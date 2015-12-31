Amadeus Fire AG (AMDG.DE)
AMDG.DE on Xetra
77.82EUR
5:06pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.32 (+0.41%)
€0.32 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Christoph Gross
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Peter Haas
|2009
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wisser
|2011
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Robert von Wuelfing
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
Ulrike Bert
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Arno Frings
|2005
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Karl Graf zu Eltz
|2012
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Knuth Henneke
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Silke Klarius
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Sybille Lust
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Elmar Roth
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Hartmut van der Straeten
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Mathias Venema
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Thomas Weider
|Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Christoph Gross
|Mr. Christoph Gross is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Amadeus Fire AG since January 1, 2012. He has been Chairman of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Prior to that, he served as Vice Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board from May 28, 2011. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aveco Holding AG, and Chairman of the Advisory Board of GEALAN Betiligungs GmbH.
Peter Haas
|Mr. Peter Haas is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Amadeus Fire AG since January 1, 2009. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from 1999. Mr. Haas is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Operations, Acquisitions and Investments, Marketing and Public Relations as well as Investor Relations at the Company. He holds a degree in Business Economics.
Michael Wisser
|Mr. Michael C. Wisser is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since December 12, 2011. Prior to that, he acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from October 6, 2005 to May 26, 2011. In addition, he acts as Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee and the Personnel Committee at the Company. Mr. Wisser has acted as General Manager at WISAG Service Holding Management GmbH, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WISAG Produktionsservice GmbH, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Netz Aktiv Aktiengesellschaft fuer dezentrale Informationssysteme, Member of the Supervisory Board of WISAG Gebaeudereinigung GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of ASG Airport Service GmbH. He holds a degree in Business Administration.
Robert von Wuelfing
|Mr. Robert von Wuelfing is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Amadeus Fire AG since November 1, 2012. At the Company, he is responsible for Finance and Accounting, Financial Control, Personnel Administration, Information Technology (IT), Legal and Internal Audit as well as Training Segment. He is a business administration graduate.
Ulrike Bert
|Ms. Ulrike Bert is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. Ms. Bert is a Financial Accountant at the Company.
Arno Frings
|Dr. Arno Frings is Member of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since November 30, 2005. He acted as Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Furthermore, Dr. Frings serves as Lawyer and Partner of the law firm fringspartners.
Karl Graf zu Eltz
|Dr. Karl Graf zu Eltz is Member of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since January 12, 2012. He is an Independent Business Consultant. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Amontis Consulting AG.
Knuth Henneke
|Mr. Knuth Henneke is Member of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. He is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Mr. Henneke is also Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Board of Aqua Vital Quell- und Mineralwasser GmbH. He is an Independent Business Consultant.
Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski
|Ms. Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. She is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. She is a Personnel Clerk.
Silke Klarius
|Ms. Silke Klarius is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. She also acts as Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. She is a Personnel Officer.
Sybille Lust
|Ms. Sybille Lust is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. She is a Trade Union Secretary.
Elmar Roth
|Mr. Elmar Roth is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. He was Member of the Standing Committee at the Company. He is an Information Technology (IT) Executive.
Hartmut van der Straeten
|Mr. Hartmut van der Straeten is Member of the Supervisory Board at AMADEUS FIRE AG since 2011. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from October 31, 2005. Before that, he served as the Company's Supervisory Member. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Accounting and Audit Committee and was Member of the Standing Committee at the Company. Mr. van der Straeten is an Independent Business Consultant.
Mathias Venema
|Mr. Mathias Venema is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. He is a Trade Union Secretary and Member of the Supervisory Board of FreSec Fraport Security Services GmbH.
Thomas Weider
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Christoph Gross
|48,000
Peter Haas
|1,976,000
Michael Wisser
|35,200
Robert von Wuelfing
|547,000
Ulrike Bert
|25,000
Arno Frings
|16,000
Karl Graf zu Eltz
|20,000
Knuth Henneke
|23,800
Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski
|25,000
Silke Klarius
|22,200
Sybille Lust
|20,000
Elmar Roth
|20,000
Hartmut van der Straeten
|30,000
Mathias Venema
|20,000
Thomas Weider
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Christoph Gross
|0
|0
Peter Haas
|0
|0
Michael Wisser
|0
|0
Robert von Wuelfing
|0
|0
Ulrike Bert
|0
|0
Arno Frings
|0
|0
Karl Graf zu Eltz
|0
|0
Knuth Henneke
|0
|0
Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski
|0
|0
Silke Klarius
|0
|0
Sybille Lust
|0
|0
Elmar Roth
|0
|0
Hartmut van der Straeten
|0
|0
Mathias Venema
|0
|0
Thomas Weider
|0
|0