Name Description

Jean-Marie Descarpentries Mr. Jean-Marie Descarpentries has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30 SE since July 24, 2009. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Officier de la Legion d’Honneur, Officier de l’Ordre National du Merite, he started his career with Shell and McKinsey, then he became a corporate executive with the BSN group and later with Saint Gobain. From 1982 to 1991, he headed Carnaud Metalbox. Subsequently called in to help Bull, between 1993 and 1997 he turned the company around before privatizing it. After that, he took over as Executive Manager of the Ingenico group.

Gianbeppi Fortis Mr. Gianbeppi Fortis is the Chairman of the Executive Board of Solutions 30 SE as of May 26, 2005. He co-founded the Company. A graduate of the Milan Polytechnic School, he holds a Masters of Business Administration from the INSEAD business school. After starting his career as a Project Engineer with IBM in Italy, he held operational positions of responsibility at Equant and Motorola in France before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of companies working in new technologies and telecommunications in Italy, France and Europe.

Karim Rachedi Mr. Karim Rachedi serves as General Director and Member of the Executive Board of Solutions 30 SE. He joined the Company in July 2004. He is Co-Founder of the Company. After graduating from the ESSEC Business School, Karim started a career in import-export companies. Then he worked as consultant in IT sector, designing and optimizing the entire IT system workflows and organizations.

Olivier Raguin Mr. Olivier Raguin has served as Member of the Executive Board of Solutions 30 SE since 2016. He previously served at the Company as Operations Manager (from 2011), Director of Operations (from 2013) and Deputy Director-General (from 2014). For financial training, Olivier created in 2006 ABC CLIC IT training company for seniors. In 2008, after ABC CLIC was acquired by SOLUTIONS 30, Oliver RAGUIN joined the company. He graduated from ESC Reims in 2006, and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Neoma Business School (2012).

Jean Morisson de la Bassetiere Mr. Jean Morisson de la Bassetiere has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30 SE as of May 26, 2005. A graduate of Stanford University, he is experienced in brand development and communication, having pursued a long career as customer relations manager and as senior general manager for English-speaking advertising agencies such as Young & Rubicam and Saatchi & Saatchi. The founder and manager of the Invescom agency, he has been providing consultancy services to institutional clients for several years.

Olivier Sichel Mr. Olivier Sichel has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30 SE, representing OS Conseil, since January 2008. He graduated from ESSEC business school and ENA (Ecole nationale d'administration) and is Inspector of Finance. Olivier Sichel began his career in 1994 at the Ministry of economy and finance. In 1998, Olivier Sichel joined France Telecom where he had operational responsibilities. In September 2000, he became CEO of Alapage.com, a start-up of the online business of Wanadoo. He was appointed CEO of Wanadoo in 2002. By the time Wanadoo was delisted in April 2004, the company had quadrupled its profitability. Sichel then took over the fixed-line and Internet divisions of France Telecom. He oversaw the launch of the Livebox and the VOIP. In 2006 he joined Sofinnova Partners. He is now the chairman of the Digital New Deal.