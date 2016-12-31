Name Description

Michael Diekmann Mr. Michael Diekmann is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE effective May 7, 2017. He was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE from April 29, 2003 to May 6, 2015. He wass also Member of the Company’s Group Capital Committee. Currently, Mr. Diekmann occupies the position of Vice Chairman of the Board at BASF SE, Linde AG as well as Allianz France S.A., and is Chairman of the Board at Allianz Global Investors AG. Furthermore, he also serves as Board Member at Siemens AG, Allianz Deutschland AG and Allianz S.p.A. He started his professional career in 1983 at the publishing house Diekmann/Thieme GBR, where he was Chief Executive Officer until 1988. He joined Allianz Versicherungs-AG in 1988. He first became Member of the Company’s Management Board in 1998 where he was responsible for Asia-Pacific until 2000. From 2000 until 2002, Mr. Diekmann was responsible for Asia-Pacific, Central and East-Europe, Middle East, Africa and Group Management Development. From 2002 until April 29, 2003, he was responsible for Americas and Group Human Resources. Between 1973 and 1982, Mr. Diekmann studied Law and Philosophy at the Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen (Goettingen University).

Oliver Baete Mr. Oliver Baete is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE from May 7, 2015. Currently, he serves as Member of the Management Board, Insurance Western & Southern Europe of Allianz SE since January 1, 2008. He is also Member of the Group Finance Committee, the Group Risk Committee as well as the Group Capital Committee of the Company. Currently, he occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG as well as Allianz Investment Management SE, and also serves as Board Member at Allianz Global Investors AG. From 1984 until 1988, he carried out an apprenticeship at Westdeutsche Landesbank, Cologne, Germany. From 1987 until 1988, he completed his military service with the German Air Force in Sardinia, Italy. From 1993 until 1994, Mr. Baete worked for McKinsey & Company, New York and from 1995 until 1998; he worked for McKinsey & Company, Germany. From 1998 until 2003, he was a Principal at McKinsey & Company, Germany and Leader of the German Insurance Practice. Subsequently, from 2003 until 2007, Mr. Baete was the company’s Director and Leader of the European Insurance and Asset Management Sector. Mr. Baete studied Business Administration at the Universitaet zu Koeln (University of Cologne) and gained a Master of Business Administration degree from Leonard Stern School of Business, New York University. He is Assistant Professor at the Universitaet zu Koeln (University of Cologne).

Jim Snabe Mr. Jim Hagemann Snabe is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE effective 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE from May 7, 2014 to 2017. He also sits on the boards of SAP SE, Siemens AG, Bang & Olufsen A/S (Vice Chairman), SAP Labs LLC (Group mandate SAP) until 21 May 2014, Success Factors Inc. (Group mandate SAP) until 21 May 2014, Syclo LLC (Group mandate SAP) until 21 May 2014. He is Chairman of World Economic Forum USA.

Rolf Zimmermann Mr. Rolf J. Zimmermann is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE since March 11, 2009. He is Member of the Standing Committee and Personnel Committee of the Company. Between 1968 and 1969, Mr. Zimmermann gained a commercial school degree. Between 1969 and 1972, he carried out an apprenticeship as insurance salesman (Versicherungskaufmann) with Frankfurter Versicherungs-AG. From 1972 until 1985, he worked for Frankfurter Versicherungs-AG as a Clerk in motor liability insurance and from 1985 until 1990, as a Senior Clerk in motor liability insurance. From 1990 until 2006, he was a Member of the Works Council (relieved of normal duties) of Frankfurter Versicherungs-AG. From 1998 until 2006, Mr. Zimmermann was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Frankfurter Versicherungs-AG. Since 2005, he has been Chairman of the Allianz Europe Committee (since 2006 Allianz SE Works Council). From 2006 until 2007, Mr. Zimmermann was a Member of the Works Council (relieved of normal duties) of Allianz Versicherungs-AG. Since 2007 he has been Member of the Works Council (relieved of normal duties) of Allianz Deutschland AG and is Vice Chairman of the General Works Council.

