Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)

AMOC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

12.67EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.51 (+4.19%)
Prev Close
£12.16
Open
£12.20
Day's High
£12.75
Day's Low
£12.20
Volume
1,781,229
Avg. Vol
1,292,354
52-wk High
£14.65
52-wk Low
£3.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Amro Hasan

2016 Chairman of the Board

Mamdouh Al Fawzi

General Manager - Chemical Laboratories

Ali Salim

General Manager - Security

Mohammed Al Faqi

Legal Advisor

Hisham Durwesh

Director General for Administrative Affairs

Tariq Faraj

Director General for Medical Affairs

Khalid Harb

Director General for Financial Affairs

Ashraf Ahmed

Director of Marketing & Sales

Sherbini Abdullah

Assistant Manager - Administrative Affairs

Hatem Abul Wafa

Director General for Ancillary Units Poured Candles

Nahla Al Jundi

Director General for Operating Activities & Quality Assurance

Amal Al Sayid

2016 Assistant General Manager - Technology & Development Studies

Fouzi Al-Shami

Head of Maintenance Unit

Sami Hammam

2010 Assistant General Manager - Oil & Wax

Lutfi Mohammed

Assistant Manager - Production Planning

Hala Rasem

2016 Assistant General Manager - Training & Human Resource Development

Abdul Nasir Salim

2016 Assistant General Manager - Facilities

Mahmoud Shabarah

Assistant Manager for Engineering Affairs

Abdul Aziz Wahdan

Assistant Manager - Distillation & Vacuum Gas Oil Production

Mohammed Abdul Bari

2014 Member of the Board, representing Al Ahli Capital Holding Company

Nabil Afeefi

Non-Executive Member of the Board

Yahya Al Ajami

2010 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egypt Financial Investment Company

Alaa Alddin Al Ayoti

2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Petroleum Cooperative Association & Petroleum Egypt

Anis Al Baltaji

2009 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Rami Al Dokany

2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Sayid Al Kharashi

2009 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Alauudin Al-Syed

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ahli Capital Holding Co.

Ayman Farraj

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Social Security Fund for Government Sector and Public Sector Employees

Alauddin Mohammed

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egypt Insurance Company

Farid Zaalouk

Non-Executive Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Amro Hasan

Mr. Amro Mustafa Kamel Sayid Hasan serves as Chairman of the Board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company S.A.E as of April 7, 2016. Prior to that, he served as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Co, representing Alexandria Petroleum Company from April 8, 2013 until August 12, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for Alexandria Petroleum Company.

Eng. Anis Mohammed Al Baltaji serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Alexandria Mineral Oils Co since September 2009. On October 18, 2012, he was the Company’s Member of the Technical committee.

Rami Al Dokany

Sayid Al Kharashi

Dr. Eng. Sayid Ahmad Al Kharashi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Alexandria Mineral Oils Co since September 2009. On October 18, 2012, he was elected as the Company’s Member of the Technical Committee.

