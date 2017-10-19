Name Description

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu Mr. Mehmet Hacikamiloglu serves in Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Hacikamiloglu began his career in the Sabanci Group in Betonsa, and later held various posts at Agregasa and Akcansa. He served as Vice General Manager of the Financial and Administrative Affairs of Cimsa, and was appointed to his current post as General Manager of the company in July 1, 2006. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Civil Engineering and obtained a Masters degree from Istanbul Universitesi, and an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi.

Daniel Gauthier Mr. Daniel Hugues Jules Gauthier has been performing as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. since 2004. He started working at CBR, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement, in 1982. After taking on various positions in several cement plants, in 1988, he took on responsibility for white-cement activities. From 1990 to 1994, he served as Technical Director of the cement business line in Belgium. He managed the Strategy and Development Department of the CBR Group from 1994 to 1998, until he was appointed as Senior General Manager at HeidelbergCement with operating responsibility for the Central Europe-East region. He has been Board Member of Heidelberg Cement since 2000, and is responsible for Africa, the Mediterranean, and Northern and Western Europe regions, as well as sustainable environment and group services. As member of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement, he was previously in charge of regional responsibility for Central Europe East from July 2000; for the Western Europe, Northern Europe, Africa-Asia-Turkey and HC Trading from July 1, 2004, and for Asia, Africa, Mediterranean Basin, the Middle East, Benelux, HC Trading and HTC Asia from April 1, 2005. Mr. Gauthier received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Mons Polytechnic University in 1981.

Carsten Sauerland Dr. Carsten Sauerland is Vice General Manager of Finance at Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He studied Business Administration at the universities of Mannheim, Germany and Barcelona, Spain and finalized his conferral of doctorate in 2007. He started his professional career as consultant with an international audit, tax and advisory firm located in Frankfurt, Germany and joined HeidelbergCement in 2010 as Group CFO Assistant. As of November 2012 he assumed the position of CFO of the Company.

Umut Zenar Mr. Umut Zenar is performing as General Manager of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with Major in International Relations and received his Executive MBA degree in the same university. He started his career in 2003 in Zorlu Holding as Business Development Specialist. He joined Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret in 2004 and performed in Cement Sales and Marketing as Sales Specialist and in Marketing as Planning Executive until 2008.

Ozgur Bek Mr. Ozgur Bek is Vice General Manager of Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate at Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters degree on the same subject. He then obtained a Certificate on Management Techniques from Marmara Universitesi. He started his career in 1996 and worked at Erciyas Bira, Kraft Gida, Eczacibasi Girisim and Philip Morris.

Ali Kipri Mr. Ali Kipri is performing as Vice General Manager - Enterprises of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with Major in Mechanical Engineering and received his Masters degree from Istanbul Universitesi on International Management in 1995. He started his career in 1993 at Akcimento and served in several positions in this company until 2006. He joined Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS in 2006 as Buyukcekmece Plant Maintenance Manager. He was then appointed as Buyukcekmece Production Manager and Buyukcekmece Plant Vice Manager respectively.

Hakan Timur Mr. Hakan Timur is Vice General Manager of Human Resources at Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi with a BSc degree in Economics in 1999. After he started at Cukurova Insaat as Investments Chief in 1996, he continued his further career between 1997-2011 at Sabanci Holding. Between 1997-2004 he worked at Marsa as HR Specialist, later on as HR Supervisor, as HR Manager and finally as HR Group Manager. He joined Sabanci Holding HR Group Presidency as the Corporate HR Manager in 2007. After his mission at HR Group Presidency of Sabanci Holding, he was appointed as the Global HR Director of Kordsa Global and undertook this role until 2011. Afterwards he founded his own company which provided consultancy services in various HR related processes.

Baris Ergen Dr. Baris Ergen is Internal Audit Manager of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi department of Management in 2002 and obtained his Masters degree from Istanbul Universitesi in 2005 on Accounting and Auditing. He obtained his PhD from Marmara Universitesi on Finance and Accounting in 2012. He joined the Company in 2007.

Alican Karlidag Mr. Alican Karlidag is Buyuk Cekmece Plant Manager of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1982, started to work for Akcansa in 1993 and has taken responsibilities respectively as Canakkale Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance Manager-Cement, Mechanical Maintenance Manager, Production Manager and Cement Production Plant Manager.

Cevat Katar Mr. Cevat Katar is Ladik Plant Manager of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Ataturk Universitesi department of Chemical Engineering in 1992. He served at Ladik Plant in several positions such as quality control, and production.

Okay Kilinc Mr. Okay Kilinc is Canakkale Plant Manager of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University Metallurgy Engineering Department in 1996, and from Istanbul University Business Administration Department in 2009 and started to work in for Karcimsa in 1998 as Production Engineer. He joined Akcansa in 2002.

Ali Adiguzel Mr. Ali Emir Adiguzel has been performing as Board Member of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. since 2004. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He started his career in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he worked for three years. He has been General Manager of HeidelbergCement Trading since 1996, and has been Head of the Mediterranean area, including Turkey, the Middle East and the Central Asia since 2004. Mr. Adiguzel graduated from the Bogazici Universitesi and Harvard University with degrees in Management.

Faruk Bilen Mr. Faruk Bilen is performing as Member of the Board of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He worked in managerial positions in several companies in Turkey and abroad until 1996. He joined Sabanci Holding in 1996 and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer in this company in 1997. He also acts as Member of the Board of several Sabanci Group companies. Mr. Bilen graduated with a BA degree from University of Pennsylvania with Major in Electrical Engineering and from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with BA in Finance, and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Yavuz Ermis Mr. Yavuz Ermis is Independent Board Member of Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Mechanical Engineering department at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara in 1972. He obtained Master of Business Administration degree from Miami University in Florida, USA. He worked as Marketing Director at Japan Construction Equipment producer, Komatsu Ltd in Turkey between 1975 and 1979 and he carried out sales of and after sale support for Komatsu construction equipments to the government and private sector in Turkey. He worked as Regional and General Manager of Cukurova Group Co., the dealer of Caterpillar between 1979 and 1990. He worked as Regional Manager in Ankara and he took over the position of General Manager in Cukurova Caterpillar tractor company dealership in Turkey. He worked as Operation Manager at Canakkale Cement Co. between 1990 and 1996.