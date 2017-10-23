Name Description

Amro Hasan Mr. Amro Mustafa Kamel Sayid Hasan serves as Chairman of the Board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company S.A.E as of April 7, 2016. Prior to that, he served as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Co, representing Alexandria Petroleum Company from April 8, 2013 until August 12, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for Alexandria Petroleum Company.

Anis Al Baltaji Eng. Anis Mohammed Al Baltaji serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Alexandria Mineral Oils Co since September 2009. On October 18, 2012, he was the Company’s Member of the Technical committee.