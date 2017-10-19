Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)
ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.45TRY
19 Oct 2017
7.45TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.12TL (+1.64%)
0.12TL (+1.64%)
Prev Close
7.33TL
7.33TL
Open
7.35TL
7.35TL
Day's High
7.45TL
7.45TL
Day's Low
7.25TL
7.25TL
Volume
2,155,466
2,155,466
Avg. Vol
1,853,199
1,853,199
52-wk High
7.47TL
7.47TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL
3.60TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Izzet Garih
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ishak Alaton
|88
|2015
|Honorary President
|
Ayhan Yavrucu
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
M. Alper Kaptanoglu
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Contracting
|
Vedat Alaton
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Bekir Bora
|Executive Vice President - Contracting - Project Finance and Local Business Development
|
Harun Moreno
|2006
|Executive Vice President - Land and Business Development, General Manager - Alarko Real Estate Investment Co.
|
Aykut Baycan
|Executive Vice President - Contracting - Accounting
|
Onat Bitik
|2007
|Executive Vice President - Contracting - Construction
|
Edip Ilkbahar
|Executive Vice President - Tourism
|
A. Onder Kazazoglu
|2010
|Executive Vice President - Energy Distribution
|
H. Onder Sahin
|Executive Vice President - Industry and Trade
|
Umit Yildiz
|49
|2006
|Senior Vice President - Financial Analysis, Systems and Planning
|
Mustafa Filiz
|Senior Vice President - Accounting
|
Mehmet Ahkemoglu
|Senior Vice President - Auditing
|
Leyla Alaton
|Member of the Board
|
Niv Herzikowitz
|Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Donmez
|71
|2014
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Hatipoglu
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Izzet Kismir
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Melis Aylikci Berber
|2016
|Shareholder Relations Unit Executive
Biographies
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Izzet Garih
|--
|
Ishak Alaton
|--
|
Ayhan Yavrucu
|--
|
M. Alper Kaptanoglu
|--
|
Vedat Alaton
|--
|
Bekir Bora
|--
|
Harun Moreno
|--
|
Aykut Baycan
|--
|
Onat Bitik
|--
|
Edip Ilkbahar
|--
|
A. Onder Kazazoglu
|--
|
H. Onder Sahin
|--
|
Umit Yildiz
|--
|
Mustafa Filiz
|--
|
Mehmet Ahkemoglu
|--
|
Leyla Alaton
|--
|
Niv Herzikowitz
|--
|
Mehmet Donmez
|--
|
Ahmet Hatipoglu
|--
|
Izzet Kismir
|--
|
Melis Aylikci Berber
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Izzet Garih
|0
|0
|
Ishak Alaton
|0
|0
|
Ayhan Yavrucu
|0
|0
|
M. Alper Kaptanoglu
|0
|0
|
Vedat Alaton
|0
|0
|
Bekir Bora
|0
|0
|
Harun Moreno
|0
|0
|
Aykut Baycan
|0
|0
|
Onat Bitik
|0
|0
|
Edip Ilkbahar
|0
|0
|
A. Onder Kazazoglu
|0
|0
|
H. Onder Sahin
|0
|0
|
Umit Yildiz
|0
|0
|
Mustafa Filiz
|0
|0
|
Mehmet Ahkemoglu
|0
|0
|
Leyla Alaton
|0
|0
|
Niv Herzikowitz
|0
|0
|
Mehmet Donmez
|0
|0
|
Ahmet Hatipoglu
|0
|0
|
Izzet Kismir
|0
|0
|
Melis Aylikci Berber
|0
|0