Name Description

Thierry Le Henaff Mr. Thierry Le Henaff has been the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Arkema SA since March 6, 2006. He holds a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and a Masters in Industrial Management from Stanford University. After he began his career at Peat Marwick Consultants he moved to Bostik, the adhesives division at Total, in 1992. He held several positions of operational responsibility in France and abroad. In July 2001, he became Chief Executive Officer of Bostik Findely, a new entity created through the merger of the adhesives activities of Total and Elf Atochem. On January 1, 2003, he joined the Management Committee of Atofina, within which he supervised three business units (Agrochemicals, Fertilizers and Thiochemicals) and three functional divisions. He was Chairman and Managing Director of Arkema France, Managing Director of Grande Paroisse, Director of Cray Valley, Bostik Findley S.A. and Cerexagri Inc. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arkema France since April 18, 2006, in which he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2004.

Thierry Lemonnier Mr. Thierry Lemonnier is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of ARKEMA S.A. He holds a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Geologie in Nancy and a Masters from Stanford University. He moved to Total in 1979 as an Economic Engineer in the management of exploration and production. In 1983, he joined Total's Finance and Treasury department. In 1987, he was appointed Head of Downstream Affiliates Operations, and in 1993 became Chief Financial Officer for Refining and Marketing. In 2000, he was appointed Director of Chemical Affiliates Operations. He then joined Total’s Chemical branch in 2001 and was appointed to the Executive Committee, in charge of finance, controlling and accounting.

Michel Delaborde Mr. Michel Delaborde is Executive Vice President Human Resources and Communication and Member of the Executive Committee of Arkema SA. He has been Member of the Company's Executive Committee since 2006. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV). In 1980 he joined Total, where he was in charge of Human Resources in both the head office and refineries. After two years as Head of the Human Resources Department Trading & Middle-East head office, he was in charge of communication for Total in 1996, serving as Director of Communications first for TotalFina, then for TotalFinaElf after the merger in 1999. In 2002 he joined Atofina as Director of Human Resources and Communication and was appointed to the Chemicals Executive Committee of Total.

Christophe Andre Mr. Christophe Andre has been Executive Vice President for Technical Polymers and Performance Additives, Member of the Executive Committee at Arkema SA since September 1, 2016. After several positions in Telecommunications, he joined, in 2001, specialty chemicals manufacturer Rohm & Haas to oversee the Europe-wide development of the Monomers division before managing the Adhesives and Packaging division. In 2008 he joined ArjoWiggins, manufacturer of technical and creative papers, to head up ArjoWiggins Graphic, one of the company’s five divisions. In 2012 he joined the Arkema Group as Managing Director of the Thiochemicals Business Line. He is a graduate engineer of the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Telecommunication and of the Ecole superieure des sciences economiques et commerciales (ESSEC), and holds an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).

Luc Benoit-Cattin Mr. Luc Benoit-Cattin serves as Executive Vice President Industry and Member of the Executive Committee at Arkema SA since July 1, 2011. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines in Paris. Between 1988 and 1995 he held a number of positions in administration at the French Ministry for Economy, Finance and Industry. From 1995 to 1997 he was Technical Adviser to the Minister for Industry. In 1997 he joined the Pechiney Group as Plant Manager and later on Head of a business unit for rolling and aluminium. In 2002 he joined CGG Veritas, where he was successively Director of Resources and Operating Performance, Director of Offshore, and, from 2009, Managing Director of Geophysical Services and a Member of the Executive Committee.

Bernard Boyer Mr. Bernard Boyer has been Executive Vice President Strategy and Member of the Executive Committee of Arkema SA since 2006. He is also the Secretary of the Company's Strategy Committee. He has a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Petroles et des Moteurs (ENSPM). He has spent his career working in the chemicals industry in operational positions, starting out in a factory then moving to Elf Atochem's head office (Finance & Strategy), from 1992 to 1998. In 1998, he joined Elf Atochem's Adhesives affi liate as Executive Vice-President. He was appointed Atofina’s Director of Acquisitions and Divestitures in 2000, then Director of Economy, Planning and Strategy, Acquisitions and Divestitures at the end of 2003.

Vincent Legros Mr. Vincent Legros has been Executive Vice President for the Specialty Adhesives (Bostik) Business Line, Member of the Executive Committee at Arkema SA since September 1, 2016. In 1998 he joined the Saint-Gobain group as a production engineer at the Pont-a-Mousson plant (1998-2000), before becoming manager of the Toul plant (2000-2002), deputy manager of the Pont-a-Mousson plant (2002-2004), and Managing Director of the fittings and valves business (2004- 2006). He was appointed Managing Director of operations for Saint-Gobain Pont -a-Mousson in 2006. From 2009 to 2013 he was Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Pont-a-Mousson China. In 2013 he became Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Pont-a- Mousson and manager of the group’s pipe business. He is a graduate of France’s Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole nationale des ponts et chaussees, and holds a postgraduate diploma (DEA) in production and corporate organization.

