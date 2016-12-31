Name Description

Denis Ranque Mr. Denis Ranque is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Airbus Group SE since April 2, 2013. He began his career at the French Ministry for Industry, where he held various positions in the energy sector, before joining the Thomson group in 1983 as Planning Director. The following year, he moved to the electron tubes division, first as Director of space business, then, from 1986, as Director of the division's microwave tubes department. Two years later, the electron tubes division became the affiliate Thomson Tubes Electroniques, and Mr. Ranque took over as Chief Executive of this subsidiary in 1989. In April 1992, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Thomson Sintra Activites Sous-marines. Four years later, he became CEO of Thomson Marconi Sonar, the sonar systems joint venture set up by Thomson-CSF and GEC-Marconi. In January 1998, Mr. Ranque was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Thomson-CSF group, now called Thales. He resigned from this position in May 2009, as a consequence of a change in shareholding. From February 2010 to June 2012 he was Non-Executive Chairman of Technicolor. Since October 2001, he has also been Chairman of the Board of the Ecole des Mines ParisTech, and since September 2002, Chairman of the Cercle de l'Industrie; both mandates ended in June 2012. He is a graduate of France's Ecole Polytechnique and the Corps des Mines. He is also Chairman of Scilab Entreprise and Director of Saint Gobain.

Fabrice Bregier Mr. Fabrice Bregier is Chief Operating Officer Airbus and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since January 1, 2017. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer Airbus of Airbus Group SE from May 31, 2012. Prior to assuming this position he was the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eurocopter since 2003 and became Member of the EADS Executive Committee as Head of the Company’s Eurocopter Division in June 2005. Mr. Bregier began his career in 1983 as test engineer at Creys-Malville nuclear power station and became sales manager at Pechiney (Japan) in 1984. He joined the DRIRE Alsace (Ministry of Industry) in 1986 before being appointed Director of economic and financial affairs with the Ministry of Agriculture in 1989. One year later, Mr. Bregier as Technical Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Trade was responsible for multilateral business affairs and became Technical Advisor to the Minister of Post and telecommunications, in charge of industrial and international affairs. In 1993, Mr. Bregier joined Matra Defense as Chairman of the Apache MAW GIE (co-operation with Dasa) and Chairman of the Eurodrone GIE (with STN-Atlas) before he was named in 1996 Director of Stand-Off activities (Apache, Scalp EG/Storm Shadow) in what had become Matra BAe Dynamics. From the beginning of 1998, Mr. Bregier served as CEO of Matra BAe Dynamics. He was appointed CEO of MBDA, the newly created European Missile Systems Company that was created in 2001 by Aerospatiale Matra, British Aerospace and Finmeccanica. Mr. Bregier graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Thomas Enders Dr. Thomas Enders is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director of Airbus Group SE since May 31, 2012. He previously served as the Head of Airbus from August 2007. He studied Economics, Political Science and History at the Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet Bonn and at the University of California in Los Angeles. Prior to joining the aerospace industry in 1991 (Messerschmitt-Boelkow-Blohm), he worked, inter alia, as a Member of the Planungsstab of the German Minister of Defense. At MBB and subsequently DASA he held various positions, including Chief of Staff, Director Corporate Development & Technology, and Head of Defence Systems. Following the creation of the Company in 2000, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EADS Defense and Security Systems Division, holding this position until 2005 when he was appointed co-CEO of the Company. Mr. Enders was President of the BDLI (German Aerospace Industry Association) from 2005 to 2012. Moreover, from 2005 to 2009 he chaired the Atlantik-Bruecke e.V.

Harald Wilhelm Mr. Harald Wilhelm is Chief Financial Officer of Airbus and Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since June 1, 2012. Previously Mr. Wilhelm was Airbus Chief Controlling Officer and deputy to the Chief Financial Officer, a position he held since 1st January 2007. Prior to this, Mr. Wilhelm was Senior Vice President, Airbus Financial Control, a role he held since 2003. Mr. Wilhelm joined Airbus in 2000 as Senior Vice President, Accounting, Tax and Financial Services. Before joining Airbus, Harald Wilhelm was Vice President M & A (mergers and acquisitions) at DaimlerChrysler-Aerospace from 1998, where he worked on projects including the integration of Airbus as a single company. He was also Senior Manager M&A at Daimler-Benz Aerospace from 1995 and Manager M & A for the company between 1992 and 1993. Mr. Wilhelm has a degree in Business Studies from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet, Muenchen.

