Name Description

Jean-Marc Janaillac Mr. Jean-Marc Janaillac has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Air France KLM SA since July 4, 2016. He graduated from the Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris (HEC) and Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA). After sitting on the Air France board from 1989 to 1994, he was chairman and CEO of RATP Dev from 2010 to 2012 and Managing Director, Group Development for RATP from 2004 to 2010. He has also held senior management positions within the Maeva tourism group (2000-2002) and AOM (1997-2000). He was Chairman and CEO of Transdev from 2012 to 2016. He is Chairman of the Air France Board of Directors; Manager of the Societe Civile Immobiliere des Deux Freres; Manager of SCI Gabriola. Previously, he was Chairman of Thello until 2016.

Frederic Gagey Mr. Frederic Gagey has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Air France KLM SA since November 2016. He has previously been Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France within Air France KLM SA since July 1, 2013. He served as Executive Vice President Fleet Management and Purchasing and Member of the Executive Committee of Air France KLM SA from January 1, 2013, as well as Chief Financial Officer of Air France subsidiary of the Company. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President - Fleet Management and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company, as well as Chief Financial Officer of Air France, between March 12, 2012 and January 1, 2013. Mr. Gagey has 19 years of experience in the air transport industry, working for Air Inter, Air France and KLM. Mr. Gagey began his career at the French Bureau of Statistics (INSEE) and in the Ministry of Finance. Between September 1994 and April 1997, he held the positions of Vice President Budget and Control at Air Inter. Following the merger between Air Inter and Air France in April 1997, Mr. Gagey was appointed Vice President for privatization and financial communication at Air France. A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the ENSAE School of Economics, Statistics and Finance, he holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Universite de Paris I.

Jean-Christophe Lalanne Mr. Jean-Christophe Lalanne has served as Executive Vice-President Information Technology and Member of the Executive Committee of Air France KLM SA since 2015. He previously was Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Information Systems and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from October 1, 2012. He has led numerous assignments in the area of information systems architecture and technologies within the Alcatel group, Sema group and subsequently at Ernst & Young consultants. At the time of Ernst & Young’s merger with Cap Gemini in 2000, he occupied several executive functions within Cap Gemini France. In 2004, he joined Air France-KLM as assistant to the Group’s general manager of information systems. He oversaw IT strategy and contributed to the integration of the Air France and KLM information systems. Mr. Lalanne is a graduate of Telecom Paris (Telecom ParisTech) and IAE Paris Sorbonne (Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Paris).

Patrick Alexandre Mr. Patrick Alexandre has been Executive Vice-President Commercial - Sales & Alliances, Member of the Executive Committee of Air France KLM SA since July 1, 2013. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from the Institut Superieur des Affaires. He joined the Company in 1982. He held various positions within the Company, including Sales Manager for Italy (1984), General Manager for Switzerland, Austria and Central Europe (1992), Senior Vice President Air France Europe in charge of international sales (1996) and Chairman and CEO of Servair (2008), among others.

Jerome Nanty Mr. Jerome Nanty has served as Executive Vice-President Corporate Secretary and Executive Vice-President Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee at Air France KLM SA since 2016 and he has been Executive Vice President Corporate Secretary and Transformation, Air France within the Company since December 2016. He is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Master’s degree in Public Law. He began his career in 1986 at the Societe Generale before joining the Capital Markets Branch of the Credit Lyonnais in 1989, first as a Bond Market Operator, then as Manager of a portfolio of bond issuing customers. In 1998, he joined the Human Resources Department as Manager of employment policy, then labor relations. From 2001 to 2004 he served as Director of Labor and Social Relations for the Credit Lyonnais group. He was responsible for the same area of activity for the Credit Agricole group as from 2003. As such, he was in charge of the social aspect of the merger between the Credit Lyonnais and the Credit Agricole. He was appointed Director of Human Resources for LCL in 2005 and the Caisse des Depots Group in 2008. From 2013 to date, he was Secretary General of the Transdev Group.

