Adnan Abdulmalek Mr. Adnan Ahmed Yusuf Abdulmalek has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since April 8, 2005. He also acts as Member of the Credit and Award Committees of the Bank. He started his banking career in 1973 at Habib Bank, and worked as Assistant Manager of Credit Transactions at American Express Bank between 1975 and 1980. He held several positions at Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) from 1980 onwards, including Main Branch Manager, Deputy General Manager and Vice Chairman, Director of Global Marketing and Finance Institutions Division, Head of Arab World Division and Vice Manager of Subsidiaries and Investments. In 1998, Mr. Abdulmalek became Chairman of ABC Islamic Bank (EC). He was appointed as General Manager of Albaraka Banking Group (ABG) in March 2000. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Islamic Bank from 2002 to 2004, and has been performing as Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of ABG since August 2004. Mr. Abdulmalek has served as Board Member or Chairman of several banks within the ABG group. He was granted the award of Banker of Year at the World Islamic Banks Conference in 2004, and is also Vice Chairman of Arab Banks' Union in Lebanon and Chairman of Islamic Investment Bank of Europe in England. Mr. Abdulmalek studied Administrative Sciences at the University of Hull, and received an MBA degree from the same university.

Yalcin Oner Mr. Yalcin Oner has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors responsible for Internal Systems of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since April 2002. He served on the Audit Committee of the Bank, as well as Board Member responsible for Internal Systems between December 2006 and March 2008, and acted as Alternate Member of the Credit Committee. He started his career in 1959, at the Ministry of Finance as Certified Public Accountant. He began to work for State Investment Bank in 1972, and for Yatirim Finansman Investment Inc. in 1978. He became General Manager of Albaraka Turk Ozel Finans Kurumu in 1985, and held this position until he was elected as Board Member of this institution in 1996. In July 2001, Mr. Oner was also appointed as Board Member responsible for Internal Audit and Risk Management of the institution, and between April 2002 and January 2007, served as Executive Board Member. He received a Bachelors degree from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi, and a Masters degree from the University of Minnesota in Public Administration.

Meliksah Utku Mr. Meliksah Utku is performing as Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs, Budgeting and Financial Reporting of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS. Priorly, he served as Chief Economist of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. Mr. Utku also serves as Member of the Assets and Liabilities Management Committee of the Bank. He previously served on the Governance Committee of the Bank. He graduated from Mechanical Engineering Department of Bogazici University with a Bachelors degree in 1990. He completed his graduate studies in London School of Economics between the years 1990 and 1992 and Masters degree on Economics in Marmara University between the years 1996 and 1998.

Mitat Aktas Mr. Mitat Aktas has been performing as Auditing Group President of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since 2003, and as Board Member of the Bank since March 20, 2008. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Bank. Mr. Aktas began his career as an auditor in the Ministry of Finance in 1984, and joined the Bank as Financial Affairs Manager in 1996. Mr. Aktas graduated from the Political Sciences Faculty of Ankara Universitesi with a degree in Economics in 1984, and received his Masters degree from Vanderbilt University in Economics in 1992.

Temel Haziroglu Mr. Temel Haziroglu is serving as Vice General Manager responsible for Operations, Administrative Affairs and Human Resources of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. He also acts as Member of the Assets and Liabilities Management Committee of the Bank. He worked as Programmer, System Analyst and Assistant Manager of Information Technology of Turkiye Emlak Bankasi. He served in the trading sector, and acted as Independent Consultant between 1992 and 1995. Then, he was appointed as Data Processing Manager and Deputy Manager of Personnel and Administrative Affairs of the Bank in 1996. Mr. Haziroglu received his Bachelors degree in Mathematical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1980.

Mehmet Vercin Mr. Mehmet Ali Vercin has been performing as Vice General Manager of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. responsible for Corporate and Retail Marketing since September 2005. He also acts as Member of the Assets and Liabilities Management Committee of the Bank. He worked as Manager of Exporting Affairs and as Marketing Manager for several companies between 1984 and 1993. He joined the Bank as Projects Marketing Specialist in 1993, and was promoted to the position of Marketing Manager in 2002. Mr. Vercin received his Bachelors degree in Economics from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi in 1987.

Turgut Simitcioglu Mr. Turgut Simitcioglu is performing as Vice General Manager - Credit Operations, Risk Monitoring of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS. Mr. Simitcioglu received his degree from Education Faculty in King Saud University (Saudi Arabia) in 1989. He commenced his professional career as an officer in the central branch of Albaraka Turk in 1990. He was then promoted as assistant chief and chief between 1993 and 1997, second manager and assistant manager between 1997 and 2001 in central branch of the Bank. Between 2001 and 2003 he first became Vice Manager in the branch and then in corporate credits department. Mr. Simitcioglu was performing as Manager of central branch from 2003 to 2009.

Nihat Boz Mr. Nihat Boz has been performing as Vice General Manager responsible for Legal Affairs of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since December 21, 2009. After being self-employed lawyer between the years 1985 and 1987, he was appointed as lawyer to the department of legal affairs at Albaraka Turk in 1987. He became assistant manager in 1995 and legal affairs manager in 1996 in the same department. Between the years 2002 and 2009, he was head legal consultant at Albaraka Turk. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Istanbul University in 1985.

Ayhan Keser Mr. Ayhan Keser is Vice General Manager - Financial Institutions, Personal Marketing and Investor Relations of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS. He graduated from the Department of Economics at the Middle East Technical University, Ankara in 1991. Following a short working experience in T.C. Ziraat Bank, Mr. Keser worked consecutively as Banks’ Sworn Assistant Auditor and Banks’ Sworn Auditor at Undersecretariat of Treasury of Prime Ministry of Republic of Turkey. He then joined the Bank Asya in 1997 where resigned in 2011 while he was Assistant General Manager. Mr. Keser joined Albaraka Turk in March 2011 as the Assistant General Manager. He is responsible for the Financial Affairs and Fund Management & Financial Institutions departments.