Dirk Hoke Mr. Dirk Hoke is Chief Executive Officer Airbus Defence and Space, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since April 1, 2016. Dirk Hoke holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Brunswick, Germany. In 2010, Dirk Hoke became a member of the Young Global Leader Class of the World Economic Forum and in 2013, member of the Baden Baden Entrepreneur Talks.

Tom Williams Mr. Tom Williams is Chief Operating Officer Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since January 1, 2015. Previously, he was Airbus Executive Vice President Programs, a position he held since July 2005. In this role he was in charge of ensuring the profitability of the civil programs, of leading the product policy and the development of new products, as well as ensuring proper delivery to the customers. Before being appointed to this position, he had been Executive Vice President Procurement from February 2004. After completing an apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce Aero Engines in 1972, Tom Williams went on to carry out increasingly senior roles in a number of U.K. manufacturing companies. In 1992 he was appointed Operations Manager for Cummins Engines, looking after all manufacturing at the company’s 1,200-strong Scottish factory. At the start of 1995 he became Manufacturing and Business Group Director for the Sensors activity of Pilkington Optronics - a joint venture with Thomson CSF of France. Focusing initially on the introduction of ‘lean manufacturing’ techniques, he also became involved in integrating Thorn EMI Electro Optics into the business. Williams joined British Aerospace (now BAE Systems) in 1997 as Site Director and General Manager at the Prestwick site of the company’s Aero-structures division. Two years later he was appointed Operations Director – Internal Supply, within the company’s Military Aircraft and Aero-structures Division, then Euro-fighter Operations Director with responsibilities that included manufacturing and other business functions at the Warton and Salmesbury sites of BAE Systems. In November 2000, he became Managing Director and General Manager of Airbus UK, a position he held until he became Airbus’ Executive Vice President Procurement in 2004. During his apprenticeship he gained an HNC in Production Engineering and in 1988 an MBA from the University of Glasgow.

Thierry Baril Mr. Thierry Baril is Chief Human Resources Officer Airbus & Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since May 31, 2012. He joined Airbus in 2007 as Executive Vice President, Human Resources, and Member of the Airbus Executive Committee. Prior to this, Mr. Baril was Executive Vice President Human Resources at Eurocopter and member of the Eurocopter Executive Committee since January 2003. Mr. Baril started working for Boccard SA in 1988 as deputy to the Human Resources Director and transferred to Laborde & Kupfer-Repelec, a subsidiary of GEC ALSTHOM, as Human Resources Manager in 1991. From there, Mr. Baril moved on to Alstom Energy where he successively held the position of Human Resources Director of the company’s Belfort site from 1995 and then that of Vice President Human Resources of Alstom Energy Group. Following on from his experience in Alstom Energy, Mr. Baril then became Managing Director Europe, Human Resources for GE (General Electric) at their Belfort Headquarters in 1998 and from December 2000 he was Vice President Human Resources of Alcatel Space at their headquarters in Toulouse. Mr. Baril holds a University Degree in Personnel Management from Institut Universitaire de Technologie and a Business Degree in Human Resources Management and Development obtained at the Institut de Gestion Sociale (IGS) in Paris in 1988.

John Harrison Mr. John Harrison is Group General Counsel Airbus, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since June 8, 2015. Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales, John Harrison completed his academic studies at the McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He holds a Bachelor LL.B. (Hons) and Masters LL.M. of Laws degree. John Harrison began his career in 1991 at the international law firm Clifford Chance, working consecutively in their London, New York and Paris offices. He joined Airbus then Technip S.A. where he served as Group General Counsel and Member of the Group Executive Committee from 2007-2015. Prior to joining Technip, Mr Harrison fulfilled various senior legal positions in Airbus Group companies over a ten year period culminating his tenure from 2003-2007 as General Counsel of the EADS Defense Division.

Fernando Alonso Mr. Fernando Alonso is Head of Military Aircraft Airbus Defense and Space, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since March 1, 2015. Previously he was Senior Vice President Flight and Integration Tests, Head of Flight Operations since September 2007, and, before that, Vice President Flight Test Division since February 2002.

