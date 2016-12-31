Name Description

Danuta Gray Ms. Danuta Gray serves as Non-Executive Interim Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 6 February 2017. Danuta brings significant leadership experience to the Board, having spent nine years as CEO of Telefónica O2 in Ireland. Her career in telecommunications spans 26 years, during which time she held numerous senior roles at BT Group PLC, gaining experience in marketing, customer service, communications, technology and sales, and leading and implementing change. She has also served as a Non-Executive Director of Irish Life & Permanent PLC and Aer Lingus Group PLC. She has been Non-Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Old Mutual PLC, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of PageGroup PLC, and Member of the Defence Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Philip Monks Mr. Philip Monks, OBE serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Phillip is the founding CEO of Aldermore and has a long-standing track record in championing small and medium-sized businesses and British economic growth. His banking career spans more than three decades, which includes establishing and serving as CEO of Europe Arab Bank PLC and over 20 years at Barclays PLC where he held a variety of senior corporate and private banking roles, including CEO of Gerrard Investment Management Limited, Managing Director of Barclays Corporate Banking in London, the Midlands and South East, and Head of Barclays Private Bank in Geneva. In June 2016, Phillip was awarded an OBE for his services to banking. He is Member of the FCA Smaller Business Practitioner Panel.

James Mack Mr. James Mack serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company.James brings significant financial experience to the Board, having spent six years at Skipton Building Society in capital markets, finance and audit, where he was instrumental in leading the merger with Scarborough Building Society. James began his career with KPMG LLP where he spent 11 years in the firm’s financial services audit practice and he has also been Acting CFO of the Co-operative Banking Group Limited. He was appointed as a Director of Aldermore Bank PLC in June 2013.

Dana Cuffe Mr. Dana J. Cuffe serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Dana has over 30 years’ experience in financial services and, prior to joining Aldermore, served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for RenaissanceRe Holdings Limited in Bermuda and was Head of Operations in Ireland. Prior to that, he spent three years as Chief Information Officer of Egg PLC, taking the organisation through an IPO and growing the customer base to over three million. Dana has also held senior IT positions in the UK, US and Australia with Credit Suisse First Boston, Global Asset Management, Citibank N.A. and Bank of America. Dana is responsible for Technology, Group Services and Operations, Strategy, Strategic Propositions, Marketing and Digital.

Christine Palmer Ms. Christine Palmer serves as Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Christine has over 28 years’ experience in risk management, corporate and commercial banking, having held roles at ING Bank N.V., where she spent eight years across London and Amsterdam, Ernst & Young LLP and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. Her career at RBS spanned almost 14 years, during which time she held a number of senior positions in the Risk function including divisional chief risk officer and senior credit risk roles. She was most recently Global Head of Operational Risk and Director of Risk, Services. Christine is responsible for Risk across the Group which includes credit, operational, compliance, conduct and financial crime risk, as well as capital and liquidity risks.

Carl D'Ammassa Mr. Carl D'Ammassa serves as Group Managing Director - Business Finance of the company. Carl has spent a number of years in the asset finance industry. Having started his financial services career at GE Capital, he held various financial, operational and general management positions in GE’s Equipment Finance, Equipment Services and Restructuring divisions, including the post of CEO of the vehicle rental, plant hire and key leasing businesses. Prior to joining Aldermore, he was the Managing Director of Hitachi Capital Business Finance. Throughout his career, Carl has gained experience in challenging turnaround and transformational situations leading significant sales, operational and process improvements. Carl is responsible for the management of the Group’s lending activity through the Business Finance Division, which comprises the Asset Finance and Invoice Finance business lines.

Rob Divall Mr. Rob Divall serves as Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Rob joined Aldermore from the Board of AdviserPlus Business Solutions Limited, a leading provider of HR managed services, where he led strategy and product development and played a key commercial role in the growth of the company through to its eventual acquisition goal. Prior to this, Rob held a variety of HR leadership positions in his eight years with Lloyds Banking Group PLC. Before Lloyds, he worked with Accenture PLC leading change programmes within the HR outsourcing division, having started the first decade of his career in retail where he held a number of senior HR and commercial roles in The Big Food Group PLC and Boots the Chemists Limited. Rob is responsible for the Group HR function and the delivery of the people elements of the Group’s strategy and performance.

