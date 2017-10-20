Name Description

Richard Colterjohn Mr. Richard Mark Colterjohn is Independent Chairman of the Board of the comapny. He has been Independent Director of AuRico Gold Inc., since April 12, 2010. Mr. Richard Colterjohn is an independent director with more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector, as an investment banker, director, and operator. Mr. Colterjohn is currently a Managing Partner of Glencoban Capital Management Inc. (private investment fund). He was founder and CEO of Centenario Copper Corporation and previously served as a Managing Director of UBS Warburg and UBS Bunting Warburg. Mr. Colterjohn holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an MBA.

Scott Perry Mr. Scott Graeme Perry is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. he is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of AuRico Gold Inc. Mr. Perry has held increasingly senior financial positions in the mining industry over the past 15 years. Most recently, he served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over four years. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Perry was the Chief Financial Officer (seconded from Barrick Gold) for Highland Gold Mining, where he managed the company’s financial reporting and compliance commitments, as well as the execution of its short and long-term financial and operational strategies. He also led Highland Gold’s business and corporate development initiatives. Before being seconded to Highland Gold, he held increasingly senior financial roles with Barrick in Australia, the United States, and in Russia, Central Asia where he was instrumental in establishing Barrick’s presence in Russia and assembling a strong financial team. Mr. Perry holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Curtin University, a post-graduate diploma in applied finance and investment, as well as a CPA designation.

Chris Richter Mr. Chris H. Richter is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He is the Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of AuRico Gold Inc. He joined AuRico in May 2010 as Vice President, Corporate Development, and has over 11 years of experience in the mining industry leading M&A, strategy, and capital allocation efforts. Prior to joining the Company, he spent seven years working at Barrick Gold. As part of the Corporate Development team at Barrick, Mr. Richter advanced numerous acquisitions, including the $10.4 billion acquisition of Placer Dome, and in 2009, he contributed to the design of their newly created Capital Allocation, Strategy and Risk Group. At AuRico, he has played a key role in the acquisitions of Capital Gold and Northgate Minerals, as well as the divestitures of the El Cubo, Fosterville, Stawell, and Ocampo mines. Mr. Richter holds a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Waterloo. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Robert Chausse Mr. Robert J. Chausse is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of AuRico Gold Inc. He brings with him more than 20 years of international finance and mining experience. Most recently, Mr. Chausse was the Vice President of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold Corporation, a position he held since 2009. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer for Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation from 2006 to 2009, and held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold from 1998 to 2006. Mr. Chausse received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1990.

John Fitzgerald Mr. John Fitzgerald is Chief Operating Officer of the company. he resigned as Independent Director of Royal Standard Minerals Inc., effective October 4, 2012. Mr. Fitzgerald has over 20-years experience in the mining industry. Mr. Fitzgerald is Director of Mining at AuRico Gold Inc. (formerly, Northgate Minerals Corporation), an Ontario company. Prior thereto, Mr. Fitzgerald was: Associate Director at Scotia Capital Inc. company from 2010 to 2011; an independent consultant in Toronto and Brisbane, Australia from 2008 to 2010; Principal Adviser – Underground Mining with Rio Tinto Ltd., an Australian company in Brisbane from 2007 to 2008; and Manager, Engineering, at Barrick Gold Corporation, an Ontario company from 2004 to 2007; as well as engineer with various other mining companies from 1990. Mr. Fitzgerald holds a B. Eng. degree from Nottingham University and an MBA from Durham University, England.

Christopher Rockingham Mr. Christopher J. Rockingham is Vice President – Development of the company. He is the Vice President - Exploration & Business Development of AuRico Gold Inc., since October 2011. Mr. Chris Rockingham brings over 30 years of extensive exploration experience, focused on precious and base-metal deposits in various geological, geographic and cultural settings in North and South America. He held the position of Vice President of Exploration and Business Development with Northgate Minerals for eight years prior to its amalgamation with AuRico. In this role, Mr. Rockingham identified Young- Davidson as a site with considerable exploration potential, negotiated the terms of the acquisition, and assembled the team that developed the project into one of the largest underground gold reserves in Canada. He has a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA (with distinction) from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Anne Day Ms. Anne L. Day is Independent Director of the company. She brings over 15 years of experience in investor relations, primarily in the mining sector. As part of the senior executive team, Ms. Day leads the development and implementation of AuRico’s global investor relations strategies as well as internal and external communications programs of the Company. Prior to joining AuRico, Ms. Day held senior IR roles with Nexient Learning and Etruscan Resources. Ms. Day holds a BComm degree (Marketing) and an MBA (Finance) from Saint Mary’s University.

Anthony Garson Mr. Anthony W. Garson is Independent Director of the company.

John McCluskey Mr. John A. McCluskey is Independent Director of the company. He has been the Director of Aurcana Corporation and President of Alamos Gold Inc.

Joseph Spiteri Mr. Joseph G. Spiteri is Independent Director of the company. He is an independent director of the Company with over 35 years of international mining experience. Mr. Spiteri is an independent mining consultant focused on advanced-stage exploration, feasibility, construction, operations management and acquisitions. Prior to that, he held senior management or executive positions with Placer Dome Incorporated, Northgate Explorations Limited, Lac Minerals Limited, and Campbell Resources Incorporated. Mr. Spiteri holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto. He is a member of The Canadian Institute of Mining and The Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.