Marc Schuller Mr. Marc Schuller is Executive Vice President Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions, Member of the Executive Committee of ARKEMA S.A. Mr. Schuller has been a Member of the Executive Committee of Arkema SA since 2006. He holds a degree from ESSEC Business School. He joined Orkem in 1985 as Head of acrylic products. In 1990, he moved to the Strategy Segment of Total Chimie and then became Deputy Managing Director of the Structural Resines department at Cray Valley. In 1995, he became Commercial Director of Petrochemicals/Special Fluids at Total and then director Base Petrochemicals at TotalFina. In 2000, Mr. Schuller was appointed director of Atofina’s Butadiene/Aromatics BU, and special project manager for the Chairman. In 2003, he became director of the Thiochemicals and Fine Chemicals BU.

Sophie Fouillat Ms. Sophie Fouillat serves as Vice President of Investor Relations of ARKEMA S.A. since September 1, 2009. She graduated from HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) business school. She began her career in 1999 in Total's Finance Division as an International Tax Specialist. In March 2006, she joined Arkema's Investor Relations Department as Investor Relations Manager.

Patrice Breant Mr. Patrice Breant has been Director Representing Shareholder Employees of Arkema SA since June 1, 2010. He is an Engineer in Experimental Methodology and in Statistical Process Control. He serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Arkema Actionnariat France Mutual Investment Fund (Fonds Commun de Placement d'Entreprise –FCPE). He is a graduate of the Rouen Institut National Superieur de la Chimie Industrielle (since renamed as Institut national des sciences appliquees (INSA) de Rouen), and holds a Doctorate in Organic Chemical Engineering. He began his career within the Group in 1983 at the CDF Chimie, later Orkem, Nord Research Center as Polyethylene Formulation and Modification Research Engineer. In 1990 he joined the Cerdato R&D Center in Serquigny, and later the Technical Polymers Division within the Materials Study Laboratory. He has been a member of the Serquigny works council and of the central works council since 1994. He was also rapporteur to the research commission of Arkema France's central works council from 1994 to 2007. He has also been a member of Arkema's European works council, union representative for Arkema's Serquigny site, and CFE-CGC central trade union representative for Arkema France since 2004.

Nathalie Muracciole Ms. Nathalie Muracciole has been Director - Employees' Representative at Arkema SA since July 7, 2016. Since 2012, she has been in charge of change management within Arkema as part of the Ambition Project. She began her career in 1983 in the Total group as an executive assistant with CDF Chimie (which later became Orkem). She then became career manager for the professional markets division at Sigma Kalon. After several years as recruitment/employment and training/communication manager with Mapa Spontex, she joined Atofi na in 2003. She was appointed corporate training manager with Arkema in 2004 and then served as human resources and employee relations manager for the headquarters between 2006 and 2012. She holds a degree in Law from the Universite de Creteil in France.

Isabelle Boccon-Gibod Ms. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod has been Non-Executive Independent Director and Permanent Representative of the Fonds Strategique de Participations at ARKEMA S.A. since May 15, 2014. She is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and the Columbia University in the United States. She is Member of the National Orientation Board (Conseil national d’orientation) of BPI France, Vice President of the MEDEF Economics Commission and has been Director of the Paprec Group since April 2014. She was Executive Vice President of Arjowiggins and Executive Vice President of Sequana. She also chaired Copacel (Union francaise des industries des cartons, papiers et celluloses) until the end of 2013.

Victoire de Margerie Ms. Victoire de Margerie has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Arkema SA since November 7, 2012. She is Member of the Company's Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. She has been Chairman and principal shareholder of Rondol Technology since 2009. She previously held operational posts in industry in Germany, France and the United States within Elf Atochem, Carnaud MetalBox and Pechiney. Between 2002 and 2011, she also taught strategy and management of technology at the Grenoble School of Management. She serves as a Director in a number of listed companies, including Norsk Hydro (aluminium), Eurazeo and Morgan Crucible (advanced materials). Ms. de Margerie is a graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) in Paris and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, and she holds a postgraduate degree (DESS) in Private Law from the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, and a Ph.D. in Management Science from the Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas. She also holds other mandates, including Director of Eurazeo, Norsk Hydro and Morgan Crucible.

Marie-Jose Donsion Ms. Marie-Jose Donsion has been Non-Executive Independent Director at Arkema SA since November 9, 2016. She is also Member of Audit Committee at the Company. She is currently Senior Vice President Finance of Alstom and a member of its Executive Committee. Prior to this, she held a number of operational financial positions in Alstom’s subsidiaries in France and around the world. Before joining Alstom, Ms. Donsion began her career at Coopers & Lybrand where she worked in the audit division between 1994 and 1997. She is a graduate of France’s Ecole superieure de commerce de Paris (ESCP Europe).

