Name Description

Armando Garza Sada Eng. Armando Garza Sada serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 11, 2010, He has been on the Company's Board since April 1991. Previously, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and Director of Development. He also serves as Member of the Company's Planning and Finance Committee. He joined the Company in 1978. In addition, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of FEMSA, Gigante, Liverpool, LAMOSA, CYDSA, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Frisa, MVS, Multivision and Tecnologico de Monterrey. In the past, he has been Chairman of CAINTRA and the Mexican Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector (CEESP). He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University.

Alvaro Fernandez Garza Mr. Alvaro Fernandez Garza serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 10, 2010. He also acts as Member of the Planning and Finance Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 1991. Previously, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Sigma, a subsidiary of the Company. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Mexicana, PYOSA, BBVA Bancomer (Regional Board) and the Monterrey Museum of Contemporary Art. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, a Masters degree in Business Administration from Tecnologico de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Georgetown University.

Ramon Alberto Leal Chapa Mr. Ramon Alberto Leal Chapa serves as Chief Financial Officer of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 2009 and has acted as Director of Treasury. In the past, he served as Director of Strategic Planning, Director of Merger and Acquisitions and Director of Corporate Finance and Strategic Projects at Grupo Vitro. Previously, he worked at Pulsar, Vector Casa de Bolsa and Violy & Partners in New York. He is also Counselor at the Monterrey Chapter of the Harvard University, President of de Asociacion Ex-UDEM and Member of IMEF and the Harvard University Alumni Organization. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Operations Management from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

Mario Paez Gonzalez Mr. Mario H. Paez Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Alimentos, a subsidiary of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. Previously, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, between 2005 and 2006, as well as Chief Financial Officer from 2009 to 2010. He joined the Company in 1974. In the past, he was President of CONMEXICO, Vice President of Consejo Nacional Agropecuario and Vice President of Consejo Mexicano de la Carne. He holds a degree in Public Accounting and a Masters degree in Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Tulane University and a Diploma in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Armando Tamez Martinez Eng. Armando Tamez Martinez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Nemak, a subsidiary of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1984. He holds a Masters degree in Engineering and Administration from the George Washington University in 1983 and a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1978.

Jose de Jesus Valdez Simancas Mr. Jose de Jesus Valdez Simancas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Alpek, a subsidiary company of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1976. In the past, he served as President of Asociacion Nacional de Industria Quimica and Camanara de la Industrua de Transformacion en Nuevo Leon. He holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the Stanford University in 1977 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Occidente in 1978. He studied in Engineering and Masters in Administration at Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Sergio Rolando Zubiran Shetler Mr. Sergio Rolando Zubiran Shetler serves as Chief Executive Officer of Axtel, a subsidiary of Alfa, S.A.B de C.V. since 2016. He joined the Company in 1999. In the past, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Matec in Brazil, Director of Systems of Ericsson in Mexico and Chief Executive Officer of Ericsson in Argentina. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Masters degree in Operational Research from the University of Southern California.

Alejandro Elizondo Barragan Mr. Alejandro M. Elizondo Barragan serves as Director of Development of Alfa, S.A.B de C.V. since March 22, 2010. Before that, he served as Chief Financial and Planning Officer of the Company, as well as General Manager of Alpek Division. He joined the Company in 1976. In the past, he worked at Hylsamex. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Embotelladoras Arca and Banco Regional de Monterrey. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

Carlos Jimenez Barrera Mr. Carlos Jimenez Barrera serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Audit and Institutional Relations and Secretary of Alfa S.A.B de C.V. since 2005. He joined the Company in 1976. In the past, he served as Director of Legal Affairs of Alfa Corporativo and Hysalmex, as well as Associate Partner of the Law Firm Canales y Jimenez SC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Comparative Law from the University of New York.

Paulino Jose Rodriguez Mendivil Mr. Paulino Jose Rodriguez Mendivil serves as Director of Human Resources and Services of Alfa S.A.B de C.V. He joined the Company in 2004 and worked at Sigma Alimentos, serving as Director of Human Resources and Director of Institutional Sales. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Spirax Sarco and Prosider. He is Member of Patronato Museo del Blanqueo, Colegio de Ingenieros Industriales and IRPAC-CAINTRA. He is Industrial and Systems Engineer and holds a Masters degree in Energy from Universidad del Pais Vasco and also holds a degree from Naval Academy.

Jose Fernando Calderon Rojas Mr. Jose Fernando Calderon Rojas serves as Independent Director of Alfa S.A.B de C.V. since April 2005. He has also served as Member of Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Franca Industrias SA de CV. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of FEMSA and BBVA Bancomer, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Franca Industrias SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and a degree in Taxation.

Enrique Luis Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Enrique Luis Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Independent Director of Alfa S.A.B de C.V. since March 2010. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, Consorcio Aereomexico SA de CV and Grupo Herdez SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Francisco Javier Fernandez Carbajal Mr. Francisco Javier Fernandez Carbajal serves as Independent Director of Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2010. He is also Chairman of the Company's Planning and Finance Committee. He also serves as Director of Administrative Services of Contry S.A. de C.V. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical & Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 1987. He acts as Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He also has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Fondo Mexico (Mexico Fund), General Electric Company, Grupo Carso, Grupo Mexico, Grupo Televisa, Investment Company of America, Kellogg Company Inc and The Home Depot. In addition, he acts as President of the Mexican Council of Businessmen. In the past, he was President of the Mexican Business Coordinating Council. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as Independent Director of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2000. He acts as Member of the Corporate Practices Committees of the Company. He served as member of the Company’s Finance and Audit Committees. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of El Puerto de Liverpool, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, Grupo Bimbo, FEMSA, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Grupo Coppel, Nacional Monte de Piedad and Tecnologico de Monterrey. In the past, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of the International Capital Markets Advisory Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank and President of the Private Sector Industrial and Economic Council (CEESP). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Wisconsin University, a degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree from the University of California.

David Martinez Guzman Mr. David Martinez Guzman serves as Independent Director of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2010. He is also Member of the Company's Planning and Finance Committee. In addition, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Fintech Advisory Limited. He holds a Bachelors degree in Philosophy from Pontificia Universidad Gregoriana de Roma, Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Adrian Sada Gonzalez Mr. Adrian G. Sada Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1994. He acts as Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. In addition, he acted as Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vitro SAB de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Gruma, Cydsa, Regio Empresas, Latin American Executive Board for the Wharton School, Mexican Council of Businessmen and Grupo de Industriales de Nuevo Leon.

Federico Toussaint Elosua Eng. Federico Toussaint Elosua serves as Independent Director of Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2008. He also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo LAMOSA SAB de CV. He has been President of CAINTRA, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Xignux, Grupo Chapa, Hospital San Jose and Universidad de Monterrey. He holds a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.