Mahmut Emek Mr. Mahmut Esfa Emek is performing as Vice General Manager - Corporate, Commercial and Personal Credit of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. He also acts as Member of the Assets and Liabilities Management and Credit Risk Management Committees of the Bank. He graduated from the faculty of Management at Ataturk University (Erzurum) in 1985. Mr. Emek joined the Imar Bank in 1988 as assistant inspector. He began at Albaraka Turk in 1990 and he worked as assistant inspector, inspector, assistant head of inspection board and head of the inspection board between 1990 and 2003. In 2003, Mr. Emek was appointed as the manager of operations department and he became senior manager at the same department in 2010. He was promoted as the vice general manager in March 2011. He is responsible for International Banking Operations, Banking Services Operations, Credits Operations and Payment Systems Operations departments.

Bulent Taban Mr. Bulent Taban is serving as Vice General Manager of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. responsible for Corporate and Retail Credits and Foreign Relations. He also acts as Member of the Credit Risk Management, and Assets and Liabilities Management Committees of the Bank. He began his banking career as Auditor on the Board of Auditors for Turk Ticaret Bankasi (Turkish Commercial Bank). He moved on to Kentbank in 1995, where he was appointed as Manager of Retail Banking in 1997. He joined the Bank as Manager of Retail Banking in 2002. Mr. Taban received his Bachelors degree from the Faculty of Management of Istanbul Universitesi in 1987. He completed his Masters degree in Management at the Social Sciences of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1990.

Fahrettin Yahsi Mr. Fahrettin Yahsi has been performing as General Manager and Executive Member of the Board of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since November 9, 2009. Prior to his appointment he was serving as Senior Vice General Manager of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. He also acts as Member of the Credit Risk Management, and Assets and Liabilities Management Committees of the Bank. He started his career as Auditor for banks in 1987. He worked for Ege Bank as Vice General Manager between 1996 and 1998. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of the Bank in 1998. Mr. Yahsi received his Bachelors degree in Management from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi in 1987, and his Masters degree in Banking from the Social Sciences Institute of Marmara Universitesi in 2006.

Osman Akyuz Mr. Osman Akyuz has been serving as Executive Board Member of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since April, 2002. He has also been serving as Member of the Credit and Award Committees of the Bank since November 2001 and as Observing Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Bank. He started his career as Certified Public Accountant at the Ministry of Finance in 1978. He, then, transferred to Sezai Turkes - Fevzi Akkaya Group as Auditor and Financial Consultant in 1983. In 1985, he joined Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. as Manager of Financial and Administrative Affairs. Thereafter, he worked as Fund Allocations Manager between 1991 and 1994, as Assistant General Manager between 1994 and 95 and as General Manager from 1996 to 2002. Mr. Akyuz has been Secretary General of the Union of Turkish Participation Banks since 2002, and Board Member of Istanbul Chamber of Commerce since 2005.

Fahad Al Rajhi Mr. Fahad Abdullah A. Al Rajhi has been performing as Board Member of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since March 20, 2008. He also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Alternate Member of the Credit Committee of the Bank. Mr. Al Rajhi began his career as Assistant Central Branch Manager of Rajhi Yatirim Bankasi in 1987, and later served as Central Branch Manager, Assistant Manager of the Warranty Department and Vice General Manager of Government Relations and Investments. He acted as General Manager of the Treasury and Finance Unit of Rajhi Investment Bank until May 2008. Mr. Al Rajhi served as Board Member of Saudi Arabia Public Transportation Institution between 1995 and 2001. He currently performs as Chairman of Fahad Abdullah Al-Rajhi Holding, and Board Member of Bangladesh Islamic Bank, Resot Cement (Oman) and Najran Cement (UAE) firms, Gulf Merchant Group and Capital Management House (Bahrain). Mr. Al Rajhi graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1987, with a BSc degree in Industrial Administration.

Ibrahim Al Shamsi Mr. Ibrahim Fayez Humaid Al Shamsi has been performing as Board Member of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since April 8, 2005. He also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Bank. He started his career in 1969, at Bank of Oman as Current Accounts Chief, and became Manager of Ajman Branch of the bank in 1971. He held several positions in the finance sector, including Manager of Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Public Works and City Planning of the United Arab Emirates in 1972; Assistant General Manager at Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development in 1976, and Board Member of European Arab Bank Holding in Luxembourg in 1978, Austrian Conference Centre Co. in Vienna in 1984, Industrial Bank of the United Arab Emirates in 1983 and Dubai Islamic Bank in 1998. Mr. Al Shamsi, who also worked as Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Co. in Bahrain and Manager of Arab Fund for Economical and Social Development in Kuwait in 1983, has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic Bank in Dubai since the beginning of 2004.

Hamad Eqab H.E. Hamad Abdullah Ali Eqab has been Member of the Board of Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. since March 20, 2008. He also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Bank. He began his career as an auditing officer at Bahrain Monetary Agency (Central Bank) in 1993, and worked at Arthur Andersen Auditing and Consulting Company's Bahrain office as insurance auditor in 1996. Between 2002 and 2004, he served as Audit Manager in Shamil Bank of Bahrain BSC responsible for various auditing and consulting projects. He acted as Upper Management Auditing Supervisor in Ithmaar Bank from 2004 until 2005. He has been Vice President of Financial Control in Albaraka Banking Group (ABG) since February 2005. He graduated from University of Bahrain with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1993. Mr. Eqab is a Certified Public Accountant.