David Cornhill Mr. David W. Cornhill is Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Cornhill is Chairman of the board of directors, a position he has held since AltaGas Services Inc.’s (AltaGas’ predecessor) inception on April 1, 1994. Mr. Cornhill is a founding shareholder and director of AltaGas Services Inc., and was Chief Executive Officer from April 1, 1994 to April 15, 2016. Prior to forming AltaGas Services Inc., Mr. Cornhill served in the capacities of Vice President, Finance and Administration, and Treasurer at Alberta and Southern Gas Co. Ltd. from 1991 to 1993 and as President and Chief Executive Officer until March 31, 1994.

David Harris Mr. David M. Harris has been promoted as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company., since April 16, 2016. Mr. Harris joined AltaGas in October 2010 and has held the positions of Chief Operating Officer, President Gas and Power, President Power and Vice President Major Projects Power. Prior thereto, Mr. Harris had 20 years of construction, engineering, operations and management experience in the international energy sector. Prior to working in the private sector, Mr. Harris held the rank of Commander in the United States Navy. Mr. Harris earned an EP MBA from the University of Virginia, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering and a BS in Nuclear Engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Timothy Watson Mr. Timothy Watson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of AltaGas Ltd. He was Executive Vice President of AltaGas from March 2015 to October 2015. Head and Managing Director, Canadian Energy and Power Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. from September 2010 to January 2015. Managing Director in Energy Investment Banking at CIBC World Markets in Calgary from February 2007 to July 2010. Managing Director in Energy Investment Banking with RBC Capital Markets in Calgary, Houston and San Francisco from 2001 to January 2007, and prior to that, various investment banking positions with RBC Capital Markets in Toronto and Calgary from 1990 to 2000.

John O'Brien Mr. John D. O'Brien is President, Chief Operating Officer of AltaGas Services (U.S.) Inc.. He was President of ASUS from May 1, 2015 to April 15, 2016. Executive Vice President, Public Policy and External Affairs of Energy Future Holdings from October 2011 to April 2015. Senior Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs of NRG Energy from March 2007 to September 2011.

Corine Bushfield Ms. Corine R.K. Bushfield is Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of the Company. She was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Long Run Exploration Ltd. from March 2013 to September 2016. Vice President and Assistant Controller of Encana Corporation from 2010 to March 2013.

John Lowe Mr. John E. Lowe is a Executive Vice President of AltaGas Ltd. He was Executive Vice President Corporate Development of AltaGas from December 2012 to December 2014. President AltaGas Utility Group Inc. from October 2011 to December 2012. Partner with the law firm of Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP from September 2005 to October 2011.

Randy Toone Ms. Randy W. Toone is Executive Vice President - Commercial and Business Development of the Company. She was Chief Operating Officer of CSV Midstream Solutions from July 2014 to November 2016. Country Manager of TAG Oil Ltd. from May 2013 to June 2014. President Utilities of AltaGas from December 2012 to April 2013. President Gas of AltaGas February 2012 to December 2012. Co-President Gas of AltaGas from December 2010 to January 2012.

Kent Stout Mr. Kent E. Stout is Senior Vice President - Organizational Development of AltaGas Ltd. He was Vice President Corporate Resources of AltaGas from 2002 to November 2016. Director Human Resources from 1999 to 2002.

Brad Grant Mr. Brad B. Grant is Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Grant Partner with the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP from January 2004 to May 2015. Associate with the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP from July 1997 to December 2003. Student-at-Law with the law firm of Stikeman Elliott LLP from June 1996 to July 1997.

M. Neil McCrank Mr. M. Neil McCrank, Q.C., P.Eng., is Lead Independent Director of AltaGas Ltd. Mr. McCrank is Counsel to the Calgary office of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. Mr. McCrank was Chairman of the Alberta Energy and Utilities Board from 1998 until 2007. Prior thereto, Mr. McCrank was with the Alberta Department of Justice, serving in various capacities, including Deputy Minister of Justice from 1989 to 1998.

Catherine Best Ms. Catherine M. Besthas is an Independent Director of AltaGas Ltd. From 2000 to March 2009 she was employed by Alberta Health Services and the Calgary Health Region, serving most recently as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to 2000 she was with Ernst & Young. Ms. Best is a Chartered Accountant, and was awarded her FCA designation in 2002 and her ICD.D in 2009. She is also a member of the board of directors of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, The Calgary Foundation and The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Victoria Calvert Ms. Victoria A. Calvert is an Independent Director of the Company., effective November 1, 2015. Ms. Calvert is the Community Service Learning (CSL) Facilitator for Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary, and a Professor of Entrepreneurship and International Business at the Bissett School of Business at MRU, where she has taught since 1988. She has served as a director of the Heritage Park Society Board and as an advisor for the Canadian Alliance for Community Service Learning (CACSL). She has consulted for more than 30 years, and published extensively regarding community engagement. Research interests included developing strategies for institutional and community partnerships, Global Service Learning, and structuring CSL for optimal stakeholder impact.

Allan Edgeworth Mr. Allan L. Edgeworth, P.Eng., is an Independent Director of AltaGas Ltd. Mr. Edgeworth is a Professional Engineer and an independent businessman. He was the President of ALE Energy Inc. (a private consulting company) from January 2005 through December 2015. Mr. Edgeworth was the President and CEO of Alliance Pipeline Ltd. from 2001 until December 2004. Mr. Edgeworth joined Alliance Pipeline Ltd. in 1998 as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Daryl Gilbert Mr. Daryl H. Gilbert, P.Eng.., is an Independent Director of AltaGas Ltd. from May 4, 2000 to April 30, 2004 Daryl Gilbert is a Professional Engineer, and joined JOG Capital Inc. in May 2008 as a Managing Director and Investment Committee Member, and prior thereto was an independent businessman since January 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Gilbert was President and Chief Executive Officer of Gilbert Laustsen Jung Associates Ltd., an engineering consulting firm.

Robert Hodgins Mr. Robert B. Hodgins is an Independent Director of AltaGas Ltd. Mr. Hodgins is a Chartered Accountant and has been an independent businessman since November 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Hodgins served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pengrowth Corporation from 2002 to 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Hodgins held the position of Vice President and Treasurer of Canadian Pacific Limited from 1998 to 2002 and was Chief Financial Officer of TransCanada PipeLines Limited from 1993 to 1998.

Phillip Knoll Mr. Phillip R. Knoll is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Knoll is a Professional Engineer and the President of Knoll Energy Inc. Mr. Knoll previously was CEO of Corridor Resources Inc. from Oct 2010 to Sept 2014. Up to July 2004 he held roles that included Group Vice President, Duke Energy Gas Transmission, Chair, Management Committee and President for Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline, and held senior roles at Westcoast Energy Inc., TransCanada Pipelines Limited and Alberta Natural Gas Company Ltd. Mr. Knoll was a director of AltaGas Utility Group Inc. from 2005 to 2009. He has over 35 years of varied experience in the energy sector, primarily related to energy infrastructure businesses.