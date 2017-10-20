Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)
ALGIL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
44.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
44.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.19
€44.19
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
9,734
9,734
52-wk High
€47.13
€47.13
52-wk Low
€26.85
€26.85
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francois Guillin
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sophie Guillin-Frappier
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bertrand Guillin
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Christine Guillin
|Director
|
Jeannine Huot-Marchand
|Director
|
Andre Ramousse
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Francois Guillin
|Mr. Francois Guillin serves as Chairman of the Board of Groupe Guillin SA. He was also appointed Chairman of Guillin Emballages, Alphaform, Dynaplast, Nespak, Socamel Technologies, Rescaset Concept et Guillin Italia.
|
Sophie Guillin-Frappier
|Ms. Sophie Guillin-Frappier serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Groupe Guillin SA. She was also appointed Member of the Board of Director of Nespak and Guillin Italia, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Anis Opakowania Company and Chairwoman of the Board of Sharp Interpack Company.
|
Bertrand Guillin
|Mr. Bertrand Guillin serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Groupe Guillin SA. He was also appointed Member of the Board of Nespak Company, Guillin Italia and Sharp Interpack.
|
Christine Guillin
|Ms. Christine Guillin serves as Director of Groupe Guillin SA. She is was also appointed Director of Nespak and Guillin Italia.
|
Jeannine Huot-Marchand
|
Andre Ramousse
|Mr. Andre Ramousse is Board Member of Groupe Guillin SA. He is also Member of the Board of Societe Groupe Ramousse.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Francois Guillin
|--
|
Sophie Guillin-Frappier
|--
|
Bertrand Guillin
|--
|
Christine Guillin
|--
|
Jeannine Huot-Marchand
|--
|
Andre Ramousse
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Francois Guillin
|0
|0
|
Sophie Guillin-Frappier
|0
|0
|
Bertrand Guillin
|0
|0
|
Christine Guillin
|0
|0
|
Jeannine Huot-Marchand
|0
|0
|
Andre Ramousse
|0
|0