Guillaume Faury Mr. Guillaume Faury is Chief Executive Officer Airbus Helicopters, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since May 1, 2013. Mr. Faury, a licensed flight test engineer, served in various senior management functions at Eurocopter from 1998 to 2008 before joining Peugeot S.A. He was Chief Engineer for the EC225/ 725 program, Head of the Heavy Helicopter Flight Test department, Executive Vice President for Commercial Programs and, ultimately, Executive Vice President for Research & Development. Mr. Faury also was a member of the Eurocopter Executive Committee. He started his professional career with the French Defense Procurement Agency DGA, where he was in charge of Tiger helicopter flight test activities at the Istres Flight Test Centre. Mr. Faury holds an engineering degree from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris as well as an aeronautics and engineering degree from the Ecole Nationale Superieure de l’Aeronautique et de l’Espace in Toulouse.

John Leahy Mr. John Leahy is Chief Operating Officer-Customers Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since September 6, 2012. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - Customers in July 2005, continuing his responsibilities as Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, a role he held since August 1994. Mr. Leahy is Member of both the Group and the Airbus Executive Committees. In March 2012, he received one of France’s top civilian awards by being named an Officer of the Legion d'Honneur, for his services to European and French aviation. Mr. Leahy worked for seven years in marketing at Piper Aircraft before joining Airbus North America in January 1985. He became Head of Sales in 1988 and then became President of Airbus North America, where his responsibilities included sales and marketing, as well as sales finance and contracts activities for the important American and Canadian markets.

Allan McArtor Mr. Allan McArtor is Chief Executive Officer Airbus Group North America, Member of the Executive Board of Airbus Group SE since 2014. He is Chairman of Airbus Americas, Inc., parent company of Airbus Americas Sales, Inc.; Airbus Americas Customer Services, Inc.; Airbus Americas Engineering, Inc.; and Metron Aviation. Named Chairman in June 2001, he oversees the activities and strategy of Airbus in the United States, Canada and Latin America, and was instrumental in establishing Airbus’ industrial presence in the U.S. with the A320 Family assembly line in Mobile, Alabama. Before joining Airbus, he was founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Legend Airlines, a regional airline based at Dallas Love Field, Texas. Prior to that, he held a series of leadership and senior management positions in the military, civil and government sectors. From 1979 to 1994, he served on the senior management team of Federal Express Corporation - except for two years (1987-1989) when President Ronald Reagan appointed him to serve as the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In this role, he was credited with helping to regain public confidence in air transportation while accelerating the modernization of air traffic control (ATC). He also served as Senior Vice President for Telecommunications during the development of the company’s extensive satellite-based digital network. He was a highly decorated combat fighter pilot in Vietnam, an Associate Professor of Engineering Mechanics at the Air Force Academy, and capped his Air Force career as a pilot with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration Team. He continues to hold a Commercial Pilot’s License (instrument rating, multi-engine) and is a member of Tau Beta Pi (engineering honorary society). He is a 1964 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and holds a Masters Degree (MSE) from Arizona State University.

Klaus Richter Mr. Klaus Richter is Chief Procurement Officer Airbus Group & & Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Group SE since January 1, 2015. In this function, he is a member of the Airbus Group Executive Committee and the Airbus Executive Committee. In addition, he serves as the Chairman of the Board of Airbus in Germany. He is in charge of procurement across the entire Airbus organization, having responsibility for developing strong partnerships with suppliers and ensuring timely delivery of all purchased goods on cost and with the proper quality. In addition, Richter leads the General Procurement Organization of Airbus Group. He coordinates strategic procurement topics, as well as the development and application of procurement processes and tools across all Airbus Group Divisions. Richter is also responsible for the Airbus Group Regional Sourcing Offices in the U.S., India, China and Brazil. Richter joined Airbus Group in November 2007 as Executive Vice President Procurement for Airbus. Before joining the Group, Richter was Senior Vice President Materials Purchasing for BMW, based in Munich, Germany. In this position, he was heading all supplier relations for direct materials and equipment across the entire company. Klaus Richter began his professional career with McKinsey & Company in 1993 as a management consultant for automotive, electronics and aerospace businesses and product development, a role which he retained until he joined the BMW Group in 2003 as Head of Purchasing Strategy for production materials. He graduated from the Technical University Munich where he obtained a doctorate in mechanical engineering in 1991. After graduation he received a Humboldt scholarship and spent two years as a researcher and teacher at the University of California at Berkeley.

