Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)

AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.39TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
3.42TL
Open
3.42TL
Day's High
3.46TL
Day's Low
3.39TL
Volume
2,169,070
Avg. Vol
1,832,890
52-wk High
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Saban Kazanci

54 2005 Chairman of the Board

Ahmet Nisli

61 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu

2014 Financial Affairs Director

Tulay Kazanci

2010 Member of the Board

Yagmur Satana

52 Member of the Board

Cuneyt Uygun

2014 Member of the Board

Emel Atagun

2014 Independent Member of the Board

Tevfik Isbakan

2010 Independent Member of the Board

Yaver Timurkan

Independent Member of the Board

Ozlem McCann

Investor Relations Manager
Biographies

Name Description

Saban Kazanci

Mr. Saban Cemil Kazanci is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since June 21, 2005. From June 15, 2000 to February 18, 2001 Mr. Kazanci was serving as Member of the Board of the Company. He firstly worked as a director in the field of generating sets production and sales. He played a role in the foundation of Aksa Energy that started its activities in 1997 in order to expand the group's activities in the energy field and produce electrical energy. Mr. Kazanci is also the Member of Board of Directors at Kazanci Holding’s companies.

Ahmet Nisli

Mr. Ahmet Serdar Nisli is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS as of August 5, 2014. He has been Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since February 19, 2001. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University. After his graduation, he held offices both at the Cayirhan PP (TEK) and private sector for 18 years and then participated in the Kazanci Holding in 1996. He currently also works as the Kazanci Holding General Director.

Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu

Tulay Kazanci

Ms. Tulay Kazanci is performing as Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since April 27, 2010. She is also shareholder in ATK Sigorta and Aksa Anadolu Yakasi Makina Satis ve Servis Ltd. Sti. She holds a high school degree from Mehmet Beyazit Lisesi Goztepe. She also attended Marmara University.

Yagmur Satana

Mr. Yagmur Satana is Board Member of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS. He began his 22-year banking and finance career at Iktisatbank in 1987. He joined Finansbank in 1989, where he served at various positions until 2008. He served as the chairman and board member in 16 companies operating under Fiba Holding and joined Demiroren Holding in 2011. He graduated from Gazi Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Finance and Economics.

Cuneyt Uygun

Emel Atagun

Tevfik Isbakan

Mr. Tevfik Yavuz Isbakan is performing as Independent Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since April 27, 2010. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. He served as a director of TSKB Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS between 2004 and April 2010. He was the executive vice president of TSKB, before retiring from that post in 2004. Between 1994 and 2004, Mr. Isbakan was the executive vice president of Sinai Yatirim ve Kredi Bankasi A.O., the Industrial Investment and Credit Bank of Turkey (SYKB) which was acquired by TSKB in 2002, and served as a member of the board of directors of various companies that received financing from SYKB. Mr. Isbakan holds a Master of Arts and Master of Science degree from the Robert College of Istanbul.

Yaver Timurkan

Mr. Yaver Ugur Timurkan is Independent Board Member of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS. He graduated from Istanbul University, with the Bachelor’s Degree awarded by the Faculty of Economics, Economics (English) Department and the Master’s Degree awarded by the Institute for Business Excellence in Business Administration, Department of Accounting and Audit. After working at theTreasury department of Tekfen Investment Bank, he performed various executive duties at Universal McCann Medya Planlama ve Satin Alma Company and finally worked as Strategic Planning Director at the same company.

Ozlem McCann

