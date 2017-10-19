Name Description

Mehmet Berkman Mr. Mehmet Ali Berkman is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Board of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS since April 27, 2009. Mr. Mehmet Ali Berkman graduated from Middle East Technical University with Bachelors degree in Industrial Management at the Administrative Sciences Faculty. He earned his MBA in Operations Research at Syracuse University, where he was granted a scholarship. Mr. Berkman started his professional career in 1972 and served as CEO to Arcelik AS between 1994 and 2000. He was appointed as the Director of Strategic Planning in Koc Holding AS in August 2000, and Director of Human Resources in the same company in February 2001. He currently serves as a Member of the Board of Directors and the President of the Executive Board at the Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme AS.

Raif Dinckok Mr. Raif Ali Dinckok serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He is also performing as Member of the Board of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS. Mr. Dinckok graduated from the Business Administration Department of Boston University in 1993 and started work at the Akkok Group of Companies. He served as coordinator in the Purchasing Department of Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii AS from 1994 to 2000 and at Akenerji from 2000 to 2003. Raif Ali Dinckok is currently a Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board at the Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme AS and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Akis.

Cengiz Tas Mr. Cengiz Tas is General Manager and Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He graduated from the Department of Industrial Engineering, Bogazici University, and started his career as an Investment Planning Engineer at Kordsa in 1989. He joined Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii A.S. in 1991, and held the following positions: Budget Specialist, Budget Chief, Budget Manager, Production Coordinator, Assistant General Manager in Charge of Planning, and General Manager during the period of 2004 to 2011.

Nilufer Ciftci Ms. Nilufer Ciftci Dinckok is Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. She studied in Switzerland. She graduated from St. Georges School in 1976. She is still a member of boards of directors of Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme A.S. and various companies of Akkok Group.

Ali Dinckok Mr. Ali Raif Dinckok acts as Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi A.S. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He began his career at Akkok Group. He currently acts as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Executive Member of the Boards of Directors of various group companies. Mr. Dinckok graduated from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen with a Bachelors degree in Textile Engineering in 1969.

Izer Lodrik Mr. Izer Lodrik is Member of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Economics. He started his career at Emboy Yuntas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He serves at Emniyet Ticaret ve Sanayi AS, Emboy Yuntas Tekstil Sanayi and Eryapi Gayrimenkul AS.

Basar Ay Mr. Basar Ay is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Law in 1989 and joined Istanbul Bar. He joined Union of Textiles Industry Employers as Legal Advisor in 1991 and was appointed Secretary General in 2007. He is still Secretary General of this Union.

Ant Bozkaya Dr. Ant Bozkaya is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He earned a MS degree from University of Libre de Bruxelles in 2002, and from the Department of Management Science and Finance of the same University in 2004. Dr. Bozkaya started his doctorate studies in the field of economics at the same university, and completed these studies at Harvard University. During the years of 2005 to 2010, Dr. Bozkaya delivered courses on finance, entrepreneurship, and innovation policies as a lecturer at Harvard University. Dr. Bozkaya worked as a Senior Consultant and Manager at the company named Andersen Consulting between 1986 and 1991, and acted as the Founder and CEO of Bilkent Holding, and Director at the Technology, Healthcare, and Energy Enterprise Group between 1992 and 1999. He is Chairman of the Governance and Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mehmet Ergin Mr. Mehmet Abdullah Merih Ergin is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from University of Leeds with a degree in Textile Engineering and PhD. He was Chairman of the Board of Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii AS until end of 2008.