Rachel Spencer Ms. Rachel Spencer serves as Company Secretary of the company. Rachel has over 25 years’ listed company experience. She was the Deputy Company Secretary at Invensys PLC from 1999 until 2014 on the conclusion of its acquisition by Schneider Electric SA. She was previously with BTR PLC having joined as a trainee chartered secretary. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Rachel acts as secretary to the Board and its Committees and is accountable to the Board (through the Chairman) on all corporate governance matters.

Chris Patrick Mr. Chris Patrick serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Chris brings over 25 years of financial services experience to the Board. He has been a Partner at AnaCap Financial Partners LLP since 2009 and heads the Risk and Liability Management Team, which assists the AnaCap Funds in funding, liquidity management, and monitoring key credit and market risks relating to their portfolio investments. Prior to joining AnaCap, Chris spent 10 years at Lehman Brothers International and prior to that, he held roles at Credit Suisse First Boston, Nomura International and Goldman Sachs. He has been Partner and Head of Risk and Liability Management at AnaCap Financial Partners LLP. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Credoma a.s. and Director of Equa Holdings Limited.

John Hitchins Mr. John Hitchins serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. John has extensive financial and audit experience having previously been a senior banking partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, specialising in bank auditing and advisory services for clients including Lloyds Banking Group PLC, the Bank of England, Bank of Ireland (UK) PLC, Barclays PLC and JP Morgan Chase. From 2001 to 2010, John was PwC’s banking industry leader and from 2010 until his retirement led the PwC network’s global IFRS technical group. John has also carried out a wide variety of advisory work for other banks and on behalf of the regulators covering corporate governance, high-level controls and other regulatory issues. He is Trustee and member of the Governing Council of the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation, a not-for-profit City-based think tank. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Financial Reporting Review Panel.

Robert Sharpe Mr. Robert Sharpe is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 31 October 2017. Robert has over 35 years’ experience in the banking sector, with a strong focus on mortgage lending. His previous executive roles include Group Operations Director and then CEO of Portman Building Society, where he led the merger with Nationwide Building Society, and CEO, Mortgages at Bank of Ireland (UK) PLC. In 2008, he joined West Bromwich Building Society as CEO to chart and implement its rescue plan. Robert is an experienced Non-Executive Director with previous appointments including United Arab Bank PJSC, National Bank of Oman SAOG and George Wimpey PLC. He is a Chairman of Al Rayan Bank PLC. He has been Chairman of Bank of Ireland (UK) PLC, Executive Chairman of Stonehaven UK Limited, Chairman of Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC.

Peter Shaw Mr. Peter Shaw serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Peter brings over 30 years’ financial services experience having spent most of his career at The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and National Westminster Bank PLC where he worked across a number of business areas including retail, SME, private banking, corporate banking, HR and risk. Peter spent many years in senior risk management roles including COO of the risk function at Group Head Office in the UK and CRO for various group businesses within RBS NatWest. In addition, Peter served as Interim CRO at the Co-operative Banking Group Limited. He has been Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Risk Committee of Bank of Ireland (UK) PLC and Non-Executive Director of Willis Limited.

Christopher Stamper Mr. Christopher Stamper serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Chris has 35 years’ experience in the asset finance arena, most latterly as Director and CEO of ING Lease (UK) Limited. He is a founding Governor of the Leasing Foundation and was Director of the Finance and Leasing Association and a former Chairman of their Asset Finance Division. Prior to this, Chris held senior management roles at Abbey National PLC, where he was responsible for five business units focused on the SME market, and was the Managing Director of Lombard Sales Finance where he spent 21 years. He was appointed as a Director of Aldermore Bank PLC in May 2013.