as Vice President for Research and Development for AstraZeneca, China. Apart from his academic career, Professor Haus has been active in many areas of Commerce, Industry and the Financial Services Sector. He was a non-executive Director of the Professional Provident Society for ten years, Deputy Chairman of the PPS Holding Company, and Chairman of both the PPS Holding Company and PPS Insurance Company. He is past Chairman of the Allergy Society of South Africa, a Director and Trustee of various other companies, was appointed Adjunct Professor (Faculty of Health Sciences, UCT) in 2000, and served on a World Health Organisation Task Force compiling guidelines for the Prevention of Asthma and Allergic Diseases.

Tlalane Lesoli Dr. Tlalane Lesoli MB BS, Dip of Child Health, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., She qualified as a medical doctor at the University of London and is a registered practitioner with the Health Professions Council of South Africa as well as the British General Medical Council. She has served as Research Fellow at John Radcliffe Hospital at Oxford University and as medical director for the Transmed Medical Fund. She co-founded and managed a health products company, Mother Earth Distributors, as well as a health education enterprise called Nature Plan. Dr. Lesoli is non-executive director on other boards, including Woman Investment Africa Network and Global Africa Resources. She chairs the Transformation Committee of Adcock Ingram.

Paul Makwana Mr. Paul Mpho Makwana is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. He is Non-executive director of Nedbank Limited and Biotherm Energy (Pty) Limited, Chairman of Arcelormittal SA Limited Trustee of The Business Trust, Vodacom Foundation Trust, the Transaction Advisory Fund and World Wildlife Fund South Africa Chairman of ITNA, an IT company. He is also Chairman of Eskom Holdings Limited Member of the group executive of Edcon Limited.

Michael Sacks Mr. Michael Sacks is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant who has been active in the professional and corporate sectors for the past 45 years, After retiring from his consultancy practice in 1994, he co-founded Netcare Limited. Serves as a non-executive director of several South African listed institutions. He is also Chairman of Advtech Limited Co-founder of Net 1 (Aplitec Limited) Co-founder and mentor to Afrocentric Investment Corporation Limited Director and Officer of the International Association of Political Consultants.

Roger Stewart Dr. Roger I. Stewart Ph.D (Med), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., He served as a associate professor of physiology at the University of Stellenbosch and a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He was a group executive at the South African Medical Research Council. Dr. Stewart was also responsible for local and international products and business development for the SA Druggists Group. He has served on the boards of a number of private companies in Southern Africa and Europe. He is the lead partner in a business consulting practice. He is the Chairman of Adcock Ingram’s Risk & Sustainability Committee.