Ralph Crosby Mr. Ralph D. Crosby, Jr. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since March 27, 2013. He was Member of the Executive Committee of EADS from 2009 - 2012 and served as Chairman and CEO of EADS North America from 2002 - 2009. He presently serves as an Independent Director of American Electric Power headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, where he chairs the Human Resources Committee; Ducommun Corporation, headquartered in Los Angeles, where he chairs the Compensation Committee; and Serco, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Furthermore, Mr. Crosby serves on the Board of Directors, and Executive Committee of the Atlantic Council of the United States. Prior to joining EADS, Mr. Crosby was an Executive with Northrop Grumman Corporation, where he had served as a Member of the Corporate Policy Council with positions including President of the Integrated Systems Sector, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Commercial Aircraft Division and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the B-2 Division. Prior to his industry career, Mr. Crosby served as an officer in the United States Army, where his last military assignment was as military staff assistant to the Vice President of the United States. Mr. Crosby is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point (B.Sc.), and holds Masters degrees from Harvard University, and Institut universitaire de hautes etudes internationales, Geneve. He is the recipient of the James Forrestal Award from the National Defense Industrial Association, and has been awarded Chevalier of the Legion d’Honneur of France.

Catherine Guillouard Ms. Catherine Guillouard is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since 2016. She began her career in 1993 at the Ministry of Economy in the French Treasury working for the department in charge of the Africa-CFA zone and later in the Banking Affairs Department. She joined Air France in 1997 as IPO Senior Project Manager. She was subsequently appointed Deputy Vice-President Finance Controlling in 1999, Senior Vice-President of Flight Operations in 2001, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Change Management in 2003 and Senior Vice-President of Finance in 2005. On September 2007, Guillouard joined Eutelsat as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee. She joined Rexel on April 2013 as Chief Financial Officer and Group Senior Vice-President. Since May 2014, she is Deputy Chief Executive Officer. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Engie, Member of the “Comite de la Strategie, des Investissements et des Technologies” of Engie.

Hans-Peter Keitel Prof. Dr. Hans-Peter M. Keitel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since March 27, 2013. He is a Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He served as President of the Federation of German Industry (BDI) from 2009 to 2012 and now (since 2013) serves as one of its Vice Presidents. Prior to this he served nearly 20 years at Hochtief – first as Director for International Business and subsequently from 1992 to 2007 as Chief Executive Officer. He started his career in 1975 at Lahmeyer International as a technical advisor and project manager being involved in global infrastructure projects in over 20 countries. He also advised the arranging banks of the Channel Tunnel Consortium.

Hermann Lamberti Mr. Hermann-Josef M. Lamberti is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since October 22, 2007. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Hermann Josef Lamberti is Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank since 1999 and is the bank’s Chief Operating Officer. From 1985, he held various management positions within IBM, working in Europe and the United States, in the fields of controlling, internal application development, sales, personal software, marketing and brand management. In 1997, he was appointed Chairman of the Management of IBM Germany. He started his career in 1982 with Touche Ross in Toronto, before joining the Chemical Bank in Frankfurt. Mr. Lamberti studied Business Administration at Universitaet zu Koeln and University of Dublin. He is currently Member of the Supervisory Boards of BVV Versicherungsverein des Bankgewerbes A.G. und BVV Versorgungskasse des Bankgewerbes e.V., Carl Zeiss AG, Deutsche Boerse AG, and Deutsche Bank Privat-und Geschaeftskunden AG; Member of the Board of Management of Arbeitgeberverband des privaten Bankgewerbes e:V.; Member of the Advisory Board of Barmenia Versicherungen Wuppertal; Deputy Member of the Deposit Insurance Committee of Bundesverband deutscher Banken e:V.; Delegate of the Delegates’ Assembly of the Deposit Insurance Committee of Bundesverbank deutscher Banken e.V.; Member of the Financial Community Germany Committee of Bundesverband deutscher Banken e.V.; Member of the Board of Management of Deutsches Aktieninstitut e.V.; Member of the Board of Trustees of e-Finance Lab Frankfurt am Main; Member of the Stock Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland; Member of the Stock Exchange Council of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse AG; Chairman of the Society of Freunde der Bachwoche Ansbach e.V.; and Member of the Board of Trustees of Institute for Law and Finance Frankfurt; amongst others.

