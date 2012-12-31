Name Description

Maurice Ricci Mr. Maurice Ricci has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Akka Technologies SA since February 12, 1999. He is also the Chairman of the Company's Management Committee. He is an Engineer and graduated from Politecnico di Roma, and started his career at Renault Automation, where he worked on productivity issues. He created HYSYS in 1984 which provided support in the areas of industrialization, production technology and storage, and consulting services to improve productivity. He holds several other mandates, including Permanent Representative of Akka Technologies SA as Chairman of Erdimat SAS and Chairman of the Board of Akka Deutschland GmBh, Akka Italia Srl and Akka Switzerland SA, among others.

Nicolas Valtille Mr. Nicolas Valtille is Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Finance Director of Akka Technologies SA and has also been a Director of the Company since June 5, 2012. He graduated in Political Science from the Universite de Paris and from Universite Paris Dauphine. He started his career as Financial Controller for Europe within a company and joined Akka Technologies SA in 2001. He also holds other mandates, including Chief Executive Officer of DubaiA9 SAS and Erdimat SAS, and Deputy Manager of Akka Manager SARL.

Jean-Franck Ricci Mr. Jean-Franck Ricci is a Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Key Accounts Development and Director of Akka Technologies SA. He was appointed as Director and Deputy CEO of the Company on March 7, 2001. He holds a Breve Ing. Metal Mecanica, the Italian equivalent of a Masters degree. He first joined Hysis in 1988 as Technical Director, then worked as Managing Director of Akka Product Engineering and subsequently served as Head of International Development of Akka Technologies SA. Mr. Ricci also holds other mandates, including CEO of Casciope SAS (former Akka Consulting SAS), Ekis France SAS and Akka I&S SAS, among others, and Vice Chairman of Akka Groupe Amerique du Nord Inc.

Stephane Descos Mr. Stephane Descos is the International Executive Director of Akka Technologies SA as of January 2007 and is also Member of the Company's Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He is an Engineer of Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Arts et Metiers, and holds a Master of Business Administration from Ecole de Management de Lyon. He started his career at the merchant bank Banque de Vizille before joining the Altran group. In September 2005, he joined the management team of Akka Technologies SA as Director of Development.

Harald Keller Mr. Harald Keller is Chief Executive Officer of Germany Business Unit of Akka Technologies SA as of 2013. He is responsible for both the German operative businesses of MBtech and AKKA. He has held a variety of management positions at automotive suppliers and also at an engineering company. He previously held a senior executive position at F.S. Fehrer Automotive GmbH, where he was responsible for the business development, project management, production and procurement departments.

Yves Lansard Mr. Yves Lansard serves as Member of the Management Committee, General Secretary and Director of Operations of Akka Technologies SA. He previously worked as Manager of EDI, a company specialized in document engineering, and joined the Akka Technologies SA in 2005, following the acquisition of INFOTECHLOG/EDI by the Company.

Dov Levy Mr. Dov Levy has been Director for Investor Relations and Corporate Development of Akka Technologies SA since October 7, 2013. He began his career in 1991 at BNP Paribas UK, working in the Equity Capital Markets department in London. He then joined the equivalent department at Credit Lyonnais as business manager, subsequently becoming head of the department. In 2000, he joined Credit Lyonnais Securities as financial analyst responsible for European IT companies and software editors. He held the equivalent position at CM-CIC Securities from 2005 until joining the Company. Mr. Levy obtained an Engineering degree from Polytech'Paris-UPMC (Universite Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie) in 1990 and a Masters degree in International Finance from HEC. He also received a diploma from the Securities and Futures Authority (1991) and has been a member of the French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF) since 1997.

Cecile Ricci Ms. Cecile Ricci has been Director of Akka Technologies SA since March 7, 2001 and has been also Director of Management Control of the Company since 2004. She started her career at Rhone Poulenc in management control, before joining the Company in 1995 as Financial and Administrative Director of a subsidiary of Akka Technologies SA. She took over Management Control of the Company in 2004. She also serves as Manager of Ideactive Formation SARL and is a Director of Akka Switzerland SA.

Alain Tisserand Mr. Alain Tisserand has been a Director of Akka Technologies SA since June 28, 2007. He was also the Company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer from June 28, 2004 until September 30, 2011 and was Vice Chairman of the Management Committee. He has several years of experience in the engineering and consultancy sector, and has been with the Company since 2002. He holds several other mandates, including Co-Manager of AMF Investisseurs SARL, Manager of Matis SARL and Director of Banque Populaire Cote d'Azur.