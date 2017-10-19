Name Description

Saban Kazanci Mr. Saban Cemil Kazanci is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since June 21, 2005. From June 15, 2000 to February 18, 2001 Mr. Kazanci was serving as Member of the Board of the Company. He firstly worked as a director in the field of generating sets production and sales. He played a role in the foundation of Aksa Energy that started its activities in 1997 in order to expand the group's activities in the energy field and produce electrical energy. Mr. Kazanci is also the Member of Board of Directors at Kazanci Holding’s companies.

Ahmet Nisli Mr. Ahmet Serdar Nisli is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS as of August 5, 2014. He has been Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since February 19, 2001. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University. After his graduation, he held offices both at the Cayirhan PP (TEK) and private sector for 18 years and then participated in the Kazanci Holding in 1996. He currently also works as the Kazanci Holding General Director.

Tulay Kazanci Ms. Tulay Kazanci is performing as Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since April 27, 2010. She is also shareholder in ATK Sigorta and Aksa Anadolu Yakasi Makina Satis ve Servis Ltd. Sti. She holds a high school degree from Mehmet Beyazit Lisesi Goztepe. She also attended Marmara University.

Yagmur Satana Mr. Yagmur Satana is Board Member of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS. He began his 22-year banking and finance career at Iktisatbank in 1987. He joined Finansbank in 1989, where he served at various positions until 2008. He served as the chairman and board member in 16 companies operating under Fiba Holding and joined Demiroren Holding in 2011. He graduated from Gazi Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Finance and Economics.

Tevfik Isbakan Mr. Tevfik Yavuz Isbakan is performing as Independent Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since April 27, 2010. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. He served as a director of TSKB Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS between 2004 and April 2010. He was the executive vice president of TSKB, before retiring from that post in 2004. Between 1994 and 2004, Mr. Isbakan was the executive vice president of Sinai Yatirim ve Kredi Bankasi A.O., the Industrial Investment and Credit Bank of Turkey (SYKB) which was acquired by TSKB in 2002, and served as a member of the board of directors of various companies that received financing from SYKB. Mr. Isbakan holds a Master of Arts and Master of Science degree from the Robert College of Istanbul.