Pieter Bootsma Mr. Pieter Bootsma has been Executive Vice-President Commercial – Strategy, Member of the Executive Committee of Air France KLM SA since July 1, 2013. He graduated from Universiteit Twente (Business Engineering and Management Sciences, 1992) and obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy from the same university in 1997 on Business Engineering and Management Sciences. He is an alumnus of Columbia University, 2004. He previously held various positions within the Company. He was named Director of Revenue Management of KLM in 2004 and Director of Revenue Management Pricing of Air France and KLM in 2008, among others.

Anne Brachet Ms. Anne Brachet has been Executive Vice-President, Engineering & Maintenance, Member of the Executive Committee at Air France KLM SA since November 2016. She previously served as Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Maintenance at Air France KLM SA from August 22, 2013 till 2014. With a diploma in engineering, a post-graduate diploma in business management and another in management studies, Anne Brachet began her career as quality manager at Delpeyrat. She then moved to Servair, an Air France group subsidiary specialized in catering and airport ground services, where between 1994 and 1998 she was successively Head of Operations and Head of Sales, Overseas Airlines. She subsequently worked for Orgaconseil as a Senior Manager in the Industry and Services sector, returning once more to work for the Air France Group in 2000. After heading up the Aircraft supply chain until May 2004, she was subsequently appointed to run the Le Bourget Maintenance Centre, where she was mostly involved with Through Life support for the French Air Force's fleet of AWACS surveillance aircraft, and with Special Fleets, and Aerostructures maintenance. n June 2005, Anne Brachet was appointed Head of the Air France Industries Engine Overhaul Division and has helped oversee major industrial development projects such as the integration of new generation products (GE90 and GP7200) and the construction of new maintenance facilities, including the Constellation engine shop at Orly, and Zephyr, the new engine test cell, at Roissy-CDG. In December 2012, she was appointed SVP Engineering and Airframe for AFI, before taking the helm at Air France Industries in 2013.

Marcel de Nooijer Mr. Marcel de Nooijer has been Executive Vice-President Cargo and Member of the Executive Committee at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since December 2016. He holds a Business Administration and Management degree from the Erasmus University (Rotterdam) and a Master of Science in Geology from the Utrecht University. He joined KLM in 1995 and has gained commercial and operational experience working in various positions at KLM, and its cargo division, as well as at Air France-KLM. He has been General Manager South East Asia & South West Pacific of KLM from 2000 to 2003, Vice President EMEA KLM Cargo from 2003 to 2006, Vice President Europe Air France-KLM Cargo from 2006 to 2009. He took the position of Vice President Commercial Europe & North Africa Air France-KLM, from 2009 to 2012. Marcel de Nooijer was appointed as Managing Director at Martinair Holland and Member of Executive Committee of KLM in 2013. Since November 2013, he is Executive Vice President KLM Cargo.

Alexandre Boissy Mr. Alexandre Boissy serves as Secretary to the Executive Committee, Chief of Staff at Air France KLM SA. Alexandre Boissy is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. He joined Air France in 1999. He held the position of Air France Operations Research Manager from 2011 to 2014, then Air France-KLM Operations Research Manager as from 2014.

Rene de Groot Mr. Rene de Groot has been Chief Operating Officer, KLM and Member of the Executive Committee at Air France KLM SA since January 2015. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing KLM's Passenger Activity. In 2012, he was appointed Senior Vice President Operations at KLM Engineering & Maintenance. From 1990 to 2012, Rene de Groot was a pilot for KLM. He was actively involved in the Dutch Airline Pilots Association, Vereniging van Nederlandse Verkeersvliegers, serving as its chairman for four years and member of the board for eleven years. He obtained his pilot license at the RLS in The Netherlands and completed an international management program at Darden Business School (USA).

Pieter Elbers Mr. Pieter J. TH. Elbers has served as Member of the Executive Committee and President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM at Air France KLM SA since October 15, 2014. Mr. Elbers has 20 years of experience in air transport having worked for KLM. He previously was Member of the Executive Committee of the Company, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of KLM from May 23, 2012. He was also SVP Network & Alliances, VP Network Planning, General Manager KLM Japan & Korea and General Manager KLM Mediterranean. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Marfo B.V. (Food) and Transavia Airlines B.V., as well as Member of Advisory Board of The National Aerospace Laboratory of the Netherlands (NLR), International Advisory Board of International Institute of Air & Space Law (IIASL) and College Dutch Aerospace. He graduated at the Open University of Amsterdam (Master in Business Administration) and the Academy of Venlo (Bachelor in Logistics Management).

