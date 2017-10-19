Edition:
Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

24.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.40TL (-1.61%)
Prev Close
24.80TL
Open
24.86TL
Day's High
24.88TL
Day's Low
24.10TL
Volume
117,416
Avg. Vol
155,843
52-wk High
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL

Summary

Mehmet Kora

62 Chairman of the Board

Adem Kora

57 Vice Chairman of the Board

Nihat Erkan

70 2013 General Coordinator

Arkin Kora

2015 Member of the Board

Ferit Kora

55 2015 Member of the Board

Ozay Kora

57 Member of the Board

Svitlana Kora

Member of the Board

Tulay Onel

61 Member of the Board

Mehmet Guven

Independent Member of the Board

Abdurrahman Koyuncu

Independent Member of the Board
Biographies

Mehmet Kora

Mr. Mehmet Reha Kora is performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Adem Kora

Mr. Adem Haluk Kora is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Kora has a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi.

Nihat Erkan

Mr. Nihat Erkan is performing as General Coordinator of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He has a degree in Civil Service.

Arkin Kora

Mr. Arkin Huseyin Kora serves as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. Prior to his current post, he was acting as Board Member of the Company. He has a degree in Physics Engineering.

Ferit Kora

Mr. Ferit Kora is performing as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He has a degree in Economics from Ege Universitesi.

Ozay Kora

Ms. Ozay Kora is performing as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. She also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Kora has a degree in Economics.

Tulay Onel

Ms. Tulay Onel is performing as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. She has a degree from University of Graz.