Lakshmi Mittal Mr. Lakshmi Narayan Mittal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since October 22, 2007. He is a Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He graduated from St. Xaviers College, Kolkata with a Bachelors degree in Commerce. Mr. Mittal is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal. He founded Mittal Steel Company in 1976 and led its 2006 merger with Arcelor to form ArcelorMittal. He is recognized for his role in restructuring the global steel industry, and has over 35 years’ experience working in steel and related industries. Mr. Mittal was awarded Fortune magazine’s European Businessman of the year 2004, Business Person of 2006 by Sunday Times, International Newsmaker of the year 2006 by Time Magazine, Person of the year 2006 by Financial Times, 2007 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Leadership Award, Grand Cross of Civil Merit from Spain, Padma Vibushan by the President of India and Fellowship from King’s College London. Mr. Mittal is also closely associated with a number of not-for-profit organizations.

Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez Ms. Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since 2015. She graduated as an industrial engineer from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and holds a PDG from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE). Between January 2009 and February 2012, she was Chief Operating Officer of Iberdrola SA's International Division with responsibility for the United Kingdom and the United States. She also headed Iberdrola Engineering and Construction from January 2009 to January 2011. Previously, she served as General Manager of IBM Spain and Portugal (2001-2009). In 2005 her area of responsibility was extended to encompass Greece, Israel and Turkey as well. Between 2000 and 2001, she was executive assistant to the chairman and CEO of IBM Corporation. From 1998 to 2000, she was General Manager of INSA (a subsidiary of IBM Global Services). From 1995 to 1997, she was HR Director for EMEA at IBM Global Services and from 1988 to 1995 held various professional and management positions at IBM Espana. She is also a member of various boards and trusts of different institutions and bodies, including the Academy of Social Sciences and the Environment of Andalusia, the Board of Trustees of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Madrid and the International Advisory Board of the Instituto de Empresa Busniess School and member of the Madrid Advisory Board of IESE. Current mandates: Member of the Board of Directors of Alstom S.A., Member of the Board of Directors of Faurecia S.A., Member of the Board of Directors of Solvay S.A., Member of the Board of Directors of Melia Hotels International S.A.; ending June 2015, not seeking renewal. Member of the Board of Directors of Caixabank. Member of the Supervisory Board of CSIC (Consejo Superior d’Investigaciones Cientificas). Member of the Advisory Board of KPMG Spain. Member of the Advisory Board of SAP Spain.

Claudia Nemat Ms. Claudia Nemat is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since 2016. She has been a member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG since October 2011 and is responsible for the Board area Europe and Technology. Before joining Deutsche Telekom AG, Claudia Nemat spent 17 years working for McKinsey & Company where she was elected Partner in 2000, and Senior Partner (“Director”) in 2006. Among other responsibilities during her time there, she was co-leader of the global Technology Sector and led the unit for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Her main areas of expertise include large-scale strategic and operational turnaround and transformation programs, especially for global technology companies as well as in the software and telecommunications industries. She also led McKinsey’s initiatives on Europe based global technology leadership. Nemat has worked in numerous European countries as well as North and South America. Since 2013, she has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Lanxess AG. Claudia Nemat studied physics at Universitaet zu Koeln, where she also taught at the department of Physics and Mathematics.

John Parker Sir John Parker is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since October 22, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. Sir Parker is Chairman of National Grid PLC and Anglo American PLC, Deputy Chairman of DP World (Dubai), Non-Executive Director of Carnival PLC and Carnival Corporation, a member of the International Advisory Board of Citigroup and Chancellor of the University of Southampton. His career has spanned the engineering, shipbuilding and defense industries, including some 25 years’ experience as a Chief Executive Officer with Harland & Wolff and the Babcock International Group. He studied Naval Architecture and Mechanical Engineering at Queensland University of Technology. He is currently Director of Carnival plc and Carnival Corporation, Deputy Chairman of D. P. World (Dubai), Member of the International Advisory Board of Citigroup, Chancellor of the University of Southampton, Director of White Ensign Association Limited, Member of the Board of Directors of Stichting Administratiekantoor EADS, Member of the Royal Academy of Engineering and Visiting Fellow of the University of Oxford.

Carlos Tavares Mr. Carlos Tavares is Non-Executive Independent Director of Airbus Group SE since 2016. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris. He held a number of different positions with the Renault Group from 1981 to 2004 before joining Nissan. In 2009, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Chairman of the Management Committee Americas and President of Nissan North America. He was named Group Chief Operating Officer of Renault in 2011. Since 1st January 2014, he has joined the Managing Board of PSA Peugeot Citroën. He was named Chairman of the Managing Board since 31st March.