Franck Terner Mr. Franck Terner has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Air France at Air France KLM SA since November 2, 2016. He has previously served as Executive Vice-President Engineering and Maintenance, Member of the Executive Committee at Air France KLM SA since January 1, 2013. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure Electroniques et Application (ENSEA) and of Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers (CNAM) and of the Institut d'Administration des Enterprises (IAE) de Paris. He joined Air France in 2000 as Head of Maintenance of the Air France medium-haul fleet and was appointed Head of Aircraft Maintenance at Regional, Air France subsidiary in 2002. He later served as Executive Vice President Operations and Support at Regional (2007), Chief Operating Officer at Regional (2008) and Vice President Air France industries (2010). Before joining the Company he worked in various positions including Production Engineer for Concorde (1988), Head of Scheduling and Planning at the Maintenance Division (1989) and Head of Production at Repair Workshops for on board equipment (1992), among others.

Karim Belabbas Mr. Karim Belabbas has been Director - Representing the Employees at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since May 16, 2017. Karim Belabbas is graduate of the Ecole Superieure des Metiers de l’Aeronautique in Montpelier (1998). He holds a university degree in aeronautics from Saint-Denis University (2001). Having been Air Traffic Operations Coordinator with the Aeroport de Paris, Mr. Belabbas joined Air France in November 1999 as an Aircraft Leader. Since 2005, Karim Belabbas has been Support Technician Weight and Balance of CDG HUB Ground Operations.

Jean-Dominique Comolli Mr. Jean-Dominique Comolli has served as Director at Air France KLM SA since January 30, 2013. Previously, he was also Director, Representative of the French State of the Company from December 14, 2010 to October 1, 2012. Additionally, he is Director of France Televisions, representing the French State. He began his career in 1977 as a civil administrator before becoming a technical advisor at the French Ministry of Budget under Laurent Fabius, then a member of Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy’s staff. He occupied various positions within the Ministry of Budget before being appointed Director of Customs in 1989. Between 1993 and 2010, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seita, Vice-Chairman of Altadis until 2005 and Chairman of the Board of Altadis between 2005 and 2010. In September 2010, he was appointed Commissioner for State Holdings, a position he was to occupy until October 2012. Mr. Comolli is currently an Honorary Civil Service Administrator. During his professional career, Mr. Comolli was also appointed as Director of SNCF until October 2012, EDF until November 2012, France Telecom until September 2012, as well as Member of the Areva Supervisory Board until September 2012, among others. He is a graduate of the Institut des Sciences Politiques de Paris and of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration and holds a Master’s degree in Economic Sciences. He is Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Louis Jobard Mr. Louis Jobard serves as Director – Representing the Flight Deck Crew at Air France KLM SA. He has been Director of the Company since May 20, 2014. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences and Business Administration from the University of Tours (1979). He joined Air France in March 1986 as a First Officer on the Boeing 737-200 and Boeing 747. He became a Flight Captain on the B737-500 in 1995, and then on the A310, A340 and A330 until 2007. He is a Captain of Boeing 747-400 2007 until 2016. He has since been Flight Captain on the B777. He is Titular member (elected) of the Supervisory Board of the Concorde employee shareholder FCPE; Vice-Chairman of the Association de Prevoyance du Personnel Navigant. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Solenne Lepage Ms. Solenne Lepage has been Director - Representing the French State at Air France KLM SA since March 21, 2013. She holds a philosophy degree and is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Having begun her career in 2002 within the Ministry of the Economy and Finance as a deputy civil administrator reporting to the heads of various offices (Public Banks, Energy, Chemicals, European Coordination and Strategy), between 2006 and 2009 she was Customer Relations Manager for Large Companies in the banking and insurance sector at HSBC France. In 2009, she became Head of the “EDF and Other Shareholdings” office in the Agency for State Shareholdings. Ms. Lepage was appointed Deputy Director, “Transport and Audiovisual”, at the Agency for State Shareholdings in October 8, 2012. She has been Director of Transportation Shareholdings at the Agency for State Shareholdings since August 22, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She currently serves as Director of SNCF Mobilites (ex SNCF), representing the French State; Director of ADP Group (ex-Aeroports de Paris), representing the French State; Director of the Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP), representing the French State. She previously was Director of External Audiovisual for France until September 2013; Member of the Supervisory Board of Aeroports de la Cote d’Azur until May 2013; Member of the Supervisory Board of Grand Port Maritime du Havre, until March 2013; Director of the Societe de Financement et d’Investis - sement pour la Reforme et le Developpement (SOFIRED) until January 2013, among others.