Francois Enaud Mr. Francois Enaud has been Non-Executive Independent Director at Arkema SA since May 10, 2006. He is Member of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He holds a degree from the Ecole Polytechnique and graduated in Civil Engineering from the Ecole nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. Between 1998 and March 2015, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steria and Chief Executive Officer of Goupe Steria before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria Group. After spending two years with Colas as works engineer (1981- 1982), he joined Steria in 1983, where he held various management positions (Technical and Quality division, Managing Director of subsidiaries, Transport division and Telecoms division), before becoming Chief Executive Offi cer of the Company in 1997 and Chairman in 1998. In September 2014, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Sopra Steria Group, which was formed following the merger of Sopra and Steria.

Bernard Kasriel Mr. Bernard L. Kasriel has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Arkema SA since May 10, 2006. He is Member of the Company's Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. He holds a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and INSEAD. He was a partner of LBO France from September 2006 to September 2011. He joined Lafarge in 1977 as Executive Vice-President (and then Chief Executive Officer) of the health division. He was appointed Executive Vice-President of the Lafarge group and member of its Executive Committee in 1981. After spending two years in the United States as Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of National Gypsum, in 1989 he became Director and Chief Executive Officer, then Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge in 1995. He was Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge from 2003 to end 2005. Before joining Lafarge, Mr. Kasriel had begun his career at the Institut de developpement industriel (1970), before becoming Chief Executive Officer in regional companies (1972), and then joining the Societe Phoceenne de Metallurgie as Executive Vice-President (1975). Mr. Kasriel also serves as a Director of l'Oreal and Nucor (USA) and was a Director of Lafarge until May 2010.

Laurent Mignon Mr. Laurent Mignon has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Arkema SA since May 10, 2006. He holds a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales and the Stanford Executive Program from Stanford University. He has served as Manager of Oddo et Cie since October 2007. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Natixis since May 2009. From September 2007 to May 2009, he was Managing Partner of Oddo et Cie alongside Philippe Oddo, in charge particularly of asset management (Oddo Asset Management), corporate finance (Oddo Corporate Finance), and of overseeing permanent control. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of the AGF Group, Chairman of the Executive Committee, and a member of the International Executive Committee of Allianz from January 2006 to June 2007. He joined AGF in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer, and was appointed member of the Executive Committee in 1998. In 2002, he was appointed to head the investment activities of Banque AGF, of AGF Asset Management, AGF Immobilier, and, in 2003, of the Life and Financial Services sector (asset management, banking, real estate) and of Credit Insurance (Euler Hermes Group). Before joining the AGF Group, for over ten years he held various positions in the banking business within Indosuez Bank, ranging from trading to investment banking. In 1996 he joined Schroders Bank in London, in charge of mergers and acquisitions of financial institutions in France.

Helene Moreau-Leroy Ms. Helene Moreau-Leroy has been Non-Executive Independent Director of ARKEMA S.A. since 2015. She is a graduate engineer from INSA Lyon or Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon, and holds a Masters in International Business Administration (University of New England, Australia). She is a certified supply chain professional (APICS). She has held a number of management positions in Research and Development, project management, procurement and production in industrial groups, and spent 14 years of her career outside France in international posts. She joined the Safran Group in 2003 in the Group Purchasing Department of Snecma SA. She then oversaw the implementation of Messier-Bugatti Dowty’s supply chain in emerging countries before she became Executive Vice President of Programs and Member of the Management Committee. She is also Member of the Steering Committee of the Groupement des Equipementiers de l’Aeronautique et Defense (GEAD) and Member of networks and associations promoting diversity in the workplace.

Thierry Morin Mr. Thierry Morin has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Arkema SA since May 10, 2006. He is Chairman of the Company’s Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. He holds an MBA from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. An Officier de l'Ordre National du Merite, and a Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur et des Arts et des Lettres, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of INPI (Institut National de la Propriete Industrielle), and Chairman of Societe TM France. Mr. Morin joined the Valeo group in 1989, where he held various positions (business segment financial director, group financial director, and director for purchases and strategy) before becoming Executive Vice-President in 1997, Chief Executive Officer in 2000, Chairman of the Executive Board in 2001, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from March 2003 to March 2009. Prior to that, he had been in charge of various functions at Burroughs, Schlumberger and Thomson Consumer Electronics.

Marc Pandraud Mr. Marc Pandraud has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Arkema SA since June 15, 2009. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, he has been Chairman of Deutsche Bank’s activities in France since June 2009. He was appointed Vice Chairman of Deutsche Bank Europe, Middle East and Africa in June 2013, and is in charge of clients for the merchant bank in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He began his career as an auditor with Peat Marwick Mitchell (1982-1985). He subsequently became Vice-President of Bear Stearns & Co Inc. (1985-1989), Managing Director of SG Warburg France S.A. (1989-1995), Managing Director of Deutsche Morgan Grenfell (1995-1998), then Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking (1998). He then joined Merrill Lynch where he served as an Executive Director of Merrill Lynch & Co Inc. (1998) and Managing Director of Merrill Lynch France (1998), then later became Chairman of Merrill Lynch France (2005-2009). Mr. Marc Pandraud is a Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite.