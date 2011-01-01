Name Description

Philippe Lesueur Mr. Philippe Lesueur is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd. He is on the Board of Directors of Accelya Holding World SL, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and of all Accelya Group companies worldwide. Mr. Lesueur is well known and respected in the airline industry where he has spent close to 30 years. He joined the GSI group in 1974 as financial controller. He has worked in capacities with the GSI group, which was later taken over by the ADP group.

Neela Bhattacherjee Ms. Neela Bhattacherjee has been appointed as Managing Director, Additional Director of the Company. Neela currently serves as Executive Vice President and has been with the Company for over 15 years. She is responsible for strategy, sales and customer relationships in the company.

Nani Javeri Mr. Nani Javeri is a Independent Director of ACCELYA KALE SOLUTIONS LIMITED., Mr. Javeri has extensive experience of 43 years in the financial services industry. He is the former CEO of Bank of Sohar, Oman and Birla Sun Life Insurance. Under his leadership, Birla Sun Life Insurance (“BSLI”) emerged as one of the leading private sector life insurance companies in India. Mr. Javeri, prior to BSLI, spent 32 years with Grindlays Bank in various capacities in India, London and Melbourne. He had also been associated with Oman International Bank in Oman and Times Bank Limited in India. Mr. Javeri is associated with various organizations across different sectors as Director of INARCO Ltd., Ari Consolidated Investments Ltd., Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., Union KBC Asset Management Co (P) Ltd., Hannover Re Consulting Services.

Sangeeta Singh Ms. Sangeeta Singh is Independent Director of ACCELYA KALE SOLUTIONS LIMITED., she has work experience of over 33 years primarily in Human Resources but also encompassing employer branding, corporate communications, employee governance, harassment/grievance/redressal and some aspects of operations. Her experience spans professional services firms, financial services, consulting and media sectors Over her career, Ms. Singh has been associated with many academic institutions’ functional forums and leadership development centers. She is an active member and speaker at various HR forums. She has also been associated with various academic institutions collaborating with them on their development needs. Ms. Singh is currently a member of the Advisory Board of Women in Leadership Forum and a champion of encouraging women to leadership positions in corporate India. . She holds a Master’s Degree in Behavioral Psychology from Mumbai University and a certification in Strategic Human Resource Management from Harvard Business School, Boston.

Sekhar Natarajan Mr. Sekhar Natarajan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Accelya Kale Consultants Ltd. He is a industry professional; known for his integrity and passion for results. Mr. Natarajan has led and built Monsanto India Ltd. as an organization that is a growth leader in Indian agriculture. He was instrumental in creating and managing a multi organization partnership to give positive impact to the Ag biotech acceptance and cotton landscape of India. He is a strategic thinker with global experience in business development and mergers and acquisitions. He is a great people leader who has developed and nurtured talent for Monsanto and the Ag sector in India. He has taken early retirement from Monsanto after 30 years of working in the company. He is the managing partner at S N Consultants. He also holds the position of Chairman and Director at Monsanto India Ltd. Additionally, he serves as a Director at Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company Ltd and is also a Member of CII’s National Council on Agriculture and National Committee on Biotech.