Francois Robardet Mr. Francois Robardet has been Director - Representing the Ground Staff and Cabin Crew at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since December 6, 2016. He is Member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers. Mr. Robardet began his career in 1983 as a consulting engineer on management information systems within Compagnie Generale d’Informatique. In 1993, he joined Air Inter as an IT project manager before moving to Air France in 1997. He is Titular member (elected) of the Supervisory Board of the Aeropelican employee shareholder FCPE; and Titular member (elected) of the Supervisory Board of the Horizon Epargne Actions diversified savings fund.

Hans Smits Mr. Hans N.J. Smits has served as Director at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since May 19, 2016. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee. Hans Smits holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Technische Universiteit Delft in the Netherlands (1968-1973) and an M.A. in business administration from the Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam (1973-1975). Mr. Smits began his career in the Delta Department of the Dutch Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management where, from 1975 to 1986, he occupied a number of management positions: he was successively appointed Head of the Policy Analysis Department in 1975, Head of the Policy Department in 1978, Head of the Hydraulic Department of the Delta Service in Zierikzee in 1980 and Head of the Business Economic Affairs department and a member of the Management Team in 1983. From 1985 to 1986 he served as Project Director for drafting of the White Paper on the privatization of the Dutch PTT. In 1986 he joined the Ministry of Economic Affairs as Vice Director-General for Services, Small and Medium-Sized Businesses and Planning. From 1988 to 1992, he continued his career within the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management as Director- General for Transport then Secretary-General before being appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport (1992-1998). Between 1998 and 2002, he was Vice-Chairman then Chairman of the Rabobank Nederland Board of Directors. In 2003-2004, he was a director of Arthur D. Little Benelux then, from 2005 to 2014, he was President and CEO of Havenbedrijf Rotterdam NV (“Port of Rotterdam Authority”), having held this position on an interim basis from September 1, 2004 until December 31, 2004. Since 2014, Mr. Smits has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Janssen de Jong Groep. He is Chairman of the KLM NV Supervisory Board, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam and Member of the Supervisory Board of Odfjell S.E.

Patrick Vieu Mr. Patrick Pierre Nicolas Vieu has served as Director at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since May 21, 2015. Patrick Vieu holds a History degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy, having graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration. Mr. Vieu began his career in 1993 at the French Transport Ministry where he occupied, notably, the functions of Deputy Director of motorway and infrastructure concessions (1999-2004). He served as Director of Rail and Public Transport (2005-2008) then Director of Transport Services (2008-2011) at the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development, Transport and Housing. In summer 2011, he became Project Director reporting to the Vice-President of the General Council for the Environment and Sustainable Development before being appointed “Environment and Territories” Advisor responsible for advising the French President on transport and sustainability issues in 2012. Since June 2014, he has been Advisor to the Vice-President of the General Council for the Environment and Sustainable Development.

