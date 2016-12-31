Name Description

Hans-Joachim Ihde Mr. Hans-Joachim Ihde is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at SLM Solutions Group AG since 2014. He completed a commercial apprenticeship and started to work as a sales manager for HEK GmbH, Luebeck, an indirect subsidiary of the international MCP Group, in 1970. In 1979, he became managing director of HEK GmbH. Later, in 1991, he became president and CEO of the MCP Group. After the merger between MCP Group and Sidech SA Belgium in 2007, he became CEO of the newly arranged group. Subsequent to the separation of the rapid prototyping and selective laser melting business from MCP group and the transfer to the MTT Technologies Group in 2008, Ihde became CEO of the MTT Technologies Group. After MTT Technologies GmbH had been bought and renamed to SLM Solutions GmbH, Ihde became managing director of SLM Solutions GmbH in 2010, and held this position until 2013.

Uwe Boegershausen Mr. Uwe Boegershausen serves as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG with effect from January 23, 2017. He has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG since 2014. He joined the SLM Group in September 2013 as chief financial officer. From 1999 until 2000 he worked as a consultant at CSC Ploenzke AG. Thereafter he worked until 2006 as project manager for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants GmbH. From 2006 until 2010 he assisted aleo Solar AG, Prenzlau, in preparing and implementing its initial public offering. From 2007 until 2010 he worked in the capacity of CFO of aleo Solar AG, Prenzlau, which he continued to assist following its takeover by Robert Bosch GmbH until June 2010 as an independent consultant. In 2010, He was appointed managing director of Derby Cycle Beteiligungs GmbH and became upon its reorganization as a stock corporation a member of the management board of Derby Cycle AG until 2012.

Peter Grosch Mr. Peter Grosch is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at SLM Solutions Group AG since 2014. He has studied mechanical engineering in Ulm. After his studies he started his career as engineer in R&D in the automotive industry. Between 1999 and 2006, Grosch held several positions at MTU Friedrichshafen and its parent, the former DaimlerChrysler AG. In 2006, he was appointed to be CEO of the Aerospace and Defence Systems division at Diehl Aerospace GmbH. In 2007, Grosch made a management buyout of the engine manufacturer MWM GmbH. In the course of the buyout he became CEO of the company and held this position until 2011. Currently, he works as independent entrepreneur and senior advisor.

Henner Schoeneborn Mr. Henner Schoeneborn is Member of the Management Board at SLM Solutions Group AG since 2014. He is responsible for the Corporate Development and Innovation area. Before he came to SLM Solutions, he was product manager at Hahn & Kolb in Stuttgart, a technology specialist for machine tools. He graduated in mechanical engineering.

Lars Becker Mr. Lars Becker is Member of the Supervisory Board at SLM Solutions Group AG since 2014. He studied at the London School of Economics and Harvard University, he started his career with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners in London. From 2000 until 2008, Lars Becker headed two technology companies based in London as COO and CEO respectively. In 2008 he moved to DPE Deutsche Private Equity Gesellschaft mbH to work as an investment manager and he has been a partner there since 2013. Becker is a member of the advisory board of Expertum Holding GmbH. Prior to his appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board, he was a member of the advisory board of SLM Solutions Holding GmbH.

Klaus Grimberg Mr. Klaus J. Grimberg is Member of the Supervisory Board at SLM Solutions Group AG since March 2014. He studied economics at the University of Cologne (Diplom-Kaufmann) and is a certified auditor. In 1972 Grimberg started his career as assistant accountant in an international accounting firm. From 1992 until 2003, he was CFO at Atlanta AG, Bremen, which was a subsidiary of Chiquita Brands International Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Since 2004 Grimberg works as consultant and management trainer for national and international accounting (HGB/IFRS). He is shareholder at SAFE Services für Aufsichtsratsgremien und Finanzexperten GmbH. From 2013 until 2015 he was the president of Germany's largest professional association for supervisory boards (Financial Experts Association e.V.). Since 2016 he has been the chairman of this advisory board.

Bernd Hackmann Mr. Bernd Hackmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at SLM Solutions Group AG. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences Hanover (Fachhochschule Hannover (FHH)). In 1983 he started his career and joined LPKF Jürgen Seebach GmbH (today: LPKF Laser & Electronics AG). In 1989, he became commercial attorney-in-fact (Prokurist) and in 1994 he was appointed as managing director. In connection with the IPO of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG in 1998, Hackmann became member of the management board and Chief Technical Officer (CTO). From 2001 until his departure in 2008, Hackmann was chairman of the management board (CEO) of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG. Since his departure from LPKF Laser & Electronics AG he has been independent consultant of technology companies. Before his appointment as member of the Supervisory Board, he was deputy chairman of the advisory board of SLM Solutions Holding GmbH.