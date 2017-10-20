Name Description

Marcio Luiz Goldfarb Mr. Marcio Luiz Goldfarb serves as Chairman of the Board of Marisa Lojas SA. Prior to this he served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Goldfarb joined the Marisa Group in 1967 and has held various management positions with Marisa Lojas. In addition to these activities, he attended workshops about brand management by lifestyle categories and trends in the retail market sponsored by Whitaker International in New York and managed the Albatroz, GLD and Flip investment funds from 1994 to 1996. He was a Manager of Marisa Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios, previously held by Marisa’s indirect controlling shareholders, when Petrobras, Agrale, Aquatec, Petroflex, Eletropaulo, Varig, Borella, Transparana, Agroceres, Telebrasília, Telebras and Copene, among others, launched their shares on BOVESPA.

Marcelo Pereira Malta Araujo Mr. Marcelo Pereira Malta Araujo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Marisa Lojas S.A. since June 28, 2016.

Adalberto Pereira dos Santos Mr. Adalberto Pereira dos Santos serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Marisa Lojas S.A. since Nov 6, 2014.

Jose Luiz da Silva Cunha Mr. Jose Luiz da Silva Cunha has served as Chief Sales Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Marisa Lojas SA since May 2001. Mr. Cunha joined the group as an Officer in the same department. He began his career in the retail industry in 1986, when he started an Internship at C&A. He holds a degree in Physics from Universidade Federal Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, a graduate degree in Business Management from FGV and an MBA in Marketing from ESPM.

Ricardo Jose Ribeiro dos Santos Mr. Ricardo Jose Ribeiro dos Santos served as Chief Equity and Expansion Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Marisa Lojas SA. Prior to that, he was Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company since March 10, 2007. Between 1985 and 1986, he worked at Banco Safra SA as a Trader in several markets, including local fixed income and international floating income, and was a Fundraising Manager at Banco Noroeste SA between 1986 and 1988. He joined the Marisa Group in 1988 as the Financial Manager of Marisa Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios, the company that managed the Company’s financial assets. He was an Assistant Officer of Marisa Lojas from 1993 to 1998 and its Chief Administrative Officer between 1998 and March 2007.

Decio Goldfarb Mr. Decio Goldfarb has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Marisa Lojas SA since March 20, 2007. Mr. Goldfarb was Vice Chairman of the Company between 1992 and March 20, 2007. He joined the Marisa Group in 1974 as the Treasurer of Marisa Lojas. In addition to these activities, he co-managed the Albatroz, GLD and Flip investment funds from 1994 to 1996. He was a Manager of Marisa Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios when Petrobras, Agrale, Aquatec, Petroflex, Eletropaulo, Varig, Borella, Transparana, Agroceres, Telebrasilia, Telebras, and Copene, among others, launched their shares on BOVESPA.

Denise Goldfarb Terpins Ms. Denise Goldfarb Terpins has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Marisa Lojas SA since April 19, 2012. She joined the Marisa Group in 1968. In 1968, she managed the creation of and production at Super Bolsas SA. Later in her career, she acted as a Purchasing Assistant at Marisa and became the Company’s Chief Purchasing Officer in 1990. She attended workshops about brand management by lifestyle categories and trends in the retail market, sponsored by Whitaker International in New York and was responsible for the implementation of lifestyle categories in the Company’s fashion division and fashion coordination. She remained in this position until appointed to Marisa’s Board of Directors. She worked as a Volunteer at the Jewish Center for Minors Assistance (Centro Israelita de Assistencia ao Menor), or CIAM, and at the Golda Meir Home (Lar Golda Meir), an institution for elderly care. She was an Executive Officer and is a Member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Association for Social Welfare (Uniao Israelita do Bem Estar Social).

Rafael Maisonnave Mr. Rafael Maisonnave has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Marisa Lojas SA since April 19, 2012. He is Investment Manager at Tarpon. He was also a Member of the Board of Directors of Arezzo, Casa do Pao de Queijo and Fotoptica. Mr. Maisonnave has over 10 years of experience as an Investment Manager. He served as an Analyst, Investment Manager and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer at Banco Patria, focusing on the coordination of investees, and was also responsible for the financial, accounting, legal, industrial, and supply and information technology departments. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (Sao Paulo).

Cassio Casseb Lima Mr. Cassio Casseb Lima has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Marisa Lojas SA since April 19, 2012. He was Chief Executive Officer of Credicard, Banco do Brasil and the Pao de Acucar Group. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Marisa, Jereissati Participacoes (Shoppings Iguatemi and Oi), Principal Financial Group (the United States), and Instituto de Reciclagem do Adolescente (Teenagers‘ Recycling Institute) and a Senior Advisor at Morgan Stanley in Brazil. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1978.