Maryse Aulagnon Ms. Maryse Aulagnon has served as Independent Director of Air France KLM SA since July 8, 2010. She is also Chair of the Company's Audit Committee. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Aulagnon serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Affine Group SA, a company she founded in 1990. Since May 16, 2012, she has been Director of Veolia Environnement. Ms. Aulagnon has professional experience in public services, industry and Real Estate. Having occupied various positions at the French Embassy in the United States and in a number of Ministerial cabinets (Budget, Industry), Ms. Aulagnon joined the CGE Group (now Alcatel) in 1984 as Director of International Business. She subsequently joined Euris as Chief Executive Officer on its creation in 1987.She is a graduate of the Institut des Sciences Politiques de Paris and of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration and holds a postgraduate degree in Economic Sciences. She is Honorary Master of Petitions at the Conseil d’Etat. She serves at Affine Group: Chair and CEO of Mab-Finances SAS, Chair of Promaffine SAS, Chief Executive Officer of ATIT (SC) and of Transaffine SAS, representative of Affine, Mab Finances and Promaffine within the employee representative bodies of the various Affine Group entities; Director of Veolia Environnement; Member of the BPCE group’s (Banques Populaires Caisses d’Epargne) Supervisory Board. She also serves at Affine Group: Chair of Banimmo, Belgium and Director of Holdaffine BV, Netherlands. Previously, she served at Affine Group: Member of the Executive Committee of Concerto Development SAS until December 19, 2014, Director of Affiparis SA until December 7, 2012. She was Director of European Asset Value Fund, Luxembourg, until 2011.

Leni Boeren Ms. Leni M. T. Boeren has been Independent Director at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since May 16, 2017. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Management from Erasmus University in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). Ms. Boeren began her career in the financial sector at Paribas in1983 before joining Rabobank, where she held various positions through to 1992. She then moved to Robeco as head of the marketing and product management department from 1992 to 1997. She subsequently became a member of the Board of directors of Amsterdam Exchanges N.V. followed, in 2000 to 2005, by her appointment as a member of the Executive Committee of Euronext N.V., the result of the 2000 merger of the Paris (ParisBourse), Brussels (Brussels Exchanges) and Amsterdam (Amsterdam Exchanges) stock exchanges. From 2005 to December 2016, Leni Boeren was successively a member, Vice-Chair and Chair of the Management Board of Robeco Groep N.V., an international asset management firm. She was also responsible for Robeco’s subsidiaries in which she held several Board positions. She was also Chair and CEO of Robeco Institutional Asset Management (2014-2016) and a member and chair of the board of DUFAS, the Dutch fund & Asset management association (2009-2016). Currently Ms. Boeren is Chair of the Supervisory Board of Transtrend B.V., member of the Supervisory Board of Tata Steel Nederland B.V., member of the Advisory Board of Nederlands Investment Management Forum (NIIMF) and member of the Board of Amsterdam Sinfonietta.

Isabelle Bouillot Ms. Isabelle Bouillot has been Independent Director of Air France KLM SA since May 16, 2013. She holds an advanced degree in Public Law and is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Having occupied various positions in the French Public Administration, among them Economic Advisor to the President of the Republic between 1989 and 1991 and Budget Director at the Ministry of Economy and Finance between 1991 and 1995, Ms. Bouillot was Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the financial and banking activities at the Caisse des Depots et Consignations between 1995 and 2000 then Chair of the Management Board of the Investment Bank of the CDC IXIS Group from 2000 to 2003. Since 2006, she has been President of China Equity Links (SAS). She is also Managing Partner of IB Finance and Member of the Gimar & Cie Supervisory Board, as well as President of CELPartners Ltd, Hong Kong; Director of Yafei Dendistry Limited; Director of Crystal Orange Hotel Holdings Limited. She previously was Director of Saint Gobain until June 2016, Director of JD Holding Inc until December 2016, Director of Umicore, Belgium, until May 2015 and Director of Dexia, Belgium, until May 2012. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Anne-Marie Couderc Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc has served as Independent Director at AIR FRANCE KLM SA since May 19, 2016. She is Chair of the Appointments and Governance Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. Anne-Marie Couderc, a graduate in private law, holds a French Professional Lawyer’s Certificate (Certificat d’Aptitude a la Profession d’Avocat). Ms. Couderc began her career in 1972 as a lawyer with the Paris Bar. She then became Chief Legal Officer in Hachette’s industrial division between 1979 and 1982, before fulfilling different functions within the Lagardere Group from 1982 to 1995: she was successively Deputy General Secretary, Director of Human Resources and Communication, then Deputy CEO of the Hachette Filipacchi Associes (Press Division). In 1997, she was named Chief Executive Officer followed, from 2006 to 2010, Secretary-General of Lagardere Active (press and audiovisual activities). Since 2011, she has been President of the Presstalis Group (press distribution). In parallel, Anne-Marie Couderc has pursued a political career: having been elected to the Paris Council in 1983, until 2001 she successively served as Advisor then Deputy to the Mayor of Paris between 1989 and 2001. Having been elected a Deputy of the French National Assembly in 1993, she subsequently joined the government in 1995 where she was appointed Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, responsible for Employment, then Minister for Employment and Social Affairs, responsible for Employment, until 1997. Ms. Couderc is an Officer of the Legion of Honor and of the National Order of Merit. She serves as Director of Ramsay Generale de Sante since 2014; Director of Veolia Transdev SA since 2012; Director of Plastic Omnium since 2010; Director and Chair of the Presstalis Board of Directors since 2011; Director of AYMING since December 2014; Director of two foundations: Veolia and ELLE; Member of the MEDEF Executive Committee since 2013; Member of the ESEC Council since November 2015.

