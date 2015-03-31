Name Description

Chirayu Amin Mr. Chirayu R. Amin is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He Served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. He is commerce graduate and a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a fellow member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is having a experience in finance, accounts, taxation and management function. Mr. R. K. Baheti is Director-Finance and Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. R. K. Baheti holds Directorships in Alembic Exports Limited, Sierra Healthcare Limited and Sierra Investments Limited. He does not hold any shares in the Company.

Rajkumar Baheti Shri. Rajkumar K. Baheti is Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Executive Director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. He holds B.com (Hons), FCA, FCS. He has 31 years of experience. He was Sr. Vice-President - Finance & Company Secretary, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pranav Amin Shri. Pranav Amin is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. He holds MBA. He has 12 years of experience. Previously he was Emploed by Nirayu Private Limited.

Shaunak Amin Mr. Shaunak Amin is Joint Managing Director, Director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has graduated from University of Massachusetts, USA with Economics as his specials. He has varied work experience with Multinationals including Merril Lynch, Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation etc. His experience in Sales and Marketing has benefi ted the Company immensely in achieving the new heights in sales. Mr. Shaunak Amin is President Formulations of the Company and is heading the Branded Formulations Division of the Company since 2009. He holds directorships AGI Developers Limited, Gujarat Flying Club (Section 25 Company) and Incozen Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Milin Mehta Mr. Milin Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. K. C. Mehta & Co., a reputed fi rm of Chartered Accountants. He is fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a Law Graduate and holds Masters Degree in Commerce. He has also co-authored a book on “Minimum Alternate Tax” published by The Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society. He is also active in social service and is presently heading a reputed educational institution involved in providing school education in Vadodara. He also holds Directorships in Alembic Limited, Gujarat Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Startronic Investment Consultant Pvt. Ltd. and Technokraft Products Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman of Audit Committee and Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievances Committee of Alembic Limited and member of Audit Committee of the Company.

K. Ramanathan Mr. K.G. Ramanathan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. He is a postgraduate in Physics from University of Madras and is a Retd. IAS Officer. He has worked in senior administrative positions in the State of Gujarat and also in Government of India. He has industrial experience particularly in the fields of fertilizers, chemicals and petrochemicals. Before his retirement from Government service, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (IPCL), a prestigious petrochemical Company of India. Mr. Ramanathan is the Chairman of Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association of India. He is the founder President of Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE). He is associated with several trade and industry associations and social organisations. He does not hold any other Directorships.