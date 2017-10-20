Name Description

Alberto Torrado Martinez Mr. Alberto Torrado Martinez serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive President of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company until October 1, 2010. In the past, he worked as the Company’s CEO from April 30, 2004 till December 3, 2007, when he was appointed Executive President and Chairman of the Board. In addition, he served as Corporate Director of Distribution from 1998 to May 2001, and Executive President of the Company. In 2002 he acted as Chairman of the Company’s Board till May 2004. He has served as President of Asociacion Nacional de Servicios de Comida Rapida and Advisor to Camara Nacional de la Industria Restaurantera y de Alimentos Condimentados. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Comunicacion AC. He holds a degree in Accounting from Instituto Technologico Autonomo de Mexico, a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) and he has attended the University of Harvard and Philadephia University.

Fabian Gerardo Gosselin Castro Mr. Fabian Gerardo Gosselin Castro serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1, 2010 and he joined the Company's Board on April 28, 2006. In addition, he served as Managing Director of Servicios Compartidos Alsea, a division of the Company, from 2009 to October 1, 2010. In the past he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Operadora de Franquicias Alsea from 1990 to 2008. He studied Communication at Universidad del Nuevo Mundo. He holds a postgraduate degree in Advanced Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) with specializations from ITAM (Mexico), Texas University (Austin) and Ecole Ritz-Escoffier (Paris).

Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing Mr. Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing served as Director of Finance and Administration of Alsea, S.A.B. De C.V. since July 17, 2017. Before that he served as Director of Finance and Administration of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. from September, 2000 to July 5, 2017. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Panamericana and a diploma in Finance and Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), as well as he has attended to IPADE.

Francisco Demesa Mr. Francisco Demesa Chief Executive officer of Starbucks Mexico a subsidiary company of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been a member of Alsea's management team since 2014. He graduated from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, where he studied Marketing and he completed his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Renzo Casillo Nielsen Mr. Renzo Casillo Nielsen serves as Director General of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Previously spent more than a decade leading several Walmart businesses in Latin America. He began as President and Director General of Walmart Puerto Rico, then became Executive Vice President and Director of Operations of Walmart Brasil and more recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Walmex Self-Service. He holds a degree in Management of Processing Data and International Marketing from Northwest Missouri State University.

Rafael Herrero Mr. Rafael Herrero serves as Director General of Spain of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he was Deputy Director General of Grupo Leche Pascual and Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Uralita. He holds a Master in Business Administration of the Complutense University of Madrid and an MBA from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Maria del Socorro Guajardo Ms. Maria del Socorro Guajardo serves as Director of Human Resources of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. She has been a member of Alsea's management team since 2013. She graduated from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies, where she completed a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences and a Master's in Business Administration.

Carlos Piedrahita Arocha Mr. Carlos E. Piedrahita Arocha serves as Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) for Latin America and Independent Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He was President of Nutresa Group from 2000 to 2014, previously served as President of Confinsura, Grupo Sura Financial Officer and Vice President of Personal Banking of Bancolombia. He holds a degree in Economics from Keele University and a Masters degree in Finance from London School of Economics.

Salvador Aponte Escalante Mr. Salvador Aponte Escalante serves as Corporate Director of Process and Technology of Alsea S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in July 2012. He has more than ten years of experience in the area of process and technology.

Pablo de los Heros Mr. Pablo de los Heros serves as Regional Director of Chile and Argentina of Alsea S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the company in 1992, starting as Restaurant Manager of Fast Food Sudamericana SA. He was Burger King Argentina, later becoming Chief Operating Officer.

Christian Gurria Dubernard Mr. Christian Gurria Dubernard serves as Director of Casual Dining Unit of Mexico at Alsea S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 2001. He was Regional Director of Operations for the Southern Region of Domino's Pizza Mexico. He worked for six years as Regional Director of Central Operations at Starbucks Coffee Mexico. He has been a part of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro since January 2009.

Jose Luis Portela Mr. Jose Luis Portela serves as Regional Director of Chile of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2014. He joined Alsea in July 2012. For 2 years, served as General Director of Starbucks Chile. He is Regional Director of Alsea Chile with responsibility for more than 100 stores and 3,000 employees of the Starbucks, Burger King and PF Chang's brands in Chile. He was manager at Arthur Andersen (1991-1995) and Director General of Telepizza in Poland, Mexico and Chile (between 1997 and 2012).