Dieter Wemmer Dr. Dieter Wemmer was Member of the Management Board for Finance, Controlling, and Risk at Allianz SE from January 1, 2013 to December 2017. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board, responsible for Insurance Western & Southern Europe, at Allianz SE. He was Member of the Group Capital Committee, Group Finance Committee, Group IT Committee and Chairman of the Group Risk Committee. He holds a Master Degree in Mathematics and a Doctorate in Mathematics from the Universitaet zu Koeln. From 1986 to 1992 he was Pricing Actuary and later Head of Life Reinsurance and Chief Actuary at Zurich Re. Between 1992 and 1996 he occupied various positions, from 1995 as Member of the Management Board of the later Zurich Versicherung. From 1996 to 2993 he served as Project manager for implementation of IAS / US GAAP, from 1997 Head of Financial Controlling, from 1999 Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Zurich Financial Services. From 2003 till 2004 he was Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Europe General Insurance business at Zurich Financial Services. Between 2004 and 2007 he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Europe General Insurance business and Member of the Group Executive Committee at Zurich Financial Services. From 2007 to 2011 he was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Zurich Financial Services. From 2010 to 2011 he was Regional Chairman of Europe (additionally to Chief Financial Officer position) at Zurich Financial Services. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz S.p.A.

Christof Mascher Dr. Christof Mascher is Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer at Allianz SE since September 10, 2009. Dr. Mascher also serves as Member of the Board at Allianz Managed Operations and Services SE and Mondial Assistance Group SAS. From 1989 to 1993 Dr. Mascher worked as Business Division Commercial Lines/Broker at Wiener Allianz. Between 1993 and 1995 he was active as Head of Business Organization at Wiener Allianz/Anglo Elementar. From 1995 until 2000 he became Head of Information Management (Information Technology and Business Organization) at Allianz Elementar. From 2000 until 2005 Dr. Mascher acted as Member of the Board of Management, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as well as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Allianz Elementar. Since 2006 he has been Member of the Board of Management as and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Allianz Deutschland AG. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy from Universitaet Wien and a Doctorate degree in Law from Universitaet Innsbruck. He sits on the boards of Volkswagen Autoversicherung AG, Allianz Managed Operations and Services SE (Chairman) and Allianz Worldwide Partners SAS (Chairman), among others.

Sergio Balbinot Dr. Sergio Balbinot has been appointed Member of the Management Board of Allianz SE effective January 1, 2015. He is responsible for the insurance business in the countries of Western and Southern Europe (France, Benelux, Italy, Greece, Turkey), Middle East, Africa and India. He sits on the supervisory boards of Allianz France S.A., Allianz S.p.A. (Vice Chairman since 7 February 2015), Allianz Sigorta A.S., Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik A.S. He is Member of Supervisory Board at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Jacqueline Hunt Ms. Jacqueline (Jackie) Hunt has been appointed Member of the Management Board, responsible for Asset Management and US Life Insurance at Allianz SE with effect from July 1, 2016. She is the former Chief Executive Officer of Prudential for the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa.

Helga Jung Dr. Helga Jung is Member of the Management Board, responsible for Insurance Iberia and Latin America, Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Participations, Legal and Compliance at Allianz SE since January 1, 2012. She is Member of the Company’s Group Finance Committee. She is chairwoman of supervisory board of Allianz Asset Management AG since February 23, 2015. She holds a Master in Business Administration and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Universitaet Augsburg. Between 1993 and 1999 she occupied various positions in International Finance, Corporate Finance & Controlling at Allianz AG. From 2000 to 2011 she was Head of Group Mergers & Acquisitions at Allianz SE (formerly Allianz AG). She is Member of the Supervisory board at Unicredit S.p.A. and Companhia de Seguros Allianz Portugal S.A.

Guenther Thallinger Mr. Guenther Thallinger has been appointed Member of the Management Board for Investment Management, Global Life and Health at Allianz SE with effect from January 1, 2017. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Investment Management SE.

Axel Theis Mr. Axel Theis is Member of the Management Board, responsible for Insurance German Speaking Countries and Central & Eastern Europe at Allianz SE since January 01, 2018. He has been Member of the Management Board at the company since January 1, 2015. He sits on the boards of ProCurand GmbH & KGaA (Chairman), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE (Chairman), Allianz Insurance plc, Allianz Irish Life Holdings plc, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company Euler Hermes S.A., among others.