Jaap de Hoop Scheffer Mr. Jaap de Hoop Scheffer has served as Independent Director at Air France KLM SA since July 7, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rijksmuseum, Netherlands, Co-President of the Security and Defense Agenda, Brussels, as well as Member of the European Council on Foreign Affairs, London. He also serves as Member of the Board of Trustees of the Friends of Europe group, President of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs, President of the Netherlands Civil Honors Advisory Committee and Member of the Trilateral Commission. He was Secretary General of NATO and Chairman of the North Atlantic Council between 2004 and 2009. From July 2002 till January 2004 he served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. Between 1997 and 2001 he served as Chairman of the Christian Democratic Alliance. Mr. de Hoop Scheffer started his diplomatic career in 1976 and became Private Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (1980-1986). He then became a member of the Dutch Parliament (1986-2002). He is a law graduate of Universiteit Leiden. He holds a Kooijmanschair for Peace, Justice and Security at the Leiden University, Netherlands. Since 2012, Mr. de Hoop Scheffer has taught international politics and diplomacy in the Governance and International Affairs Faculty of Leiden University (Netherlands).

Isabelle Parize Ms. Isabelle Parize has been Independent Director of Air France KLM SA since March 27, 2014. She is also Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris with an MBA degree. After holding various posts between 1980 and 1993 within the Procter and Gamble Company, she joined the Henkel Group in 1994. She was then Director General Schwarzkopf - Henkel France from 1994 to 1998 and Senior Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa and Strategic Marketing from 1998 to 2001. She became President of Canal + Distribution and President and CEO of CanalSatellite in 2001. She was President of the Quest International Group Perfumes Division from 2005 to 2007 and Executive Director and Vice President of BetClick company from 2007 to 2011. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of Nocibe 2011-2016. She has served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Holding AG since 2016. She serves at Nocibe / Douglas Group as Member of the Supervisory Board of Douglas Holding AG, Germany; Member of the Managing Board of Douglas GmbH, Parfumerie Douglas GmbH, Douglas Cosmetics GmbH, Kirk Beauty One GmbH, Kirk Beauty Two GmbH, Germany, Parfumerie Douglas Nederland BV, Douglas Investment BV, Netherlands, Parfumerie Douglas Ges mbH, Austria, Douglas Polska Sp.z.o.o, Poland, Douglas Spain SA and Parfumerie Iberia Holding SL, Spain, Parfumerie Douglas Portugal LDA, Portugal. She previously served at Nocibe / Douglas Group until January 2016 as Chair and Chair of the Managing Board of Al Perfume France, CEO and Chair of the Managing Board of Parfumerie Douglas France, Chair and CEO of Douglas Expansion, Chair of Douglas Passion Beaute Achats DPBAchats; Director of Sofipost SA until April 2014; Vice-Chair of Betclic Everest until 2011. She was also Member of the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf AG until February 2016 and CEO of Douglas Monaco, among others.