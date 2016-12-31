Name Description

Andrew Page Mr. Andrew Page serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is one of the founding directors of Alfa. Andrew became the Chief Executive Officer in 2010 and subsequently Executive Chairman in September 2016. Andrew provides commercial oversight and is responsible for setting the strategic direction and goals of the company.

Andrew Denton Mr. Andrew Denton serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is Alfa’s Chief Executive Officer and leads the Group. Andrew joined the company in 1995 and became a member of the Board of Directors in 2003 as Sales and Marketing Director. He was made Chief Operating Officer in 2010 and became CEO in September 2016. Andrew is also director and joint founder of the Leasing Foundation, an organisation that supports the leasing and asset finance industry through charitable activities, research and development.

Vivienne Maclachlan Ms. Vivienne Maclachlan serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Vivienne is the Chief Financial Officer for Alfa, in which role she oversees all of the core finance function responsibilities, as well as being a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. Vivienne joined Alfa in September 2016. Prior to joining Alfa, Vivienne was a capital markets specialist for more than 12 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London, assisting management teams and owners of companies raise capital in the UK and U.S. markets. Vivienne is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Matthew White Mr. Matthew White serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He joined Alfa as a graduate in 1999, starting in a software development role before moving into the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2016, and sits as part of the Executive Committee. During his 17 years of experience in the asset finance industry, Matthew has undertaken a variety of roles within Alfa, from system configuration and testing support to project management for a number of UK and European implementation projects. As Project Governance Director from 2010, Matthew’s responsibilities included project resourcing and development of internal project metrics. In his current role as Chief Operating Officer, Matthew is accountable for the operations of the business, including people management and delivery governance. Matthew holds a BA in Jurisprudence (a qualifying law degree) from the University of Oxford.

Ralph Neuff Mr. Ralph Neuff serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. He joined Alfa in 1998 as a developer, before progression to project manager and project director on a number of UK and Asia-Pac customer implementations, and has more than 19 years of experience in the asset finance industry. Ralph has been responsible for Alfa’s technical operations, including software development, hosting services, internal systems, information security and business continuity since 2016 and leads a team of over 70 dedicated developers based in the United Kingdom. Ralph holds a BSc degree in Geography from the University of Nottingham.

Steve Taplin Mr. Steve Taplin serves as Global Sales and Marketing Director of the Company. He joined Alfa in 1997 and has more than 20 years of experience in the asset finance industry. Steve started as a consultant and developer with Alfa before progressing through systems implementation and management roles, moving into a sales role in 2005. He gained the position of Global Sales and Marketing Director in 2010. Along with his sales brief and Alfa management team activities, Steve takes a lead role in the direction of the Alfa Systems product, as well as authoring industry articles, presenting at industry events and working on strategic consultancy engagements. Steve earned BSc and PhD degrees in Physics from the University of Kent at Canterbury.

Michael Mayes Mr. Michael Mayes serves as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. He joined Alfa in 2002 and in 2016 was appointed to the Executive Committee as the Chief Commercial Officer, and has more than 16 years of experience of the asset finance industry. His core responsibilities include leading commercial client negotiations across all of Alfa’s territories in addition to project initiation, purchasing and supply chain management. Prior to holding the role of Chief Commercial Officer, Mike was most recently responsible for Alfa’s growth in the Nordics whilst previously he gained experience across a number of Alfa’s core service offerings, sales and project management. Mike holds a Masters in Engineering from Cambridge University.

Richard Longdon Mr. Richard Longdon serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has had a highly successful executive career in the technology sector having spent 33 years with AVEVA Group plc (“AVEVA”). Richard was Chief Executive Officer at AVEVA for 17 years and retired from that role and as a director of AVEVA in December 2016. Richard is currently President of AVEVA group, the senior independent non-executive director of Fidessa, appointed in March 2017, and has been Chairman of Process Systems Enterprise Limited since February 2015. Richard is also a Director of Flying Kiwi Inns.

Karen Slatford Ms. Karen Slatford serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Karen is Chair of Draper Esprit plc, an AIM listed venture capital firm, The Foundry, a leading special effects software Company, ECI-Debitoor, which produces cloud-based accounting software for freelancers and small businesses, and Citation Ltd, which provides HR and health and safety support to small and medium-sized enterprises. Karen is also senior independent non-executive Director of Micro Focus, a FTSE 100 global software business, and non-executive director of Intelliflo Ltd and Accesso Technology Group plc. Karen began her career at ICL before spending 20 years at Hewlett-Packard, where in 2000 she became Vice President and General Manager Worldwide Sales & Marketing for the Business Customer Organization, responsible for sales of all Hewlett-Packard products, services and software to business customers globally. Karen holds a BA Honours degree in European Studies from Bath University and a Diploma in Marketing.