Guillermo Madrigal Mr. Guillermo Madrigal serves as Director of Supply Chain of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Part of Alsea's management team since 2015 .He holds a degree in industrial engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana and he has a postgraduate degree in administration from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

German Ramirez Mr. German Ramirez serves as Regional Director Colombia of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Part of Alsea's management team since 2016. He has more than 20 years of experience in business management, sales, retail and supply chain. From the 1st of July 2016 assumed the position of Country Manager of Alsea Colombia. He holds a Technical engineering degree Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota and has an MBA in Business International from the Technological Monterrey

Rodrigo Riveroll Otero Mr. Rodrigo Riveroll Otero serves as Director of Domino's Pizza and P.F. Chang's Colombia, a units of Alsea S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2011. He joined the Company in December 1998 as Corporate Director of Marketing. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Pizza Jal, as well as Regional Director and National Director.

Gerardo Rojas Blazquez Mr. Gerardo Rojas Blazquez serves as Director of Domino's Pizza Mexico Unit of Alsea S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1, 2010. Before that, he served as Managing Director of Starbucks Coffee Mexico since April 1, 2002. In the past, he worked at Grupo Bursatil Mexicano and Sabritas, where he worked six years in the area of Marketing. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Juan Zamora Mr. Juan Zamora serves as Director of Burger King of Mexico, a subsidiary company of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been a member of Alsea's Management team since 2016. He has served as Director of Operations for Domino's Pizza and Director of Development of Business for the Region of Mexico and Central America in Domino's International, since 2014 occupied the Directorate of Operations of Burger King. .

Xavier Mangino Duenas Mr. Xavier Mangino Duenas serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 21, 1997. He also serves as Associate Member of the Law Firm Gutierrez, Diaz de Rivera y Mangino SC, as well as Professor of Market Law I and II at Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico. He holds a degree in Economic Law from Universidad Panamericana in 1993, a degree in Trade Regulation Law from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and Universidad Panamericana in 1994 and a degree in Tax Law from Universidad Panamericana in 1995.

Federico Tejado Barcena Mr. Federico Tejado Barcena serves as Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks Coffee Mexico Unit and Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks Coffee Mexico, the Company's unit, on October 1, 2010. He served as Managing Director of Domino's Pizza Alsea from 2009 to October 1, 2010. He joined the Company on May 15, 1997, and he has been on the Company's Board since April 26, 1999. In the past, he served as Director of the Company's Casual Dining Division, Director of Domino's Pizza Brazil, Director of Sales of Sabritas SA de CV, Chief Executive Officer of Hulera Hercules and Servimet. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Armando Torrado Martinez Mr. Armando Torrado Martinez serves as Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He also served as Director of Casual Dining Unit and He has been on the Company's Board since May 21, 1997. In addition, he has been Founder and Associate Member of Operadora DP since 1989 and Founder and Associate Member of Distribuidora e Importadora Alsea SA de CV since 1992. Between 1997 and 2004, he served as Corporate Director of Systems of Domino's Pizza Mexico. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Valle de Mexico and a degree in Business and Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Cosme Alberto Torrado Martinez Mr. Cosme Alberto Torrado Martinez serves as Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Previously, he was Managing Director of the Latin American Unit and Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. He worked at the Company as Chairman of the Board of Directors from April 30, 2003 to December 2007 and Chief Executive Officer from 1997 to April 30, 2003. In 1990, he founded Operadora DP SA de CV. He founded Distribuidor Internacional de Alimentos SA de CV in 1992 and served as its Chief Executive Officer in 1993. Additionally, he has been Alternate Director of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA de CV since April 28, 2003. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a degree in Law from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo Mr. Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo serves as Independent Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 18, 2011. He has also acted as Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company since April 18, 2011. He has also served as Founder and President of Grupo Metis. He acted as President of Starbucks for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Wal Mart in Argentina, Grupo Marti, Sport City and Krups-Moulinex. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Leon Kraig Eskenazi Mr. Leon Kraig Eskenazi serves as Independent Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 11, 2012. He has also acts as Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company . He has acted as Partner and Board Member of Ignia Partners, LLC. He has also worked at such companies as: Mars Petcare, General Mills and Mars Mexico.

Raul Mendez Segura Mr. Raul Mendez Segura serves as Independent Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 15, 2011. He has also acted as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has acted as President of Grupo Metis. He has 18 years of experience as Chief Executive Officer in diverse companies, such as: Booz-Allen & Hamilton de Mexico, Ixe Banco, Invex Consumer Banking, Green River de Mexico and la Universidad Tecnologica de México (Unitec). He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Stanford University and a degree from Universidad Autonoma de San Luis Potosi.

Ivan Moguel Kuri Mr. Ivan Moguel Kuri serves as Independent Director of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 15, 2011. He has also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has acted as Partner and Board Member of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia SC since 2007. He joined that company in 1982 and was promoted to Partner on January 1, 1993.