Werner Zedelius Dr. Werner Zedelius was Member of the Management Board, Insurance German Speaking Countries, Insurance Central & Eastern Europe at Allianz SE until December 2017. Previously he was Member of the Management Board, Insurance German Speaking Countries and Human Resources at Allianz SE since January 1, 2011 till September 1, 2015. In addition, he was Member of the Group Finance Committee and Group IT Committee of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board at Allianz Deutschland AG, Allianz Hungaria Biztosito Rt., Allianz Slovenska poistovna a.s., Russian People’s Insurance Society Rosno, T.U. Allianz Polska S.A. as well as T.U. Allianz Zycie Polska S.A. Dr. Zedelius was also Vice Chairman of the Board of Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG. Moreover he serves as designated Chairman at Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-AG, Allianz Elementar Lebensversicherungs-AG and designated Vice Chairman of Allianz Investmentbank AG. Until December 31, 2011, he served as Board Member at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd as well as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd. Dr. Zedelius has worked in various positions at Allianz since 1987. From August 1987 until May 1992, he held various positions in the regional office for Northrhine-Westphalia, Cologne. From June 1992 until September 1992, he went on an assignment to Cornhill Insurance PLC, London. From October 1992 until August 1993, Dr. Zedelius was an employee in the Finance Division, Head Office Munich. From September 1993 until September 1996, he was Head of Chairman’s Office, Allianz AG, Munich. From October 1996 until December 1999, he was General Manager Finance and Member of the Board of Cornhill Insurance PLC, London. From January 2000 until December 2001, Dr. Zedelius was Head of Regional Office for Northrhine-Westphalia, Cologne. Between January 1, 2002 and December 2010 he was responsible for Insurance Growth Markets. He holds a Doctorate in Law and a general qualification in banking (Bankkaufmann).

Sophie Boissard Ms. Sophie Boissard is Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE effective May 3, 2017. She is also Chairwoman of the Board of Management, Korian S.A.

Christine Bosse Ms. Christine (Stine) Bosse is Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE. She is Member of the Personnel Committee and Risk Committee at the company. In her career, she served at various posts, including Chief Executive Officer at Tryg A/S, Aker ASA, Flugger A/S, and TDC A/S. She holds Master of Law from University of Copenhagen (Koebenhavns Universitet) and completed Management training program at INSEAD, France, Wharton University of Pennsylvania, USA and Harvard Business School, USA.

Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Ms. Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg is Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE since May 9, 2012. She is Member at Standing Committee. She is Chairwoman of the Group Works Council of Allianz SE. In her career, she served at Allianz Versicherungs-AG as clerk and deputy head of different departments and Chair of the Works Council released of normal duties and Allianz Deutschland AG as Chair of the Works Council and Chair of the Central Works Council, among others.

Jean-Jacques Cette Mr. Jean-Jacques Cette is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Allianz SE since October 27, 2006. Additionally, he acts as the Company's Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has had training in industrial hygiene and safety, including a Diploma in Prevention from the Ministry of the Interior, Accreditation from the Centre National de Prevention et de Protection (CNPP, National Centre for Prevention and Fire Protection) and safety technology at the Centre National des Techniques du Batiment (CSTB, National Centre for Building Technology). From 1974 until 1977, Mr. Cette was in the Bataillon Marins-Pompiers (fire brigade battalion in the French Navy), Marseilles. From 1978 until 1986, he worked in the Prevention Department, Management Division of Central Directorate AGF. From 1986 until 1996, he worked in the Prevention Department, Investment Division and Real Estate Directorate at AGF as Deputy Departmental Manager. From 1996 until 2000, he was a Trade Union Official at AGF and a Member of the Insurance sector at CFDT (trade union federation) France. From 2000 until 2002, Mr. Cette was a national trade union representative of CFDT at AGF and a Member of the Allianz Europe Committee (AEC - European Works Council of Allianz). Since 2002 Mr. Cette holds the position of Secretary of the Common Enterprise Board of Allianz France (formerly AGF). Currently, he also serves as Board Member at the Administrative Board of Allianz France S.A.

Martina Grundler Ms. Martina Grundler is Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE effective April 1, 2016.

Herbert Hainer Mr. Herbert Hainer is Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE effective May 3, 2017.

Godfrey Hayward Mr. Godfrey Robert Hayward is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Allianz SE effective May 3, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Allianz SE since October 27, 2006 until May 9, 2012. Additionally, he acted as Member of the Risk Committee of the Company. From 1976 until 1980, he carried out a mechanical engineering apprenticeship with British Rail Engineering and from 1976 until 1981, Mr. Hayward completed ordinary and higher national certificates in engineering. From 1980 until 1987, he was a Mechanical Engineer and later First Line Supervisor with British Rail. Since 1987, Mr. Hayward has been an Engineer surveyor with Allianz Cornhill Engineering (ACE). Since 1996, he has been an Amicus Representative at ACE and since 2001; he has been an Amicus Senior Representative at ACE. From 2005 until 2007, he was a Member on the Allianz Europe Committee (AEC - European works council of Allianz). In 2006, Mr. Hayward became a Member on the Special Negotiating Body on Employee Participation in Allianz SE (SNB).