Marie-Claude Bernal Ms. Marie-Claude Bernal serves as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of SA Esker since 2000. Ms. Bernal gained Finance and Accounting Degree from Haut Enseignement Commercial pour les Jeunes Filles in 1967 and a MBA, specializing in Finance and Computer Science, from the University of Chicago in 1971. She joined the Banque de Neuflize where she managed a mutual fund. In 1977, she joined Wellington Management in Boston, where she helped launch and grow the international investment department, becoming a partner in 1994. She pursued her collaboration with this company until 2000. Ms. Bernal is also a Member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Potentia Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Jean-Michel Berard Mr. Jean-Michel Berard is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of SA Esker as of August 31, 1999. He received his Computer Engineering Degree in 1984 from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon. Shortly thereafter, he co-founded Esker. Since the founding, he has been primarily responsible for product strategy, implementing development programs that respond quickly to changing technology trends and creating comprehensive, market-ready products. In his current role, he is responsible for defining and executing Esker's business plan. He also represents Esker to potential partners, the European technological community, IT analysts, and the trade press. Ernst & Young named him European Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000. He was named as one of the Top Technology Visionaries by Start magazine in 2002. He was named Advisor to the French Foreign Trade Ministry in 2009.

Kleber Beauvillain Mr. Kleber Beauvillain serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SA Esker since 2000. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett- Packard Europe for 20 years before being appointed Chairman of its Supervisory Board. He currently serves as Director of Lafayette Int SA and Alpha Mos SA, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Orege SA, among others.

Emmanuel Olivier Mr. Emmanuel Olivier serves as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Committee of SA Esker since January 27, 2003. He joined the Company in 1999. He leads the Company's operations worldwide, covering sales, marketing and consulting activities. He also supervises the Company's finances and is in charge of the Company's financial communication and investor relations. He joined Esker SA in 1999 as Chief Financial Officer and was promoted to his current role in 2003. Prior to joining The Company, he worked as an Audit Manager for Ernst & Young for seven years, including two years in Philadelphia, United States. He was awarded a Masters Degree in Business Administration in 1991 from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce of Nice Sophia Antipolis and earned the CPA (Certified Public Accountant) qualification from the state of Pennsylvania, United States.

Jean-Jacques Berard Mr. Jean-Jacques Berard serves as Executive Vice President of Research & Development of SA Esker and is also Invited Member of the Company's Management Board. He received his Engineering Degree in 1988 from Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon. Before joining Esker SA, he was the Research and Development (R&D) Team Manager at Andersen Consulting in Lyon. He joined Esker SA in 1995, first as Project Leader for the SQL Team and then advancing to R&D Manager in November 1997.

Anne Grand-Clement Ms. Anne Grand-Clement serves as Vice President of Professional Services and Technical Support, and Invited Member of the Management Board of SA Esker. She joined Arthur Andersen Consulting in 1991, where she was Consultant until 1995. From 1996 till 2000 she was Account Manager at Cincom. In 2000 she joined Esker SA as Manager of the French Professional Services department. She later advanced to European Technical Support Manager. Holder of three Bachelor Degrees (AES, MASS & LEA), Ms. Grand-Clement received her Masters Degree in Computer Science Applied to Business Administration (MIAGE) in 1991 from the Universite Claude Bernard, Lyon I, France.

Eric Thomas Mr. Eric Thomas serves as Vice President - Business Development, Invited Member of the Management Board at SA Esker. He joined the Company in September 1997. Mr. Thomas was Manager of the France subsidiary and then the South Europe subsidiary for three years and then took charge of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development in 2001. He notably took part in the launch and the development of Esker SA’s on demand services (FlyDoc and Esker on Demand). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Thomas worked for France Telecom EGT, where he held various sales management roles for seven years. He studied Business in the United States.

Eric Bussy Mr. Eric Bussy serves as Director of Marketing and Product Management of SA Esker and is also Invited Member of the Company's Management Board since 2005. He received his MBA from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce IDRAC Lyon, France. Before joining Esker SA, Mr. Bussy spent three years as International Product Manager working on projects for France Air and Melink Corporation in Cincinnati, in the United States. He then served as Field Marketing Manager for Seal’s and Cdtel in France for two years and joined Esker SA in 2002 as the Director of Marketing and Communication. As of 2005, he has taken on an extended role of Product Manager.

Steve Smith Mr. Steve Smith serves as Invited Member of the Management Committee - US Chief Operating Officer of SA Esker. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He worked for Pitney Bowes for two years, and then joined Equitrac as Head of International Sales for 17 years. He joined Esker SA in 2003 as Director of Sales of DeliveryWare.