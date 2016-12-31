Name Description

Peter Dolan Mr. Peter Robert Dolan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined Allied Minds in April 2014. Peter has 30 years of operating experience, including 18 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He subsequently served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gemin X, a venture capital backed oncology company that was sold to Cephalon. Peter is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Tufts University having served in several leadership capacities, including Vice Chair, and as a member of the Compensation, Academic Affairs and Audit Committees, before his election as Chairman in November 2013. Most recently, Peter served on the Board of Overseers of the Tuck School at Dartmouth College and on the Board of Directors of the National Centre on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University. Additionally, he has served on the Boards of the American Express Company, C-Change (a cancer coalition organisation), and was Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Peter holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University in Social Psychology and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Peter was appointed to the Board in May 2014, and has served as Chairman since May 2015.

Jill Smith Ms. Jill D. Smith is Interim President, Executive Director of the Company. Jill has a successful track record over 25 years of leading public and private businesses in the technology and information services sector, including 16 years operating as a CEO. Most recently, Jill served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of DigitalGlobe Inc. (NYSE: DGI), a global provider of satellite imagery products and services, including through its successful IPO in 2009. Among other roles, Jill also previously served as: President and CEO of eDial, a voice-over IP collaboration company, from start-up to sale of the business to Alcatel in 2004; COO of Micron Electronics, a PC manufacturer; and founder and Managing Partner of Treacy & Company, a strategy consulting and boutique investment firm. Jill began her career as a consultant at Bain & Company in London and Boston, where she became a Partner. Jill holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Thomas Sparkman Mr. Thomas C. Sparkman is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Tom Sparkman has nearly 35 years' of commercial experience across circuit manufacturers, semiconductors and wireless technologies. A Berkeley engineering undergraduate by training, he began his career at Motorola, before moving to Maxim Integrated Products where he played a key role in growing revenue from $50m in 1987 to $1.9bn in 2006. Subsequently Tom became CEO of Samplify Systems, a start-up delivering mixed signal semiconductor solutions, where he raised over $25m of capital from Charles River Ventures and others. More recently Tom held General Manager and Sales and Marketing roles at Integrated Device Technology and Spansion, the latter prior to its sale to Cypress Semiconductor.

Michael Turner Mr. Michael Scott Turner is an Company Secretary of the Company. Before joining Allied Minds, Michael was a Partner of DLA Piper LLP (US), one of the largest international business law firms, where he was a member of the Corporate and Finance Group. Prior to joining DLA, Michael was a Partner in the Corporate Group of Goodwin Procter LLP, a Boston-based national law firm. Michael acted as outside general counsel to public and private companies, investment banks, and private equity and venture capital firms, with an emphasis on serving the needs of growth companies in the software, semiconductor, data storage, analytics, telecommunications, medical devices and biotechnology sectors. During his more than 15 years in private practice, Michael provided counsel on company formation, equity and debt financings, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, intellectual-property transactions, executive compensation, employment law, and other operational and transactional matters. Michael is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and New York, and earned a BA in Political Science and Economics from Colgate University, and his JD in Business Law and Regulation from Cornell Law School.

Richard Davis Mr. Richard Hannah Davis is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, He joined Allied Minds in August 2011. Rick is an internationally recognised political leader with more than 30 years of experience in business and public affairs. Rick currently serves as a Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Pegasus Capital Advisors, a $2.2 billion private equity fund founded in 1995. He has a long and distinguished career in both the public and private sector. Having served on President Ronald Reagan’s political team, Rick also served in three Reagan Administration Cabinet Agencies including as White House Special Assistant to the President for the Domestic Policy Council. In his capacity in the White House, Rick managed all policy development related to Climate, Energy and Environment. President George H.W. Bush appointed him as Deputy Executive Director for the White House Conference on Science and Economic Research Related to Global Climate Change. While in the private sector, Rick built one of the most influential and successful public affairs companies in the United States. In 2000 and 2008, Rick served as Senator John McCain’s national campaign manager leading all aspects of the campaign activity. While serving as Senator McCain’s chief strategist and political advisor, Rick was integral in the development of some key legislative initiatives including ground breaking Climate Legislation and Campaign Finance Reform. Rick currently serves on the Board of The Environmental Defence Action Fund developing initiatives and ties to the corporate community that promotes better stewardship of the environment. Rick was appointed to the Board in May 2014, but was a member of the predecessor company board since 2011, and serves on each of the Audit, Nomination (Chairman), and Remuneration Committees.

Harry Rein Mr. Harry T. Rein serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Harry brings extensive experience from the venture capital sector, most recently serving as General Partner for 10 years at Foundation Medical Partners (Foundation), having been instrumental in its formation. Foundation is an early stage venture capital firm focused on the healthcare sector. Prior to Foundation, Harry served as Founder and Managing Partner at Canaan Partners (Canaan). Harry was responsible for life sciences investments at both Foundation and Canaan. Prior to Canaan Harry was President and CEO of GE Venture Capital Corporation, having joined General Electric Company in 1979. He directed several of General Electric's lighting businesses before joining the venture capital subsidiary.

Jeffrey Rohr Mr. Jeffrey P. Rohr is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Allied Minds in April 2014. He has 30 years of senior management experience at Deloitte LLP. Jeff has career long experience serving clients in a multitude of industries and extensive experience in governance processes having last served in the role of Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at Deloitte. In the role of Chief Financial Officer, Jeff was responsible for all aspects of financial affairs of the Deloitte Global Firm and the Deloitte US Firm, including strategy, accounting and financial reporting, treasury, capital adequacy, liquidity, taxes, pensions, and risk management. Previously, Jeff served as the Managing Partner of Deloitte’s Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions as well as National Director of Deloitte’s Business Planning. Currently, Jeff serves on a number of Boards and Foundations. He is a member of the Board of Directors of American Express Centurion Bank where he is the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, has served for ten years as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Florida State University Foundation Board of Trustees and is Chairman of the College of Business Board of Governors. Jeff is a graduate of Florida State University with a B.S. degree in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant. Jeff was appointed to the Board in May 2014, and serves on each of the Audit (Chairman), Nomination, and Remuneration Committees.

Kevin Sharer Mr. Kevin W. Sharer is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Allied Minds in June 2015. Globally recognised as a leader and mentor to senior management teams engaged in high-growth strategies, Kevin spent more than 20 years leading Amgen, the world’s largest independent biotechnology firm, starting as President and Chief Operating Officer and then taking over as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Kevin began his career in the United States Navy, serving as Chief Engineer on the USS Memphis and later rising to become a Lieutenant Commander. After his service, Kevin worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Co., in corporate development at General Electric Co., and as an Executive Vice President in Marketing at MCI Telecommunications Corp. Having previously served on the Boards of Directors of Chevron Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp., Kevin is currently a faculty member at Harvard Business School, where he teaches General Management and other classes. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Arts degree in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. Kevin was appointed to the Board in June 2015, and serves on each of the Nomination, and Remuneration (Chair) Committees.